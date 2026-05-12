Whadaya Say Now

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Not only do Conway's kids deserve better, Conway taxpayers do too. For the kind of money spent on education in Conway, our kids should be getting Ivy League level education. Instead they can't read. The school board is responsible for all of it - the superintendent works for them, they don't work for him. If school board members are not willing to do their job, then resignation and replacement is the only fix.

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