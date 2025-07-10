Subscribe
Arkansas Eying State's Flood Response After Kerrville Disaster
Red Wing Daily: July 10, 2025
Jul 10
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Arkansas Travs Leaders Play Politics
Red Wing Daily: July 7, 2025
Jul 7
Elizabeth Sotallaro
June 2025
President Trump's BBB Drowns in Byrd Bath
Red Wing Daily: June 27, 2025
Jun 27
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Senate Parliamentarian Cuts MAGA from BBB
Much (most?) of MAGA items deemed ineligible
Jun 24
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Promises Made, Promises Kept
Red Wing Daily: June 24, 2025
Jun 24
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Election Systems: "Obviously Flawed"
Elections official asks Governor for official action
Jun 23
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Deja Vu All Over Again
June 16, 2025: Can inactive members vote?
Jun 16
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Gang of Eight Wields Enormous Power in Congress
Two of them are Arkansas Congressmen
Jun 11
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Republicans Just Won't Stop (Part 2)
The RPA, Trump, and supporting MAGA
Jun 10
Elizabeth Sotallaro
Republicans Just Won't Stop (Part 1)
After almost 20 years, populism endures in the RPA
Jun 8
Elizabeth Sotallaro
If Not Us, Then Who?
Red Wing Daily: June 6, 2025
Jun 6
Elizabeth Sotallaro
"Democracy" or Activism?
Our state's citizen referendum/initiative process has been knee-capped, we agree
Jun 4
Elizabeth Sotallaro
