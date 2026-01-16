Saturday kicks off the 2026 petition season, as Protect AR Rights begins its push across 14 Arkansas county locations for a proposed constitutional amendment that would reverse much of the Legislature’s recently passed restrictive legislation affecting our citizen referendum/initiative process.

One obvious irony is they must employ that same citizen initiative process they are challenging in federal court. To be successful, they must collect 90,704 valid, approved signatures by a July 3, 2026 deadline.

There’s a couple other oddball kinks in the road to the ballot…

First, know that the constitutional amendment Protect AR Rights is proposing would require voters to approve any further changes to the citizen referendum/initiative process, reverses the 2023 tightening of petition/signature requirements, and repeals legislation that put “arbitrary barriers” on signature gathering, among other actions.

Challenging the Process

Left-leaning Protect AR Rights is only one part of the larger coalition** in a federal lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks (Western District of Arkansas) that in part challenges the five-bill suite sponsored by Senator Kim Hammer in 2025 that essentially makes the Arkansas referendum process unworkable:

Act 274 requires the signer to read the ballot title of the petition in front of the signature gatherer (“canvasser”)

Act 240 requires canvassers to view a photo ID from signers

Act 218 requires canvassers to inform signers that petition fraud is a criminal offense

Act 453 requires canvassers to be Arkansas residents living in the state

Act 241 requires canvassers to submit an affidavit that all laws were followed before signatures can be counted

The lawsuit against Secretary of State Cole Jester (represented by AG Tim Griffin’s office) targeted the below laws as well, and sought to have all of this legislation thrown out as unconstitutional:

Act 602 requires ballot titles to be written at an eighth-grade reading level

Act 236 says signatures must come from at least 50 counties instead of the 15-county requirement in the Arkansas Constitution

GOP Wants to Stop Abortion Proponents

These laws (and a few others passed in 2025) are the Republican Party’s heavy-handed response to the very real threat of a specific constitutional amendment getting pushed onto our ballot by those same Left-leaning organizations I list above.

I don’t want to see abortion as an Arkansas constitutional right either, but making all citizen referendum drives practically impossible also ensures that no regular, small-fry voters ever have a chance to initiate any changes in our government!

Twist and Turns

The League of Women Voters (its ballot question committee is called Save AR Democracy) filed the original federal lawsuit challenging what it says are these “unconstitutional laws regulating direct democracy.” And, when the Protect AR Rights folks filed a motion to intervene in the suit, not only did Griffin oppose but the League did as well, although League attorney David Couch later said

We’ll work together as a team because the ultimate goal is to have these laws enjoined, and it’ll be up to the AG to raise whatever legal defenses they have to their issues at this point in time.

The League argued against the intervention, saying “this isn’t a partisan issue” but said its interests would be harmed if it went forward.

… the League asserted it would be prejudiced if Protect AR Rights intervenes in the case because the group wants the laws blocked to increase the chance of its measure qualifying for the ballot. Protect AR Rights’ measure “directly competes” with the League’s, according to court documents.

That side road round and about the motion to intervene has its own twists and turns and eventually, Judge Brooks did allow the intervenors to be added to the ongoing lawsuit.

Judge Rules New Laws Apply Only to Some

Here’s another kink in the road:

When Judge Brooks ruled last summer that Arkansas law “uses the threat of invalidating voter signatures to force compliance with laws that reduce that number of people willing and able to circulate petitions” he implemented the plaintiff’s request — a temporary injunction that stops all the above signature-gathering requirements (the laws above) — and that injunction applies only the lawsuit’s plaintiffs while their suit winds it way through the court.

The result is these Left-leaning petition gatherers can go about their signature-gathering business just like they always have in earnest beginning tomorrow, but anyone else seeking to put something on our November ballot must follow all those newly passed, onerous restrictions on our petition process. How is that treating all participants in a fair, equal manner?

Griffin’s office has authorized several ballot titles for signature-gathering in 2026:

At least four of the above submitters are directly affiliated with the lawsuit plaintiffs.

Paving the Way?

Who do you think will be more successful in collecting the required number of signatures to get an issue onto our November ballot?

Will it be the very same ever-expanding Left-learning coalition the Republicans seek to stop in its tracks on the abortion issue? Where does all this leave the average Joe Voter trying to effectively use our dismantled citizen referendum process?

#TheMoreYouKnow The 2026 signature-gathering process has begun!

#WhadayaSayNow

** Original plaintiffs include the League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Save Arkansas Democracy plus individuals Bonnie Heather Miller and Danielle Quesnell. Judge Brooks added plaintiffs Protect AR Rights, For AR Kids, Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, the Arkansas NAACP, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, the Arkansas Education Association, Citizens First Congress, and For AR People. The motion to intervene was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, Elias Law Group, and Shults Law Firm.