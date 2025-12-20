Government service is so incestuous. Staffers becoming lobbyists is the thing. Here we go again. #TheMoreYouKnow

Joining the Gilmore Davis Group, a very influential Arkansas lobbying firm, is Governor Sanders’ deputy chief of staff Jamie Barker, who will immediately be made a new partner beginning in January as the company rebrands to GDB Group. Barker went to work for Sanders straight out of college. The 2016 Gilmore Davis lobbyist group was founded by Jon Gilmore, former deputy chief of staff to Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson and partner J.R. Davis (former comms director/spokesperson for both Hutchinson and 3rd District Congressman Steve Womack). And, oh yeah, Jon is Republican Senator Ben Gilmore’s brother.

A former member of the Republican state party’s executive committee, Jamie Barker was political director for the Sanders campaign and has been a political director for the state Republican Party, as well as past chairman of the Arkansas Young Republicans. Pedigree counts, you see, even in such incestuous circles!