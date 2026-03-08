Faulkner County’s Election Commission posted unofficial vote totals for last Tuesday’s preferential primary on its website — but not on Facebook or passed to the local newspaper as it has mostly done on past election nights, so locating Faulkner County results once polls closed was tricky. (Finding what you want to see on the new Secretary of State’s election results page turns out to be trickier than it was for past elections, too!)

But finding the election results wasn’t the only tricky part of election night. Those unofficial Faulkner County vote totals published at 9:21 pm on March 3 weren’t accurate — some early votes were not included in the totals submitted to the Secretary of State that night.

“It happened because we were going different directions,” Faulkner County Election Coordinator Rob Denning told the Election Commission, who “realized the problem when they saw the number of votes cast was far more than the vote totals,” reports the Log Cabin.

Denning said 1,695 early votes were missing from the vote totals. The Commission reported on its Facebook page that a total of 10,339 individuals had voted early by March 2.

The missing 1,695 votes made less than 0.1 percent of a difference in the results, Denning reported, and didn’t change any outcomes. He told the Election Commission the County totals had been updated on the Secretary of State’s election results website. However, as of publication time, incorrect vote totals are still available on the public-facing VoteFaulknerAr.gov website.

As Denning explained,

We had all the other vote sites; we had all the Election Day vote sites, so on the list, it looked like we had them all. That’s why it took awhile to figure out why the numbers didn’t match. We’re like, we know we have this many votes, but we only have this many results. So when we went digging, where’s my missing 1,695 votes? I figured that one out, but it was also my mistake. The takeaway, I dropped the ball on this. I had an Excel sheet made and didn’t use it…. That’s why it’s unofficial. No laws were broken. We had to have multiple eyes pore over each race to make sure nothing had changed.

Republican Election Commission Chair Aaron Dixon noted that the March 3 preferential primary “was Rob’s first run” as well as Faulkner County’s first time using some type of “new software application” from the state, so “it went pretty smooth with our county posting.”

Republican Commissioner Ann Fairless also told Denning the election went “wonderful for it to be your first time.”

Denning served as the Republican Chairman of the Faulkner County Election Commission through the 2024 general election. The Election Coordinator position was only part-time until the Quorum Court reinstituted full-time pay for that spot at Republican County Clerk Margaret Darter’s request in late 2025. Denning then resigned as Election Commission Chair to take the job after former part-time Election Coordinator Laura Wiles left to work as a election coordinator for Secretary of State Cole Jester.