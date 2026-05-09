We should be excited?? “Conflating” a tax cut with receiving a refund check “may be good politics, but it is not honest” says Conduit News about Governor Sanders’ recent fait accompli via the Legislature’s approval of her much-touted .2% reduction in our state income taxes for both individuals and businesses. Couldn’t agree more!

This year’s Republican-dominated 22-day fiscal session featured Sanders’ $6.7 billion state budget that spends $211 million more than last year while encompassing more funding for the school voucher program, a $25 hike on the homestead tax credit, and a $300 “encumbrance” for a secret West Memphis “super-project” said to not be a data center.

The latest .2% tax cut means around $192 million less revenue, while Arkansas is still projected to accumulate over a $175 million surplus for the fiscal year, continuing a years-long trend of running budget revenue surpluses — why?

Meanwhile, there’s not a word about the Governor’s “Arkansas DOGE” plan she bragged about at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference. As I reported about a year ago:

The Governor was talking about her Arkansas Forward project that has itemized about $300 million" in costs savings and avoidance" over six years…

Let’s see, $300 million is about 4.5% of $6.7 billion — over SIX YEARS? And, what’s the status today of this grand project that was seemingly designed to help Sanders look like MAGA on that national stage last May? (Her book is due out right after 2026 mid-terms.) But I digress.

Watch state lawmakers for possible action on local sales taxes. Senator Brian King notes “a disturbing trend that local government's turnback percentage share of the state's Revenue Stabilization Act has declined over the years … and that's meant millions of dollars less for cities and counties” while Senator Mark Johnson sees “opportunities to reform our local sales tax system" to help local governments during the 2027 regular session.

Local

Data center meeting: Conway has set a “public committee meeting” for 7 pm on May 12 at City Hall (1111 Main St) because of rising negative feedback about the huge, secret data center City leaders are planning near the southwest Conway airport. An unnamed Fortune 100 company is planning a $1 billion, 300,000-square-foot facility over 300 acres said to not be a crypto mining facility — but who knows, since the details are kept from the public? The City approved the rezoning and annexation of the acreage near Lollie Road last April. Conway says the meeting gives citizens a chance “to share concerns, provide feedback, and speak directly to the committee” but news reports don’t even say what “committee” is involved. Will public comments actually be heeded or will residents just be blowing in the wind, like most performative-only “public meetings” that have little to no effect on economic “opportunity” projects like Conway’s city government is pursuing? The secret Fortune 100 company has already signed an agreement with several monetary stipulations, including property tax abatement plus a $100,000 payment to the Conway Foundation (?) for each building per year — money that “should be spent in ways that align with “Conway’s strategic plans and the as-yet unnamed company’s core values.”

Watching that revenue: Faulkner County Quorum Court’s Budget Committee asked County Treasurer Scott Sanson to provide more details on ad valorem (personal and property tax) revenue trends “more year over year than on a monthly basis” to more accurately predict “growth trends in that account in the years to come” as county managers request their annual COLA raises “or when grant positions are involved.” With all those fiscal shenanigans going on in neighboring Pulaski County, we pray the Faulkner County Quorum Court does a better job watching county finances!

No hire for Conway School Board President’s daughter: State Education Secretary Jacob Oliva turned down Conway School Board’s formal request to circumvent state law in order to hire Board President Sheila Franklin’s daughter, Shanta Johnson, saying Conway Schools had “failed to demonstrate unusual and limited circumstances” that would allow Oliva to approve the move.

State

More supply than demand? Make of it what you will — the chief lobbyist for the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association sees “a supply and demand imbalance” in the industry built to supply the state’s 115,000 medical marijuana card holders: “I think we have a bigger supply with eight cultivators than we have demand.” Meanwhile, the Medical Marijuana Com­mis­sion this past week renewed all but five of the state licenses for can­nabis dis­pens­ar­ies, cul­tiv­at­ors, and pro­cessors.

Same law firm, same (unacceptable) results? Why is it that the Bequette, Billingsley and Kees law firm (BBK) — employed by numerous Arkansas school districts (and now on Conway City’s “legal resources” list) — somehow keeps losing repeated lawsuits about FOIA violations by state school boards? Seems the schools’ attorneys are not properly advising their clients about lawful compliance with our Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. (??) But school patrons are watching anyway! A very recent lawsuit by Pine Bluff resident Eric Mayfield and writer Jimmie Cavin filed by “the People’s Attorney General,” Joey McCutchen, says the Pine Bluff School District, represented by BBK, “violated the FOIA 30 different times” How could such blatant disregard of state law continue from July 2025 through this past February? What legal advice is the PB School District paying for with BBK?

