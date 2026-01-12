After living in Conway all these years, I am still totally confused about why the City Council seems to constantly want us to buy “sense of place” niceties with our taxes while the City seems to constantly face extra-demanding financial pressures. (I won’t mention the $1.15 million cost of the successful lawsuit our first responders pursued in 2012 after waiting years for the City to pay them as promised from a quarter-cent 2001 tax hike… The City opposed like crazy and in 2019, City taxpayers paid the bill for the court battles, too.)

Going into 2026, just look how Conway is handling the purchase of a new fire truck alongside known, but unexpectedly high expenditures for the 911 PSAP switchover, coupled with the (again, known) inability of the concrete pond (“Community Center”) to bring in enough revenue to pay for itself — on top of the airport loan and other debt repayments.

If you want to call me out for using that 2012 lawsuit as an example, just know that five of the same Democrat City Council members from 2012 are still City Council members today, 14 years later: Andy Hawkins, David Grimes, Shelley Mehl, Theodore Jones, and Shelia (Whitmore) Isby. Talk about lockstep on City fiscal policies!

CitizenPortal** reports from Conway’s 2026 budget meeting (emphasis mine):

Finance director Tyler Winningham told the council the city faces several unavoidable pressures: annual loan payments for a combined fire-truck and 9-1-1 radio upgrade total about $887,000; the 9-1-1 PSAP is budgeted with a roughly $760,000 general-fund impact in 2026 after expected reimbursements; and the new community center shows a $600,000 projected deficit included in the budget as a fund-balance appropriation. “This is our first year for the 9-1-1 center to be the PSAP in Faulkner County,” Winningham said, describing start-up costs and an agreement for Faulkner County to reimburse 48 percent of certain expenses.



Winningham presented revenue and expense figures for the 9-1-1 operation: projected 9-1-1 revenues of about $1,000,007 against department expenses of roughly $3,300,000… He said the county receives about $100,000 in landline fees that it has agreed to remit to Conway for running the center; the net effect, he said, would still leave Conway covering a significant share of the overage.



Council members pressed staff on the confidence of community-center revenue projections and asked for a formal review after a full season of operation. “If we do end up missing our budget on that, where would we go?” one council member asked. Winningham said shortfalls would come from the general fund balance, which he estimated at roughly $14 million, and recommended revisiting rates and operations after the first full year.

Reasonable prudence says the City should pare expenses to work on getting these higher-than-expected shortfalls under better control. But instead — surprise!

The council also discussed whether newly approved dedicated sales taxes for public safety and streets/drainage could be used to service the five-year financing on the recent loan. Winningham said state law requires debt service on five-year financing be repaid from general revenues and not from sales taxes dedicated to a specific purpose. He said staff will circulate the applicable statute to the council and suggested pursuing legislative clarification if members want to alter that restriction.

Here we go again, Conway!

We just passed the new roads/infrastructure tax — and now the Council is casting around for how to suck up that anticipated revenue to pay for their earlier poor financial choices instead of what they sold to us voters?!

What kind of thinking leads to constantly running up debt/bills with no real idea of keeping costs within our revenue? Will Conway ever stop selling new taxes to the voters but then use the revenue elsewhere to continue propping up the City’s unaffordable spending?

#TheMoreYouKnow:

In December 2025 — just one month after voters approved our newest 1/4-cent public safety/streets/drainage tax — the City Council instructed Winningham to pursue the idea of changing state law on how they can use that revenue!

Conway Needs Basics

For what it’s worth, City department directors met last September to inform the Council of their needs for the 2026 budget. “Council members and staff said the city faces a short-term squeeze as routers, radios and vehicles age, major street projects and airport loan payments loom, and recruiting and retention pressures increase…”

While I recognize that’s sort of a “wish list” proposition, here’s Citizen Portal details on fiscal challenges facing City departments:

Most prominent requests



- Physical plant, code enforcement and animal services (Spencer Claussen): Claussen sought funds for equipment and personnel across physical plant and animal services. Specific asks included a John Deere tractor and attachments quoted at $32,912; a Kawasaki Mule SX side-by-side priced “All in $11,006.63”; $9,000 added overtime for the physical plant general fund line; restoration of printing/binding funding to $2,500; an increased building-maintenance allocation (noted historically at $16,000); and creation of a Maintenance Specialist I position with a stated salary of $36,771 to allow internal promotion and backfill. In animal services, Claussen requested a Kennel Tech II position, an adoption coordinator (cross-trained to work events and the front desk), infrastructure upgrades including synthetic turf estimated at $24,140 and a 36x30 A-frame carport at $7,290.08, and an adoption-trailer wrap quoted at $5,905. He also asked that call-out pay be aligned with the street department’s rate (transcript: “increase the call out pay to $4.50 a week”) and noted pay compression for code and animal officers (current base cited as ~$39,000) relative to state low-end averages.



