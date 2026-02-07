Utilities across America sought $31 billion in consumer rate hikes for 2025, double the total rate hikes requested in 2024! That cost will only grow larger as utility companies grapple with huge energy demands for all those new AI data centers being quickly built everywhere, including in West Memphis, Crittenden, Little Rock, and Conway.

Arkansas customers of Entergy, SWEPCO, Black Hills Energy, and Summit Utilities are now facing rate hikes for our 2026 utility bills that range from 12% for Black Hills Energy (natural gas) to 17% for Entergy (electricity), 23% for SWEPCO (electricity) and Summit Utilities (natural gas). Entergy and SWEPCO combined serve around 1.2 million Arkansans.

Black Hills Energy Rate Hikes

The company serves around 189,000 customers in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Franklin, Greene, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Sebastian, Stone and Washington counties. Its rate hike proposal seeks to recover costs of about $147 million for "natural gas system safety, reliability and integrity investments” across its 8,000 miles of natural gas pipeline in the state.

Entergy Rate Hikes

Entergy estimates its consumers will pay at least 5.3% more in the first year of its current rate hike plan, rising to a total of about 16.32% by year 5. The Public Service Commission (PSC) hasn’t issued a final order on Entergy’s rate hike yet, but just this week approved its construction of the Jefferson natural gas Power Station that’s key to the plan.

Entergy will pass its construction costs to Arkansans as they are incurred via Act 373, the “Generating Arkansas Jobs Act of 2025.” Act 373 allows utility companies to make capital investments without prior approval from the PSC and then pass on those costs to consumers via annual rate hikes instead of having to wait until projects are completed. Entergy and Arkansas Electric Cooperative lobbied heavily for the bill; Entergy says Act 373 will result in lower utility costs overall.

SWEPCO Rate Hikes

When SWEPCO filed for its proposed 27% rate hike last March, the PSC gathered over 275 public comments, none of which were in favor. The PSC allowed several Northwest Arkansas entities to intervene, including the City of Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas System, the National Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, Walmart, the Arkansas Attorney General, the Arkansas Public Service Commission general staff, Western Arkansas Large Energy Consumers, and the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association.

By November 2025 the parties settled (except for the Audubon Society and Sierra Club who did not oppose) in exchange for their demands that SWEPCO

produce a public study on what shutting down Benton County’s Flint Creek coal power plant in 2030 and 2035 would look like, plus a confidential economic analysis that will not be disclosed to the public;

seek energy generation projects from a variety of sources such as solar or wind in Northwest Arkansas; and

continue programs that help customers lower/manage their bills or get financial assistance.

The PSC also “encouraged” SWEPCO to seek projects specific to Fayetteville and to more heavily advertise its financial assistance programs.

Data Center Energy Needs

Meanwhile, Senator Tom Cotton (no co-sponsors) in January introduced the Decentralized Access to Technology Alternatives Act (DATA Act), which would allow manufacturers, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries to build their own electricity generation systems that won’t be part of the main power grid.

The bill amends the Federal Power Act to exempt from federal regulation newly defined “consumer-regulated electric utilities (CREUs)” — an electric utility that generates power for “new electric loads” not served by existing electricity retailers. CREUs would be allowed to generate, transmit, distribute, and sell electricity but must be independent from existing public utilities and the larger bulk-power system. Cotton’s DATA Act exempts data centers so they can “manage their energy needs independently.”

#TheMoreYouKnow — Governor Sanders appointed Doyle Webb, former 12-year head of the Republican Party of Arkansas, as PSC chair in 2023.