Under the “surely it can’t happen here” category — Turns out that the LRPD’s Special Investigations Division learned ahead of time that neo-Nazi group “Blood Tribe” planned to come to Little Rock to film a recruiting video at the Capitol on the same day as the Little Rock Christmas parade and Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony downtown.

As you probably know, “a white supremacist group wearing red and black, their faces covered in black ski masks that only exposed their eyes, rallied outside of the state Capitol and marched to Little Rock Central High School” about 1:30 pm on December 6 (during the southwest Little Rock Christmas parade). Before piling into a UHaul truck they “displayed a banner that said ‘race mixing is communism’ flanked by two Stars of David. The group carried two large black flags with swastikas…”

When the Blood Tribe began marching down the sidewalk (legal !) LRPD patrol units were called and eventually cited a white man in a pickup truck for impeding traffic and “antagonizing” the marchers. Police also intervened to keep groups separated when a group of black men from the surrounding neighborhood “tried to fight them.”

Police pulled over the U-Haul truck after watching the group load into the truck and drive down I-440; they cited the driver, a 36-year-old white Indiana man. After identifying “nearly everyone in the truck” police allowed those 22 individuals to eventually call people in “personal vehicles to come pick them up.”

LRPD Chief Heath Helton said that “one of the men in the group had recently moved to Arkansas from Colorado late last month, while everyone identified was from out of state.”

(h/t Val Emmons, Full Val podcast)

(title image: Donna Kirkwood’s Facebook)

(edited for clarity from Billy Cook’s Facebook)

(from LRHN’s Facebook)

(from LRHN’s Facebook)

UPDATE: On December 13, a very small group stood in front of the Capitol to protest the Blood Tribe: