Faulkner County Circuit Judge Susan Weaver last week ruled that the Conway School Board violated the Arkansas FOIA on six counts. Thing is, they knew better — or should have!

On the other hand, does it concern you — as it should all of us — that we may have elected school board members who just do not understand state law dealing with public records/transparency to the public?

What happened this time?

Back in late 2024 and the spring of 2025, Conway Schools blatantly mishandled the theft of school resources by maintenance department employees, first — despite paying for an independent investigation — when the School Board refused to report the issue to the Legislative Council (it’s theft of taxpayer funds!) and then when the Board discussed the situation and another, related item during an illegal executive session conducted behind closed doors.

Along the way we’ve had name-calling of fellow Board members, deleting of school emails (public records!), and fudging to the public about the Board’s Legislative Council actions. Eventually former Superintendent Jeff Collum, who it seems covered up the theft issue, was replaced (after a juicy $461,000 payout) with interim superintendent Jason Black, who was serving as deputy superintendent when the theft problem surfaced in 2024.

Long-time Board member Trip Leach and Board President Sheila Franklin called for an illegal executive session at the August 12, 2025 school board meeting in response to action requested by attendee Jimmie Cavin, who sought to have the school resources theft properly reported and publicly investigated by the Legislative Council.

Both Cavin and local newspaper reporter Tammy Keith informed the school’s legal officer that type of executive session is illegal under Arkansas FOIA. However, the school board ignored these warnings. Instead they met in secret anyway to discuss not only the theft/Legislative Council reporting issue but also the hiring of the new superintendent — clear violations of FOIA.

I’d just note that Leach has served on the School Board for some time. He obviously does not understand Arkansas law and should have known better. As a new Board member (and elected President), Franklin also has a duty to understand and follow Arkansas law, a duty she’s obviously neglecting (see deleted emails).

As he had publicly warned, Cavin, along with Arkansas FOIA warrior Joey McCutchen and Stephen Napurano, sued the school board last fall for violating the public’s right to know under Arkansas law.

Violating a Court Order

Weaver’s Court Order from last week also enjoins the Conway School Board from future executive sessions that are not held in strict compliance with the law.

After the Order was issued Joey stated – “The Freedom of Information Act guarantees the public’s right to observe how and why decisions involving taxpayer money and public policy are made. The public is entitled to see and know how the sausage is made. Public boards are not permitted to conduct public business behind closed doors unless the law clearly allows it. This ruling reinforces the fact that public business must be performed in an open and public manner.”

Conway’s School Board did know better, but did it anyway back in August.

Whadayasay now? Why should following the law and honoring the public’s right to know be so difficult? Has the Conway School Board now learned how transparency works? Only time will tell.

As Cavin points out: