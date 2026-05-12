Two members of Conway’s School Board resigned within one hour yesterday immediately before tonight’s regular May Board meeting.

Board President Sheila Franklin resigned after Education Secretary Jacob Oliva denied in late April the Board’s request to allow Franklin’s daughter, LaShanta Johnson, to be rehired as girls basketball assistant coach (and teacher of a “credit recovery class”) at Conway High School.

Then long-time Board member Trip Leach, first elected in 2014, resigned within the hour, citing health and family reasons. I hear Leach is fed up with the shenanigans that have characterized the School Board’s actions over the last few years, and that he took his children out of public school last year!

Watch ‘Em!

This latest fiasco just points out, again, why Conway’s School Board bears watching. On the morning of the April Board meeting, President Franklin’s daughter’s name quietly appeared on the hiring list previously distributed to Board members with April agenda items. Then, at that night’s Board meeting, Johnson’s name disappeared again from the hiring list.

That day, watchdog Jimmie Cavin informed the Board that state law says Board member relatives can be employed only under “unusual and limited circumstances” that must be approved with a waiver by the Education Secretary. Conway School’s waiver request didn’t even cite the correct state law!

So at the last minute before that April Board meeting, a resolution to hire Johnson got slipped into the agenda. The Board approved it in a 4-1 vote.

Transparency Be Damned

Now Conway Schools, of course, has blocked comments about Franklin on their social media channels. This comes after the Board’s workshop in early April where Franklin and Board members Leona Walton and Leo Cummings devised a plan to limit patron comments “about personnel” at monthly Board meetings.

Rehiring Johnson

Franklin’s daughter Johnson was girls basketball coach in Conway for 15 years until she became Russellville girls basketball coach in 2023; she resigned there ($93,000 salary) there on April 20.

Johnson was Conway girls basketball coach when coaches were chastised in February 2023 for creating and wearing Black History Month / Wampus Cat t-shirts without prior approval from the School. Then-Superintendent Jeff Collum was made to apologize and walk back his decision to ban the t-shirts after public backlash.

Also in May 2023, the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association named Johnson as top assistant coach for 2022-23. She was also Conway girls tennis coach for four years.

You’d Think They’d Know

Two years ago, after Oliva denied a similar waiver request in May 2024, sitting Conway School Board member Jason Sandefer (Zone 1) resigned so the School could hire his wife at a Conway elementary school. Sandefer says:

I'm not sure why the board didn't question or speak to the last-minute addition [to the hiring list] for Mrs. Johnson. That's a head-scratcher to me. And I don't know that there's been a sufficient answer. Maybe there were outstanding intentions here, but no one would know that, because no one is saying, no one's justifying it, so you're left to speculate. So, thinking as a community member, I wonder why no one brought this up. Does this mean the Board members are not paying attention, didn't see it and they're not taking their job seriously? Or does this mean they were all in on this and wanted to pass this under the table the best they could? That's what I started thinking about; what is it? These are the kinds of questions the public are/will be asking.

Board member Linda Hargis, whose term ends in November, commented favorably on Franklin’s resignation:

I thought this was a well-thought-out decision, especially in light of the fact that we experienced the same situation a few years ago with Jason Sandefer and his wife. I only regret that the process and timing were not handled differently.

By law, Conway’s School Board has 60 days ** to accept and approve applications for these two open Board positions resulting from resignations: Franklin’s seat is City-wide, and applicants for Leach’s seat must be from Zone 4. State law also says when an officer position is vacant, the Board cannot elect a new officer until the Board replacements are appointed. New appointees will serve until the next election for that specific position.

** Correction 5/13/26: State law AR Code § 6-13-611 was amended by Act 726 of 2025 to specify the remaining board has 90 days to appoint replacements for resigned board members.

Given the makeup of the remaining Board members, look for the newly hand-selected Board members to continue the Left-leaning mindset we’ve seen exhibited by the majority of the Board (and how long will Superintendent Jason Black continue to run Board meetings?). Add in the lack of accurate, adequate legal representation I’ve commented on before, and we can just expect more shenanigans from the Conway School Board. Conway’s kids deserve better!