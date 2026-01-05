I love how pictures tell the story and was struck by how these two pictures of events in the last few days are so different, but when taken together provide a clear story of two polarities conservatives find ourselves in this new year of 2026. Whadaya say, does one or the other foretell our future? Where will the United States be at this time in 2027?

One picture represents how President Trump is clearly imposing the Monroe Doctrine in Venezuela via Nicolas Maduro’s extraction and arrest. I support going after narco-terrorists who pave the way for the likes of Iran, Russia, China joining with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Columbia (and who knows) to infiltrate our Western Hemisphere.

If America prides itself on being the premier country in the world and we protect our interests above all others (“America First”), the United States must step up to that role and not continue to stand idly by while decrying the the violence and deaths coming from those forces that’s being unleashed within our country.

I’m more than thankful America is strong again and that our President Trump and his Cabinet have strengthened and rebuilt our military in less than an year. Absolute Resolve and Midnight Hammer more than prove that we will defend America’s interests as the biggest and strongest country in the world. I wish it weren’t necessary but peace through that strength is what it takes to fend off sure ruin from our communist/socialist/Marxist enemies who are attacking us from within (illegal immigration and drugs are just two examples).

In the other picture — and exemplifying those Judeo-Christian values that founded America — Brazilians usher in the new year by watching Jesus rising from the sea. It’s such a clear declaration of how people here and all across the globe need faith and seek the Holy Spirit in their lives!

Our American faith leaders are reporting a notable increase in church attendance and interest in Christianity these days, particularly among young people and especially after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. So, even though I do not think every American must be a Christian, I do think every American must not only believe in one unifying Supreme Being but must also believe in the Judeo-Christian underpinnings that make America great.

Interesting, these two images… will 2026 become the best of times or the worst of times? Where we will be this time in 2027? Whadaya say now?