- Fire apparatus, staffing and EMS options (Fire Department): Fire leaders outlined aging apparatus and personal-protective-equipment replacement needs (including SCBA replacement) and presented three staffing/capital options. The department said national staffing guidance implies Conway would need more personnel to meet a 1.8 firefighters-per-1,000-residents standard; chiefs estimated a 3-person minimum on engines would require hiring roughly 15 firefighters at a projected added payroll cost; a 4-person-per-apparatus standard would add more. The chief also described a possible municipal ambulance service scenario (six full-time ambulances plus reserves) with substantial upfront capital and multiyear recoupment estimates.



- Streets/transportation and major RDOT projects (Kurt Jones, Jacob Reynolds): Street staff summarized overlay programs and coordination with Conway Corporation on utilities and timing, noted large future obligations tied to state projects (including a Robbins/Harkrider intersection reconstruction) and warned of an expected annual overlay funding need substantially above current spending if the city wants to resurface its network on a 20-year cycle. Staff also reported a Union Pacific maintenance/annual-fee proposal for modified crossings they have been told could be about $30,000 annually for one intersection.



- Parks, community center and recreation (Jamie Bryce, Andrew Thames): The new community center reported strong early demand (about 2,200 new members and roughly 24,000 check-ins in the first weeks of operation, per staff). Bryce asked for modest capital and additional full-time lifeguard and maintenance staffing to stabilize operations and allow more in-house certification (WSI). Parks requested investments at Don Owen (concessions/restrooms in poor condition), additional grounds equipment and staff for the soccer complex, and capital priorities such as dugout/field improvements estimated previously in the $1.4M–$2.0M range depending on scope.



- Airport (Jacob Riley): Airport staff outlined a runway extension, scheduled FAA-funded projects, and equipment/maintenance needs; Riley noted a $600,000 loan tied to the airport that comes due next year and a multi-year program to bank FAA funds for future hangar construction.



- Permits/inspections and planning (Cecil Corning; Anne Tucker): Permits reported steady single-family activity and retirement-driven replacement needs; Corning asked to adjust a permits coordinator pay to $55,000 and planned continuing certification training. Planning outlined an ongoing zoning-code rewrite and said planning pays the full license for the local Tyler Technologies permitting subscription; Tucker projected the city’s share of planning and GIS subscriptions could be materially higher in 2026 (her packet overshot to $200,000 earlier but she later estimated nearer $30,000 increase tied to new modules).



- Sanitation and landfill (Joe Hopper): Hopper said the city’s landfill and material-recovery operation are strengths, reported cell construction nearing completion and asked council to consider a sinking-fund approach for future heavy capital (compactor/haul truck replacement), noting long vehicle lead times and sharply higher equipment costs.



- City attorney and court services (Charles Finkenbinder): The city attorney described courtroom space improvements completed with in-house physical plant work, credited an investigator position added earlier for outreach and school-bus safety efforts, and asked for one additional attorney and an administrative assistant to handle heavy trial workloads and increase collections and restitution for victims.



- Information technology and cybersecurity (Kevin McCoy): The IT director asked council to consider adding a security coordinator and to reclassify an existing project-manager role. McCoy outlined recurring software/subscription costs (cloud email/file storage, backup and endpoint security), the need for ongoing server and storage investment to accommodate body-worn-camera and other data growth, and an annual security-risk assessment and SaaS-security posture tools.



- Emergency communications / consolidated 911 (Sean Kent): Kent described the countywide 911 consolidation and the radio-system upgrade project (expected completion late 2026). He requested a public-safety systems technician to handle day-to-day radio and CAD administration and to support the upgrade, plus replacement vehicles to reduce use of borrowed patrol cars.



- Police (chief): Police leadership highlighted the contribution of license-plate and camera systems in solving crimes, ongoing overtime and fuel costs, ongoing vehicle replacement needs, and long-term space constraints at the police station; the department is continuing to expand LPR/ALPR camera coverage pending state permits.



- Human resources & health insurance (Mabry Williams; Hawkins consulting): HR reported employee satisfaction with the current Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Advantage plan and said the carrier offered a rate hold if the city did not issue an RFP. Council also heard a separately presented consultant option for a partially self-funded health plan: the consultant explained stop-loss insurance, third-party administration and financial mechanics that let an employer retain unspent premium dollars and potentially lower net costs over time. Staff noted timing constraints if the council wishes to pursue a change for 2026 (insurer and vendor timelines require quick action)

Best I can tell, after all these years Conway is still being financially foolish by investing in “nice-to-have” items — big ideas — when we still can’t pay our bills out of current revenues. By definition, “nice to have” projects are certainly a lower priority than public infrastructure and providing basic services like police, fire, and 911 services. I guess a pool is nice, but not if Conway can’t find a way to first pay for the services we citizens must have!

Get serious, Conway City Council! I don’t want my taxes to keep going to “nice-to-have” items while the City faces such issues. BASICS FIRST!