Literacy is key: Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva points out “the state retained over 10,000 students last year” and this year’s new requirement that third-graders “demonstrate grade-level reading proficiency” could put a strain on capacity. This June’s end-of-school-year test results could hold another 10,000 students back, according to the “latest state data available.” Fox16 reports “the LEARNS Act requires students at risk to have access to now $1,500 literacy grants for tutoring. So how does that money flow down to the child?”

Drop it! So, this is why former US Attorney Cody Hiland had to drop productive investigations into the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play scheming back in 2015-2016? Documents now show that Ray Hulser, then-head of the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section (PIN), actively obstructed and blocked the probe, including providing Hiland with an FBI timeline that “omitted ALL references to interference from DOJ and FBI leadership” as Hulser tried to cover up his obstruction. Unaware, Hiland continued for a short while, noting that Hulser was “very dismissive.” Eventually “Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General [Rob Hur] would direct a U.S. Attorney [Hiland] to cut out the Public Integrity Section from the corruption investigation into the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation.” There’s much more in then-U.S. Attorney Hiland’s summary of the obstruction, which is part of documents Senator Chuck Grassley recently released on Hulser, who also drafted the memo asking former Special Counsel Jack Smith to “subpoena the toll records of 'Senators Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Cynthia Lummis, Ron Johnson, John Kennedy, Tim Scott, Dan Sullivan, and Tommy Tuberville, and Representative Mike Kelly.”

Say good-bye to the best burgers: Legendary Feltner’s Whatta-Burger in Russellville has called it quits after 58 years. It made the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in 2021.

National

Arkansas rice trade threat : Arkansas Republican Congressman Rick Crawford led a letter from 16 Congressional lawmakers (including Arkansas Congressmen French Hill and Bruce Westerman) asking for a rice-specific Section 301 / Trade Act of 1974 probe of foreign interference in the rice industry that amount to “unfair trade practices that burden or restrict U.S. interests.” Crawford says “rice imports into the U.S. have surged in the past two decades, displacing more than $1.5 billion in domestic sales” and “are eroding the U.S. market and threatening family farms and processing jobs across the country.”

Westerman-led reform pulled: Legislation led by Arkansas Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman aimed at modernizing the Endangered Species Act was recently pulled from the House floor after “ a surge of public opposition .” Critics said the proposal makes it “easier to remove species from the [endangered species] list or limit how decisions are made,” but Westerman, Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, says updates are needed to make the law work more efficiently and balance conservation with economic needs …. The Endangered Species Act has consistently failed to achieve its intended goals and has been warped by decades of radical environmental litigation into a weapon instead of a tool. Republican leadership hasn’t said if or when the proposal might be brought back.

What’s next for Devin Nunes? Former California Republican Congressman Devin Nunes “departed” Trump Media, parent of Truth Social, “following recent board departures and steep financial losses in 2025.” Nunes says “This will allow me to focus more intently on my role as Chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board…” Former Hulu executive Kevin McGurn, a Trump Media advisor since 2024, is interim CEO.

ASK GOP SENATE LEADER THUNE: “WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE SAVE AMERICA ACT??”

Tech

No secrets on Insta: Instagram is dropping end-to-end encryption for chats after May 8, 2026, even though Meta promoted it as the best “private” messaging app. Users are urged to download any chats they wish to keep, although there’s no indication previously encrypted messages will remain that way.

Protection by you: Seems that everything is going online these days, so here’s some quick tips to help protect yourself online: — always install the latest software updates

— use unique (longer than shorter) passwords (I know, it’s a pain. Use a password manager!) — back up your devices regularly — turn off message previews (folks looking over your shoulder can’t see important data)

— don’t use personal photos for background images on your devices (photos contain meta data that can track you and the location of the photo)

— always log out of apps after using them

— consider apps that are bad at selling your data (PayPal, Snapchat, and Google apps are some of the worse)

— add 2FA If you’re super serious, remove the Google operating system and use an alternative like Graphine OS. Don’t use the cloud (it’s “someone else’s computer”). If you’re in airports, public events and/or border crossings, remember that your phone tracks you (ever heard of “geo-fencing”?). Using facial recognition or fingerprint to access your device? In the U.S. authorities can compel you to use your biometrics to access your phone’s data, but they cannot legally force you to provide your password.

Yep, it’s for real. This campaign video from 43-year-old reality TV guy Spencer Pratt, a 2020-registered Republican who watched his family home burn down in the LA Palisades fire, has hit home with now at least 4 million views. Pratt is mounting a very serious challenge to Democrat incumbent Karen Bass for LA Mayor on June 2.