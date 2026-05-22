For a few years now, Conway School Board meetings have amplified the total disconnect between the majority of School Board members and the school system’s parents, patrons, and former teachers who have continued to take the time to speak out at monthly Board meetings.

Conway School Board’s final meeting during the 2025-26 school year was no different as yet another former teacher and other public speakers again assessed a whole host of continuing issues of transparency and accountability while School officials sat quiet, displaying no acknowledgment whatsoever of the substance of those remarks. The quick “thank yous” uttered afterward by Acting President/VP Leona Walton almost sounded like “whew, glad that’s over.”

Walton and Superintendent Jason Black plowed through the first celebratory part of the May 12 meeting as they enthusiastically detailed student achievements, military-family support, District awards, staff recognition, leadership development, and tributes to the resigned Board members. In fact, AY Media Group “confidentially” reported that Conway Schools won its recent “Best Of” statewide contest while Black was nominated for its “Men of Distinction” piece.

After that the middle of the meeting shifted sharply to public comments as school patrons highlighted continuing concerns of transparency, funding priorities, discipline, reading, teacher support, and accountability, with each speaker drawing applause from attendees in the room (as most of the public speakers have in the past).

Ending up, the Board met in executive session to discuss its two recent resignations/vacancies while also approving the consent agenda, reviewing finances, and hearing about upcoming policy/handbook revisions.

Board won’t respond to public comments

Several public commenters discussed ongoing problems, as they have already done at previous Board meetings — but before the public comment period began Walton didn’t miss the opportunity to instruct the public that the School Board is not responding to public comments and that “prejudicial” or comments about “student / personnel agenda items” are banned. She added patrons must “refrain from using inappropriate language and avoid referencing specific employees by name other than the Superintendent” to “ensure fairness and due process.” (Sorta makes you wonder what’s the use of that whole process, but I digress.)

“This District is a disaster on transparency”

The first speaker, school patron and long-time watchdog Jimmie Cavin, clarified that his remarks are about “oversight and accountability,” and not directed at the “teachers, bus drivers, dietary and overall staff that do their jobs every day and do it well.” Cavin, invoking past successful FOI lawsuits against the Board on transparency issues, said “the last Board and last superintendent” were “just a failure on education, fiscal matters, policy, ethics, ADE rules, state laws and transparency” and concluded that “now we’ve taken that failure level and put it on steroids.” Pointing out that Superintendent Black and Board staff attorney Shasta Wagner had violated Arkansas Freedom of Information (FOI) laws, Cavin reminded the Board:

That is something ya’ll can change. It’s under the powers and duties and your responsibility to change that…. I’m through trying to help you help yourself… what my goal is, is I’m going to do accountability, and that’s going to be in the form of lawsuits. It’s going to be in the form of going to the city attorney. It’s going to be in the form of going to the ADE and Professional Licensure Standards Board.

Spending priorities

Repeating a message she last delivered in April, patron Audie Alumbaugh says District funds should be spent on classrooms and students rather than Board expenses like a recent $25,000 in-person Board conference trip to Kentucky that instead could have been done online at much lower cost. She said

I don’t know what benefit that trip was to the District and neither does any of the other stakeholders. There’s been no presentation and now two of the attendees have resigned from the Board.

Alumbaugh contrasted Conway’s growth as an agricultural and commercial hub that has brought a large property tax payoff to the District with the School’s recent choice to not fund its Future Farmers of America (FFA) student club. She commented how the Board had “paraded” the debate team around at an earlier meeting but eventually the District was forced to pay the $7 ,000 shortfall after student-led fundraising failed, just so the debate team could spend $9,000 to attend the “HOSA Internationals.”

Literacy and teacher morale

A veteran of 40 years as a Conway School teacher and 17 years as a bus driver, Julie Hill, whose husband and mother were also involved in Conway schools, said

It is heartbreaking to hear about all the great teachers and administrators who were either forced out or chose to leave the school system because they could not take it any more. … Mr. Black says his focus is to support teachers and he’s committed to excellence. That sounds good, but I’m constantly hearing about teachers and administrators who are quitting because they get no support, many leaving during the school year. I have not had one single employee say they are happy and feel supported in the Conway schools.

Hill emphasized that discipline and administrative support are essential to learning, and said she repeatedly hears that too many students cannot read, echoing the same observations from patron Kathy Dolan, who recently raised alarms about the 41% literacy rate among Conway third-graders.

Clarity or defensiveness?

Conway parent Tyler Moses, while emphasizing his volunteer involvement in the District and several of the School Board members’ campaigns, commented on the Board’s lack of transparency and evasiveness in the face of patron questions, asking “why you feel the need to hide a conversation or delete an email in the first place." Moses opposes Shannan Knudsen in the November 3 runoff for the Zone 3 School Board seat being vacated by Board veteran Linda Hargis.

Saying that transparency is the willingness to listen and involve teachers and parents while avoiding limits on public conversations, Moses explained:

I’m doing the things we’re told to do as engaged parents. I’m playing nice, but it feels like anytime a members of this community asks a logical, valid question, it’s met with defensiveness. Wh en did asking for clarity become plain mean? … when private outreach, like Trip suggests, goes unreturned but then public questions are met with eye rolls, it’s hard to feel like the door is actually open. There’s pattern here that’s making people feel locked out…. I know transparency is a word that gets used so much it’s almost lost its meaning, so let’s just stop using the word and start doing the work…

Moses also echoed Hill, saying “teachers [are] reaching out because they feel out of the loop on major initiatives.”

Prediction

It was one of my grandma’s famous truisms, “The best predictor of future behavior is the past.” There’s also “A tiger doesn’t change his stripes.” What’s going on with improving the actual literacy goals for Conway students? Will bringing in two new School Board members change anything about the lack of transparency, financial misdeeds, and lack of support for both student activities and teachers we keep hearing about?

What’s it gonna take for Conway Schools to respond to its parents, former teachers, taxpaying patrons and, most importantly, its students?

You can skip to about 34:33 to watch the May 12 meeting comments below: