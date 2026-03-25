The caption on Vilonia Primary School’s recent publicity picture for National Read Across America Week said “dress up as favorite book characters” — but I see that picture as a confirmation of what many conservatives like me would rather dismiss as “fake news” when the trend first hit social media. (Picture above created by ChatGPT.)

I’m talking about the “furry community” where primarily young people under 25 not only role-play as anthropomorphic animal characters but are insisting on not only wearing their costumes, fur suits, and ears/tails in everyday life but are also demanding that people treat them as such.

When parents first heard about it we wanted to think it was only a rumor or was just social media gone wild.

But it’s for real.

KKLA 99.5 describes these scenarios:

In our local area, one student who wore a collar to school and identified as a cat became a topic of widespread discussion on local Facebook parent groups, quickly gaining recognition among peers for their unconventional behavior. This reflects a broader trend: students who identify with or participate in furry culture are becoming more present in school environments. (emphasis added) Reports of children barking, galloping, neighing, and more in school as they claim to identify as different animal varieties are not uncommon. While these kids may not all understand the broader furry community or connect with others online, they have been influenced by this trend and are bringing aspects of it into the classroom and beyond.

At one time this would be called a fad, and both teachers and parents alike would caution against delving too deeply into such an alternative reality.

But let’s get back to the picture about Reading Week at Vilonia Primary School where students and staff dressed up “as their favorite storybook characters from classic favorites to new literary heroes.” Those “book characters” in the publicity picture all look alike … surely they don’t really mean to look like furries!

Even if not intentional, that publicity picture can certainly normalize and encourage furry fandom’s misguided leap from fantasy to reality, which is surely not a mentally healthy daily life nor what we want our schools to endorse to our children.

What a missed opportunity! Whatever happened to Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Pippi Longstocking, Percy Jackson, Goldilocks, Harold (Purple Crayon), Matilda, The Mad Hatter, Coraline, Willy Wonka, Betsey Biggalow, Ivy and Bean, Harry Potter, or even classics like Katherine Johnson or Hercules?

Vilonia Primary School couldn’t find any “new literary heroes” or “classic favorites” for the publicity picture that are not animals that resemble furries? Really? No wonder we must keep watching for what’s being presented to our children by our tax-supported public schools!