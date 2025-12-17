Supreme Court Overturns Precedent, Kneecapping Citizen Referendums
My Stack: December 16, 2025
Rush Limbaugh opined on what he called his “Stack of Stuff.” I have nowhere near Rush’s wisdom, but we all have a stack of stuff. Here’s mine: stories, opinions, and news that catch my eye from a conservative grassroots view here in Arkansas, plus tech information everyone can use.
Arkansas
No more Leftist propaganda: Arkansas is the first state to announce we’re severing ties with PBS, after Congress defunded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that cut $2.5 million in federal money, leaving AETN with no way to pay the $2.5 million annual membership dues. PBS Arkansas is now rebranded as Arkansas TV, “promising an increased focus on local content,” according to Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing (former GOP state Rep).
Dismissed: The Ethics Commission dismissed complaints against Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State Cole filed by ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder Janie Ginocchio in September alleging that Rutledge and Jester filed incomplete, inaccurate campaign finance reports.
Data centers, Elon’s and Arkansas: Southaven neighbor says, ‘I can’t live here like this for another nine months. It’s going to drive me crazy.’ Arkansas has at least nine data centers already — 5 in Little Rock, 1 in Jonesboro, Clarksville, Russellville, and West Memphis, with secretive plans underway for a new multi-billion-dollar facility in southwest Conway. Arkansas lawmakers have enacted legislation that encourages data center development, despite consistent citizen pushback in almost every data center location.
“All-Red” Arkansas: “We still hear Republican officials say, “the Republican Party is the Governor’s party”, and many legislators are still more concerned about what a Governor (and lobbyist) want instead of being concerned about the promises made to the people by the Republican Party in its principles and platform….” This early 2024 piece is even more relevant today!
Queen says: Governor Sanders was noncommittal about progress on the state’s waiver request to add a Medicaid work requirement or additional income tax cuts in a recent interview, but “remained steadfast” on her Franklin County prison fever dream:
When you start putting parameters in place that you need to meet in order to build a new prison – that the land is available, that the workforce is available, where do we not already have existing space that we can add and not hurt [workforce] … the circle gets really small, really fast. A lot of those communities we looked at, they simply don’t meet a lot of the key criteria that are needed. Franklin County does. It still remains the best place for us to do that.
Did you know? The 2025 Arkansas General Assembly amended our Uniform Commercial Code to say the term “money” does not include a central bank digital currency.?
Supreme Court “appears likely” to reverse: In the Louisiana v. Callais lawsuit, Republicans could gain nearly 200 state legislative seats across Arkansas and 9 other states where black or Hispanic voters comprise a majority, if the U.S. Supreme Court guts Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law that restricts racial gerrymandering.
Conway / Faulkner County
Settle it? The Quorum Court Public Safety Committee unanimously voted to establish “a functional relationship” between the County Emergency Squad and Office of Emergency Management, formally allowing the Sheriff’s Reserve Unit to support the Sheriff’s Office. The ordinance awaits full Court approval. Perhaps this helps settle long-standing issues like who pays for, owns, and uses body armor, body cams and other equipment…
After-the-fact: Sure, Conway Schools Safety & Security Director Eric King submitted paid leave requests at school for the days he spent at his position on the Conway Civil Service Commission on hearings for former Conway police K9 officer Britney Byrd — but only after the Byrd hearings were over and he was caught with nothing on file. What’s going on in Conway Schools?
National
Congressional insider trading: Surely you saw that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi garnered a stock market return of 16,930% over the four decades she spent in D.C… Meanwhile, GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who filed a discharge petition to force a House vote on an insider trading ban, says “if leadership on either side truly wanted this bill on the floor, it would have happened a long time ago.” Meanwhile some Democrats call for the legislation to also apply to “the executive branch” (aka “President Trump”).
Root cause: Mentally healthy fathers matter! Children’s mental well-being is affected by their father’s depressed state, a recent study proves, but the study also uncovers a glaringly obvious problem. Researchers followed 1,422 families from 20 major American cities between 1998 and 2000 and checked in with the families when the children reached 1, 3, 5, 9, 15, and 22 years old, partially focusing on father-child pairs. The study found the dads’ mental state does, in fact, affect children throughout their lives. But, we’re very sad to see that the study reveals that, by the time the children from all those families were 5 years old, nearly 3/4ths of the fathers were living with their children less than half the time (!!!) Having no father in the home is obviously a root cause of many of our current struggles. #MAHA
No lockstep on ACA subsidies? Senators Boozman and Cotton vote in lockstep much of the time, but we see that Boozman voted for cloture on Republican Senator Mike Crapo’s Health Care Freedom for Patients Act that dealt would’ve directed money straight to individual’s Health Savings Accounts. Cotton did not. (This was one of the two failed Senate GOP healthcare plans with identical 51-48 votes from last Thursday.)
Burning the Quran: A widening clash marked by protestors is showing up in the U.S. and the U.K., as growing numbers of migrants promote their radical Islamist beliefs that, of course, directly oppose the Judeo-Christian values of Western nations. This past weekend’s massacre of Jews in Australia and continuing attacks on Jews in our country point out the stark truth: Anti-semitism and Islam are advancing into the West and we’d better get busy calling it out for what it is!
Tech
Online propaganda: Dr. Nitin Agarwal of UALR has received a $5 million federal grant “to research and develop strategies to evaluate and defend against coordinated cognitive threats. A coordinated cognitive threat is an effort to influence what people think, believe or feel by spreading misleading or manipulative information, often through social media, videos or online networks. The award will fund research and development of artificial intelligence….”
Crypto investing: Texas is the first state to directly buy about $5 million worth of bitcoin to set up a state cryptocurrency investment fund. “Cryptocurrencies are digital assets, including bitcoin, that offer an alternative payment method without control of a central bank or government like other currencies.”
Data privacy vs. securing our homeland: Homeland Security’s SAVE program — Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements — was created to help state and local officials verify the immigration status of individual noncitizens seeking government benefits. But, after DOGE improved the system, it now scans state voter rolls for noncitizen voters, and the Left is exploding (of course, we shouldn’t discriminate against the illegals!). Privacy advocates also have very real worries about the concentration of relevant data for each individual (legal or not) and the ever-present threat of hacking such a database. Meanwhile, the DOJ has asked states for their complete voter rolls and Democrat-led states are resisting, saying that data would be provided to DHS.