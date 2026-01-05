After fave Republican Senator Gary Stubblefield passed away in early September 2025, our Republican Governor did her best to deny voters in parts of Franklin, Johnson, Logan, and Sebastian counties a voice in state government by avoiding a timely special election to replace him before the 2026 legislative session begins in early April.

Tomorrow, January 6, Senate District 26 Republican voters will choose their primary candidate for that seat.

But, despite Queen Sarah’s extended struggle to avoid this special election — an ill-fated effort that wasted taxpayers’ money and drew major backlash from both Democrat and Republicans — she knows tomorrow’s vote is all about her Franklin County fever dream of a 3,000-bed state-run prison.

No matter who wins it will only further fuel the area’s heavy opposition to the Governor’s prison project. (If no one wins outright a runoff election happens February 3.) All five GOP candidates, while promoting similar campaign platforms, have stated their opposition to the Governor’s Franklin County prison plan.

The five candidates are former state Rep. Mark Berry; businessmen Wade Dunn, Brad Simon and Ted Tritt; and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas community affairs coordinator Stacie Smith.

Adding to the drama, Stubblefield’s family has endorsed Dunn, who has criticized the Governor’s initial prison announcement as “sneaky” and “underhanded,” saying he’d never be in favor.

Tomorrow’s election starts the next chapter in the ongoing saga of Queen Sarah’s state-run, 3000-bed prison plans — but more’s certainly on tap now that most of her appointees are sitting on the Corrections Board. And, there’s the April fiscal session of the Legislature, but the makeup there looks pretty much the same now as it did in 2025 when Republican-majority votes turned down prison funding measures over and over and over.

Grab the popcorn and let’s see what Senate District 26 voters tell the Governor tomorrow.

BTW, Conduit News interviewed Wade Dunn a couple weeks ago:



