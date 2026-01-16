Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
13h

If you live in Arkansas, this is a must read. The Republican party in Arkansas needs to remember who voted to put these inept, corrupt folks in office. Unfortunately it was We the People, and our payment for turning the state red is to be removed from any and all decision making. First it was the 2024 state convention, now Kim Hammer's power grab laws seek to keep us from what constitutionally is guaranteed by Amendment 7, e.g. “The legislative power of this State shall be vested in a General Assembly, but the people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws and amendments to the Constitution…” It doesn't say anywhere in there that the AG gets to review ballot titles or that government has any control over the People's right to propose law via initiative. The state has consistently weakened Amendment 7 by lying about why they restrict our power. It's time the state got back to being the servants of the people and not the overseers.

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Sotallaro's avatar
Elizabeth Sotallaro
13h

Not everybody has to follow the same rules.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Whadaya Say Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture