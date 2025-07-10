Whadaya Say Now

June 2025

President Trump's BBB Drowns in Byrd Bath
Red Wing Daily: June 27, 2025
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Senate Parliamentarian Cuts MAGA from BBB
Much (most?) of MAGA items deemed ineligible
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Promises Made, Promises Kept
Red Wing Daily: June 24, 2025
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Election Systems: "Obviously Flawed"
Elections official asks Governor for official action
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Deja Vu All Over Again
June 16, 2025: Can inactive members vote?
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Gang of Eight Wields Enormous Power in Congress
Two of them are Arkansas Congressmen
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Republicans Just Won't Stop (Part 2)
The RPA, Trump, and supporting MAGA
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Republicans Just Won't Stop (Part 1)
After almost 20 years, populism endures in the RPA
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
If Not Us, Then Who?
Red Wing Daily: June 6, 2025
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
"Democracy" or Activism?
Our state's citizen referendum/initiative process has been knee-capped, we agree
  
Elizabeth Sotallaro
