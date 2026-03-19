What’s Sunshine Week? It’s a nationally recognized, nonpartisan, week-long publicity campaign promoting the importance of public records, open government, the Freedom of Information Act, and the public’s right to know what government is doing. Sunshine Week happens each year the week of the birthday of President James Madison, “the father of the U.S. Constitution.”

Across the country, journalists as well as civic and educational groups focus during Sunshine Week on how “government functions best when it operates in the open." Citizens make their best choices about elected officials, policies, and processes when government is transparent and accountable — and we’ve all heard that “sunshine is the best disinfectant.”

Here in Arkansas we have a gold-standard Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) enacted in 1967 under Republican Governor Winthrop Rockefeller that allows individuals to query local, county, and state government for a broad array of public records and describes public access requirements for meetings of various governing bodies, panels, and state commissions.

Governor Rockefeller saw the wisdom of ensuring the citizens could see governmental operations only one year after the United States signed the Freedom of Information Act into law in 1966.

Even though the Arkansas Legislature’s attacks in recent years have weakened the Arkansas FOIA, as the Arkansas Advocate points out our Arkansas FOIA remains strong and sets the stage so the people can follow up on public officials and their official decisions on public policy:

The Arkansas Press Association, the oldest trade association in the state, is one of the national endorsers of Sunshine Week, which is coordinated by the Joseph L. Brechner Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The organization provides research, expertise and advocacy for journalists, policymakers and the general public in acquiring government information to foster an engaged and informed citizenry.

Here’s how’s filing a FOIA request works. Learn more about the Arkansas FOIA and how to file a FOIA request here. As it says below, “Filing a public records request can be tricky, but it’s worth the fight to keep a watchful eye on what your government is up to.”



