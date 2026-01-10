After last year’s FOI fight with the Republican Governor and Arkansas Legislature publicly brought free speech advocates together from both sides of the political aisle, the Left-leaning folks continued — and even ramped up — their fact-finding and research (and yes, activism!) into state government corruption and political spending.

The creators of ArkLeg BillTracker ** now use Substack to publish all the details they are uncovering as they survey the money links between Arkansas lawmakers, lobbyists, and associated political groups.

Of course, they focus mostly on Republicans, but I see other bipartisan “people vs. elites” topics beginning to pile up across Arkansas. As just one example — look at their Substack for others — I know I’m not the only Arkansas voter who was sick of seeing those pushy postcards touting the accomplishments of Governor Sanders and state Republican lawmakers that regularly appeared in my mailbox every two weeks or so for a while last fall.

I was very curious about those mailers. So, I spent a few days of my time looking around but hadn’t been able to locate anything about the entity that created and paid for them — it was obviously quite an expensive weeks-long propaganda campaign!

Well, BINGO! The more you know. TrackingArkansas (backed up by publicly available documentation) says

Mailers paid for by ‘New Generation, Inc.’ are not authorized by any candidate or committee. State business filings link the name to three Huckabee/Sanders associates… The group on the mailer maintains a website at newgenerationinc.org, which features a sign-up form for political updates. A WHOIS lookup shows the domain was registered on Nov. 23, 2023. The domain’s owner is listed as private. As of Dec. 30, “New Generation, Inc.” or “New Generation” is not registered as an independent expenditure committee with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office….

So, who the heck really produced those mailers? TrackingArkansas is researching and bringing to the table verifiable research about not-so-hidden connections within our Republican-majority “red” state — issues that affect us all, no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on. Just keep the source in mind!

** TheMoreYouKnow: The website for the free ArkLeg Bill Tracker app is sponsored by The Arkansas Nonprofit Initiative — “a program aimed at supporting and enhancing the effectiveness of nonprofit organizations in Arkansas. It focuses on collaboration and resource sharing to improve community services and address local needs.”