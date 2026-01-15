Activist Democrats in Arkansas (most notably Leftist newspaper columnist John Brummett) have publicly bragged for years about “crossing over” to vote in our state’s open Republican primary elections to boost weak Republican candidates who are then seen as more likely to lose in November general elections — or who are less likely to vote in a truly conservative manner.

Nevertheless, the Republican Party of Arkansas was greatly offended when over 600 conservative Republican delegates at the 2024 State Convention voted to close our state primaries (shut Democrats completely out) — common-sense action the RPA not only ”nullified” and completely refused to implement but that led to numerous statewide Party members being banned by the Party entirely.

Old guard Republicans pretended to address the long-standing issue last summer by having the Republican State Committee ruling class issue its own vague, weak edict that registered voters “shall NOT be a registered Democrat before being issued a Republican primary ballot to vote in a Republican party primary.” Now they’re bragging about their new election rule because it applies for the first time this 2026 primary season.

How to Do It

“Crossing over” is something the RPA told us over and over that doesn’t happen, but Baxter County’s election coordinator is showing Democrats exactly how to do it for the March 3 Republican primary — framing the idea of closed primaries as “not permitting Democrats to vote in local primary races between registered Republicans for Baxter County Sheriff, County Judge and some Quorum Court” seats.

Sure sounds normal to describe Democrats as being discriminated against if they cannot vote to elect Republican primary candidates! But never fear, Baxter County Democrats have a new special form to make it easier to cross over. Baxter County Election Coordinator Lindsey Roberts points out that “making the changes needed to participate is a simple process” that can be done up to and even on Election Day itself. “We are pushing for people to go ahead and get that (voter registration) changed, if they would like…” she says:

Good grief! Our Republican neighbors in Texas get it. The Republican Party of Texas just filed a federal lawsuit to close Texas’ open primaries, saying open primaries “violate the Republican Party’s First Amendment associational rights to choose party leaders.” Conservative voters in yet another super-majority Republican state, South Carolina, called out their state Party’s inaction vs. their platform promises to conservatives back in 2023. Does this sound familiar, Arkansas?

Well, DUH!

How does the Republican State Committee’s 2025 rule do a damn thing to stop Democrats from crossing over to support weak Republican candidates in Arkansas’ Republican primaries? I’m not the only one asking.

Steve Brawner of independentarkansas.com observed:

Recall that it was the Executive Committee that wants to keep the primaries open. Why would party leaders feel that way? One reason is that they feel like it’s working. Every Republican in office was elected under the current system. The party dominates much of Arkansas politics. Why would they want to rock the boat?

WHY would the Republican Party of Arkansas fight so hard against closing primaries that would ensure only registered GOP voters are selecting the final Party candidates? (For hints, study up on the candidates in contested March 3 Republican primary races for our state Legislature.)

Whadaya say now? #TheMoreYouKnow !!