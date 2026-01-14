Because I grew up in the ‘60s I’m always fascinated with United States space missions — it was quite an event when TV sets were rolled into our classrooms in February 1962 to watch John Glenn lift off from Launch Complex 14 aboard an Atlas rocket to become the first American to orbit Earth.

Now NASA is preparing our first manned mission to fly around the Moon since Apollo 17 in December, 1972.

This week NASA sends its newest Moon rocket out from the assembly building on its four-mile, 12-hour trek to the launch pad. After “wet dress rehearsals” and any required adjustments, this rocket is set to propel the Artemis II crew — NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch; and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, the first four humans to fly this rocket — on a 10-day Moon journey due to launch around February 6 at the earliest.

Just stupendous! What a time to be alive!