Hard to miss the recent massive, intense, and mostly newfound awareness of Flock cameras surrounding us. We learn more every day about the cameras and audio devices that were quietly, secretly installed throughout our interstates and communities over the last few years to track our vehicles without our knowledge — until now.

Why is it so hard to understand? People do not approve of being tracked everywhere they go, especially when all that collected data can be searched and shared nationwide.

“Flock Got Caught Lying about Tracking You”

- Jeff Rossen Reports on Facebook

Now six Arkansas cities have disabled those cameras. But Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Benton, Springdale, and Conway are among the cities where they are still watching you. Mayoral candidate Mike Willingham brings the issue to the November election in Sherwood, opposing the position of Sherwood’s mayor who supports their use.

Then there’s another important unanswered question:

Can Arkansas cities actually disable the cameras once they discontinue use?

Find yours

Where are these surveillance cameras in your community? Flock is not the only company making them, but Flock easily dominates. Here are just a few websites with maps to help you search:

DeFlocktheUSA.com

DeFlock.org

FlockHopper/DontGetFlocked.com

HaveIBeenFlocked.com

Moving the goalpost: it’s about the Constitution

Don’t buy into the narrative that we just need to tighten the rules around the (mostly police department) misuse of Flock technology. That blatant attempt to move the goalpost — or move the Overton window, you see — takes the controversy away from our privacy rights and poses a much safer question for Flock: “How can we make the system more trustworthy?”

But that’s the wrong question.



It’s not about trust, although after Fauci’s texts and Covid, we can’t be blamed for not believing what official spokespersons tell us!

Even if we trust law enforcement (and I actually do, at least mostly), that doesn’t negate our 4th Amendment right that protects us as Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures; law enforcement must typically get warrants based on probable cause. We have a right to privacy in our “persons, homes, and belongings.” Trusting people to properly exercise governmental power cannot substitute for constitutional limits on that power.

A nationwide searchable database of our comings and goings that can be called up at will without a warrant makes each one of us a potential criminal as we go about our normal day-to-day lives. And how does that square with “innocent until proven guilty”?

Flock fights the public pushback

“We got this one wrong,” he says … Just this week, Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley was all over the airwaves touting “over one million crimes” that Flock helped solve. Langley pointed out that only 8 incidents out of “every million captured” are “flagged” for more scrutiny.

Defending the documented cases of Flock data misuse, he says:

Police abuse has existed far beyond and far before Flock. We’re the first ones to shine a light on it.

As more citizens learn about cameras in their communities, they’re using sunshine laws to request Flock data. But, police departments and cities argue the collected data doesn’t belong to them so they can’t release it.

Meanwhile, on his publicity tour last week Flock CEO Langley emphasized this point about those objections: He says contracting/licensing agencies

own their data… we don’t sell data, we don’t own the data, every one of our customers … own their data. They can choose how long it’s stored; they choose who it’s shared with as well.

- Fox & Friends/Fox News, 8/11/26

However, recent changes to Flock’s contractual terms and conditions “appear to diminish cities and towns’ control over data and otherwise shift power from customers to the company,” says the ACLU.

Conway PD says “no”

That push-pull over who actually owns the data is now playing out in Conway.

Local activist Jimmie Cavin smacked right up to the “who owns it” switcheroo when Conway PD rejected Cavin’s FOIA request for Flock data from 7/29 to 8/8/26 saying they don’t own the data. There’s also the confounding question of individual privacy/“third-party data.” Now Cavin says AG Tim Griffin will resolve the issue due to an apparent conflict in Arkansas law.

Privacy / reporting / data retention changes

Flock CEO Langley announced this week they’re adding privacy/data retention options after continuing reports of privacy concerns about mass surveillance and data misuse. He said Flock changed its default data retention time from 30 to 7 days, but noted that individual departments and agencies can still extend their data-retention period.

Departments/agencies can now identify the exact offenses that allow others to access their data, an effort Langley said gives “communities more control over data sharing.”

Langley reported that Flock now requires a case number for searches (except in dire emergencies such as child abduction…). A new mandatory audit review algorithm spots abnormal activity on the nationwide Flock system to flag it for administrator review, he explained, and excessive abnormal activity triggers an automatic lockout until administrators can review and release the lockout.

Watch Langley apologizing that “the system failed you” …

— The Situation Room/CNN, 8/13/26

More info and links

This nationwide struggle is moving quickly… Did you know the Supreme Court recently ruled 6-3 that geofence smartphone data sweeps are unconstitutional — an interesting, very relevant wrinkle you should watch?

I didn’t want to overload my regular newsletters with all these links, but if you wanna know more, here ya go: a collection of links, videos, and information about Flock and its drawbacks/uses/capabilities.

And, just one reminder: Don’t go believing everything you see “on the internet”! #OnceYouSeeYouCantUnsee

Conway AR cameras

— Uniting Now on Facebook