“Our parents probably told us a few things but just in case, here are some words of wisdom you might have missed out on. Some are borrowed; some are suggested by good folks. Most are life experiences and wise words going in 2026. They’re certainly not listed here in order of priority:

Don’t be a sheep...think for yourself.

Buy high quality tools, so you only have to buy them once.

Keep a change of clothes at your place of work.

Never hit anyone unless they are an immediate threat.

Every hat should serve a purpose.

Never take her to the movies on the first date.....go somewhere you can chat.

Nothing looks better on a man than a well-tailored suit and a smile.

Shave with the grain on the first go-around.

Use moisturizer on your hands and face early on in life.

Always look a person in their good eye when you talk to them.

Buy a plunger before you need a plunger.

Exercise makes you happy. Run, lift, and play. But don’t ruin your body for a high school coach.

Brush your teeth before you put on your ascot and overcoat.

Keep an active fire extinguisher near the kitchen .

A small amount of your paycheck should go directly to your savings account every month.

Call Mom and Dad every week.

Never wear a clip-on tie.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Own a well made pair of cowboy boots.

Stand up and give a firm handshake.

Live below your means to help prevent stress.

By all means .....Prevent stress.

Compliment her shoes.

Don’t co-sign for someone unless you want to give them control of your money.

If you aren’t confident, fake it with your chin up.. It will come around.

You can tell the size of a man by the size of things that bother him.

Be conscious of your body language.

The only reason to ever point a gun at someone is if you intend to shoot them. Period.

Always stand to shake someone’s hand.

Treat every female as a lady..they might deserve it.

Never lend anything you can’t afford to lose.

Ask more than you answer. Everybody likes to talk about themselves.

Always put the toilet lid down.

Learn while you are young about other cultures.

Don’t loan money to family or friends; it’s a sure way to kill the relationship.

It opens your mind to the beauty God has given us.

Go for women out of your league. You may end up amazed..... or happily single.

Manliness is not only being able to take care of yourself, but others as well.

Go with the decision that will make for a good story.

When you walk, look straight ahead, not at your feet.

Nice guys don’t finish last, boring guys do...and only boring guys get bored.

Find your passion and figure out how to get paid for it.

No matter their job or status, everyone deserves your respect at first .

Personal responsibility.... Bad things happen; it’s your job to overcome them.

The first one to get angry loses.

A man does what needs to be done without complaining.

Never stop learning.

Don’t borrow money for everyday living expenses. If you don’t have the dollars now, how can you afford to pay it back with interest?

Never, never whine. ..men don’t whine.

Dance (through life) like no one’s watching. Only YOU can be you.

Always go out into public dressed like you’re about to meet the love of your life.

Don’t change yourself just to make someone happy.

If you’re the smartest person in the room, you may be in the wrong room.

Luck favors the prepared every time.

Women find confidence and humor, sexy.

Do whatever you want to do, but be the best at it.

If you say “I will pray for you “....do it !!!! Don’t turn around and lie to them by not praying for them.

No one is on their deathbed wishing they would have spent more time at work.

Never explain. Your friends don't need it, and your enemies won't believe it anyway.

Live life in such a way that when you tell stories of things you have experienced ....people listening are in disbelief.

AND (if you got this far) … Most Importantly:



The Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule are still good practice.

And always Love your God and be sure He’s the Right One, the only true God of gods and God of the universe.”

h/t Robbie-Bear on Fbook

Whadayasay now? What are your words of wisdom to follow in 2026?