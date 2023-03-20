Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

Home
State Politics
Republican Party
National Politics
Election Integrity
Tech
Daily
Archive
About

Whadaya Say, let’s stay connected:

Rush used to talk about his Stack of Stuff. I am nowhere near Rush’s wisdom, but we all have a Stack of Stuff. Here’s mine from a conservative grassroots view here in Arkansas, plus techy information I think everyone can use.

“Once you see, you can’t unsee.”

My source links are largely free of paywalls. That’s why I sometimes use links from non-conservative media; not only are they sometimes the only ones reporting on sensitive issues, but many of those outlets are not paywalled.

Don’t let FOMO get ya. Every new post goes directly to your inbox. Subscribe for full access now. “The more you know…”

Thanks for reading!

- Elizabeth

User's avatar

Subscribe to Whadaya Say Now

A grassroots view of Arkansas and national politics, news, and opinions with a sprinkling of tech. Once you see, you can't unsee.

People

Elizabeth Sotallaro

@whadayasaynow
Elizabeth Sotallaro's avatar
Once you see, you cannot unsee. #WhadaYaSayNow #TheMoreYouKnow
© 2025 Whadaya Say Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture