You do know there’s a war going on over the idea of implementing paper ballots in Arkansas elections, don’t you? It doesn’t seem to take much to get elected officials fired up over it, either.

We had another skirmish just last week in Pulaski County as Election Commissioner Michael White publicly exposed potentially intimidating profane messages about paper ballots he got from a County JP — seemingly with no provocation except an obvious hatred of paper ballot talk.

White told the Pulaski County Quorum Court about this February 5 email he got via his official county account from District 13 JP Phil Styers:

I’ve been waiting … just wondering when you’re going to bring your batshit crazy paper ballot idea to the Pulaski quorum court. You seem so passionate about it, but good luck with that in Pulaski County. A triple dog dare you.

White said Styers’ second message two minutes later said

We will eat you up one side and down the other, but go ahead, make our day.

White, citing his “higher calling in public service” to “protect the people’s voice,” called Styer’s language “incredibly disrespectful” and noted that it would not be tolerated in most professional settings. “Government should not be exempt from standards of decency,” White said, explaining

I don't think that anybody that has the disdain for the people's public voice should be representing anybody in this county for one second.

When Styers used the words “we” and “our” Styers implied that his views were those of the entire Quorum Court, a position White explained could be taken as intimidation because White is a sworn election official.

Even though White challenged the JPs at their February 10 meeting to distance themselves from Styers’ remarks — “either stand up” for Styers comments or “explain later why you haven’t” — he got no response whatsoever from Pulaski County’s JPs that night. Interestingly, Styers didn’t bother to attend that meeting.

Here’s White’s remarks. Whadaya say now? Ya gotta wonder, why are elected officials in Arkansas so threatened by paper ballots?