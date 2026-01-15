So much happening, so quickly! John Solomon says Americans will learn as soon as next week many new “hard to process” details about Mexico’s successful plans/schemes that we already know leveraged Biden’s open borders to flood our country with illegals but that also centered on anchor babies and birthright citizenship — brand new details I think will rock the current Supreme Court birthright citizenship case (oral arguments set to begin very soon, with a ruling due this summer).

Local

Conway gets more employees: Six new firefighter positions make up about half of the City’s 11 new positions the City Council approved for the 2026 budget. The rapidly growing Parks and Public Works departments add a groundskeeper and admin assistant (Parks & Recreation) as well as an animal shelter tech and groundskeeper (Public Works) and our concrete pond (Community Center) gets a new lifeguard…

Arkansas

Vote for Norris: Bryan Norris, my choice in the March 3 race for Secretary of State, talked about food insecurity, affordability, getting government out of the way and other planks of his campaign on Capitol View a couple days ago:

Another data center: The state’s 5th — a $6 billion investment — is set to be built by June 2027 outside Little Rock, joining Google’s monster data center in West Memphis and planned data centers in Conway, the Port of Little Rock and in Clarksville. Once AVAIO Digital builds a data center, it's operated by a combination of in-house teams and third-party data center management providers. “AVAIO Digital’s $6 billion data center hub represents the largest economic investment in Arkansas’ history and sets the Natural State up to become a technology powerhouse that can compete with any state in the nation.”

- Governor Sanders

Ending the run: For 31 months, Republican state Rep. David Ray has collected at least $10,000 a month in “consulting fees” from AG Tim Griffin’s campaign arm. But that stopped last November. Is this why?

Follow the laws : Here’s a very useful “primer on Arkansas elections and important dates.” Share with someone! #TheMoreYouKnow

All in the family: President Trump has nominated El Dorado circuit judge John Thomas Shepherd to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Shepherd is the brother of former Arkansas Speaker Republican Matthew Shepherd and Judge Bobby Shepherd of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals (St. Louis) is their father, nominated by George W. Bush.

Watch for it: Is it really anonymous? The cabal that controlled Arkansas public television for all those years shows its direct connection to the opposition “resistance” from the Left that continues to hound state Senator Dan Sullivan after he successfully disbanded their control of the Arkansas Library Board last year. Arkansas Times reports a recent “anonymous” letter sent in PBS-branded envelopes outlines “skullduggery” and secret deals about the “abrupt” resignation of past CEO Courtney Pledger. The writer, while calling Senator Sullivan a “Fascist, racist, bigoted state Senator,“ also attacks Wing saying the Foundation can provide all the financial support the station needs to stay part of PBS. #smh Such stinky tactics!

National

Fooled again: Seems that Chick-fil-A has gone to the dark side. A look at their social media, IRS, and tax records shows not only a growing support for non-Christian values along with a cessation of Christian-themed donations but also makes it clear that the once-favored fast food business is lying to its customers about its changed priorities. And here I still thought Chick-fil-A was promoting the values my family supports, that our country was founded upon! Fooled again! Chick-fil-A social media - from American Faith & Freedom

Defending fraud? Another federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump Administration from withholding $10 billion for child care and family assistance programs in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Minnesota the day after those states’ AGs challenged HHS for freezing the money after HHS expressed concerns about “widespread fraud” in state-administered programs…

He gets it: Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice understands. Super kudos to Arkansas’ own Mr. Everett Shannon of American Truckers United, who alerted many of us to this severe trucking problem quite some time ago here in central Arkansas. Now it’s a major national issue the Trump Administration is addressing.

So on my way out to DC, my new friend, Shannon Everett of American Truckers United (@atutruckers on X) broke down how bad the illegal alien issue is with our commercial trucking industry. All a result of Joe Biden‘s and the Democrats open border policies. The same Democrats that are now out protesting these illegals being deported! It is incredible to think the work that must be done to fix the problems the left created; from an invasion of illegals to coddling mentally ill demons like the one that killed Charlie. If you care about America, you better get involved in helping save her! Law & Border @realamericasvoice (September, 2025)

Yes, let’s take a look: Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee is calling for the House Intelligence Committee (led by Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford) to subpoena and release Ilhan Omar’s immigration records.

Sure, he can sue. This one could be big: The Supreme Court will allow a Republican Congressman to challenge an Illinois ballot-counting law, overturning a 2023 federal district judge’s ruling that was upheld by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, who both ruled that a candidate doesn’t have a right (standing) to challenge election laws!

Tech