The wheels of tyranny are intensely churning, but do we notice? What happened on January 15?

No huge, major, breaking news story hit on that day last week (although I admit I’m enjoying regular “breaking news” about correcting the long litany of abuses we’ve suffered under the Obama-Biden cabal).

On that day, though, Tore Says documented the conspiracy:

… simultaneous Zoom calls across every major activist network in the United States. Sunrise Movement. Federal employee resistance groups. Military reservist networks. Senior Executive Service officials. Antifa organizers. Ideologically opposed groups, different platforms, never having worked together publicly.

This sort of coordination should frighten any constitutional conservative, and it demands our close scrutiny.

What’s going on? Be mindful of what’s going on in Minnesota, where protestors are now escalating yet again, going into our churches, and directly attacking ICE agents carrying out federal law. It’s another coordinated, cooked-up, top-down attack from both sides of the political aisle with an insidious ultimate shared goal.

Look again at those coordinated calls to action between what you might think are ideologically opposed entities. As Eko notes:

One operative amplifies the threat. The other provides the violence. Two hands of the same foreign-funded clock…. You are being nudged.

The goal? Look at it closely. “…they’re trying to trick us into demanding the mechanism that removes him. If we are not aware, “after everything we sacrificed the knife will be in our hand.” Of course, you know who “HIM” is: our duly elected (despite the stolen election) President Donald Trump, who is doing his very best to carry out the directives we voted for him to employ to save our country.

How? Every one of those calls on January 15 directed their activist groups to “create sufficient unrest that the president invokes the Insurrection Act.” Both sides.

Upper-level conversations revealed specific instructions. Stage provocations at mosques. Arm counter-protesters. Ensure cameras capture everything. Coordinate media amplification across all platforms Then further instructions surfaced: Promote the Insurrection Act subversively through conservative outlets. Embed in right-wing media. Make supporters demand the mechanism that will remove Trump. The Left creates chaos to force federal crackdown. The Right demands emergency powers thinking they’ll crush the opposition.

The result?

They have called us fascist for eight years. Violent insurrectionists. Threats to democracy. Now they engineer the conditions where we demand authoritarian powers. Where we cheer military force. Where we justify emergency rule. They are making us become the thing they accused us of being.

Discernment is our friend. We must be careful! Eko says it clearly:

Violence against violence completes the cycle.

The enemy wins when you become what you oppose….

Take the bait and the soul of this movement is gone. We become their lie.

Take the time to dive more deeply and inform yourself about what’s going on with the escalating political unrest across our country. Do not think you can avoid the consequences of what “they” are engineering. It’s being employed even in this little ole state of Arkansas!

Many still do not realize that WE ARE in a spiritual war. It’s good vs. evil, elites vs. the people they wish to dominate. If you’ve focused on “Left vs. Right” you’re completely missing the picture!