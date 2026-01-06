You probably wonder, like I do, just how it happens that the Left “magically” appears on the streets in mass protests across the nation complete with their identical call-and-response chants and preprinted propaganda signs — usually within 24 hours of some policy decision or enforcement activity from the Trump Administration.

Fox New Digital watched as it happened again last weekend as the U.S. extracted narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country Maduro controlled as a faux election-fraud president.

It took only minutes for a well-oiled, highly organized Leftist network to activate “a coordinated ideological and information warfare campaign, moving through digital social media channels with quickly produced posters to mobilize foot soldiers to the streets for an "EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION" in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and an estimated 100 other cities…”

At 1:35 am Saturday morning “BreakThrough News, a socialist propaganda arm… published some of the first video from the U.S. military strikes, blasting the Trump administration for waging an ‘illegal bombing campaign of Caracas.’” And, just 10 minutes later The People's Forum, the New York socialist 501(c)(3) nonprofit repeated the message.

It took less than an hour for the ANSWER Coalition to put up on X a red siren alert with a new poster calling for a Times Square protest on Saturday — and 10 minutes later the Party for Socialism and Liberation began sharing the poster and screaming "Stop the bombings…!" on X.

How do they do it? Fox Digital reports:

For years, this cell has fomented anti-American hate in the U.S. under the cover of "anti-war" protests, rallying activists after the 9/11 attacks to condemn the U.S. response, appropriating "anti-racism" protests after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, marching with Antifa agitators, organizing antisemitic campus encampments after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas and activating "working-class Americans" to support Maduro and his regime in a war against "U.S. imperialism." … Congressional lawmakers are already investigating this socialist network for its ties to Neville Roy Singham, a United States-born technology executive who relocated to Shanghai after selling his software firm and starting work that critics say is aligned closely with interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

Remember that Singham’s wife is a co-founder of … Code Pink, and you already know who THEY are!

Fox Digital continues:

The synchronization of messaging, the staggered release of content across aligned platforms and the immediate transition from online agitation to physical mobilization point to an ecosystem designed not for spontaneous protest, but for ideological warfare. In this framework, experts say, the nonprofit leaders are foot soldiers in Maduro’s war on the United States, acting as civilian operatives advancing the strategic interests of a foreign ideological project. Their role is not to fight with weapons, but to contest legitimacy, shape public perception, apply internal pressure on U.S. decision-making during moments of external conflict and further the cause of communism, experts say.

Back to last weekend.

The word was out. Our Democrat lawmakers piled on, along with the Democrat Socialists of America, and just 12 hours after the action, the Leftist spiderweb was busily spreading pictures of the (now worldwide) protests all across social media, prominently displaying those preprinted propaganda signs — and the operation is only gaining steam as days go by.

You can read more details on the operation and the players here, as well as more about how this all unfolded after Maduro’s capture, but the bottom line is the United States is facing an insidious, woke, heavily financed and leveraged war for our American way of life — a war promoted by many of our own citizens and lawmakers. Don’t look for these “spontaneous” protests to go away anytime soon.