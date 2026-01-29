Some folks call an election year the “Silly Season,” but I say it’s more like the “Sneaky Season.” Arkansas is coasting toward the March 3 primary and in our Republican-dominated state the primary election is where it matters: if you can win the Republican primary, you’ll likely win here in November.

This Sneaky Season, good legislators like Senator Bryan King and good state Senate candidates like Wade Dunn (and others) are being targeted with ugly mailers full of lies and character smears, crooked campaign tactics that I highlighted on my Facebook page.

But why? What do these targets have in common? With King and Dunn, for example, it’s easy. They both have made it more than clear they oppose Queen Sarah’s 3,000-bed Franklin County prison scam project.

OK, I get it — maybe you say that’s not a reason by itself to link this together, but did you see the money flowing into King’s opponent’s campaign from Team SHS PAC, AG Griffin’s PAC, and other PACs controlled by prison contractor lobbyists and old guard Republicans?

Arkansas Alcatraz has reason to oppose Queen Sarah’s fever dream for Franklin County because his property sits directly across from that 815 acres the State of Arkansas secretly purchased for this prison project back in 2024 without informing County elected officials or resident voters. He has documented numerous ugly connections between the smear campaigns that cross between the re-election campaigns of several opponents of the Governor’s prison plans.

His detailed research below displays the nexus between our Republican state Senators, their campaign funds and PACS, and the continued, sneaky, back-door tactics that Queen Sarah and her cronies employ to ensure they get their way:

CONNECTED DOTS BETWEEN THE DARK MONEY FLYERS AND THE PRISON PROJECT I reviewed the financial reports of every House, Senate, SOS, Supreme Court and State Land Commissioner candidate. And…….There’s a direct tie between Dark Money Flyers and the Legislative Lead PACs highlighted on the previous post. If a candidate had contributions from three or more of these PACs or a direct contribution from the Governor’s PAC, they were flagged. So let’s review the findings. Pretty simple to see. Direct Match. Every one of these races are Republican primaries where there is a Governor back candidate running against a candidate that isn’t as Governor friendly. Max contribution per PAC is $3,500 per election therefore $3,500 for primary and $3,500 for General. So, a Max of $7,000. Dark Money Flyers Candidates 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞

Charlene Fite

Jeremy Riddle

Tony Furman 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞

Bobby Ballinger

Trey Bohannan

Blake Johnson

Rodney Wright 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐬

Arkansas Wins = Bart Hester

Base Point = Ben Gilmore

Pillar = Breanne Davis

Jobs and Growth = Tim Griffin

RAY PAC = David Ray

Team SHS = Sarah Sanders 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐞

Arkansas Wins = $1000

Jobs and Growth = $1000

Team SHS = $3500 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞

Base Point = $1250

Jobs and Growth = $1000

RAY PAC = $500

Team SHS = $3500 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧

Arkansas Wins = $500

Base Point = $500

Jobs and Growth = $3500

RAY PAC = $750

Team SHS = $3500 𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫

Arkansas Wins = $3500

Base Point = $3500

Jobs and Growth = $3500

RAY PAC = $3000

Team SHS = $7000 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐧

Team SHS = $7000 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧

Arkansas Wins = $3500

Base Point = $3500

Pillar = $3500

Jobs and Growth = $3500

Team SHS = $7000 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭

Arkansas Wins = $3500

Base Point = $1000

Pillar = $3500

Jobs and Growth = $3500

Team SHS = $3500 𝐇𝐄𝐘 𝐆’𝐕𝐍𝐄𝐑, 𝐖𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔. 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃 𝐍𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃! NOTE: There are nine more candidates where the PAC flag went off. Interesting enough, none of those races are R vs R primaries and therefore no Dark Money Flyers. I will reveal those races in a later post.

(Above from Arkansas Alcatraz is Part 3 of a series on the crooked dealings surrounding the Queen’s prison boondoggle project. Check Facebook for more.)

Be an informed voter! Will you vote for the Governor’s chosen candidates who support her ill-conceived prison fever dream project? Do you support these underhanded, sneaky tactics?

#TheMoreYouKnow #WhadayaSayNow