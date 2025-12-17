Rush Limbaugh opined on what he called his “Stack of Stuff.” I have nowhere near Rush’s wisdom, but we all have a stack of stuff. Here’s mine: stories, opinions, and news that catch my eye from a conservative grassroots view here in Arkansas, plus tech information everyone can use.

With all that’s going on in America and all the hypocrisy and irony in politics, what’s in your “stack” every day? Whadaya see in “the news” each day? And, whadaya YOU say now to it all?

Two medical marijuana licensees pushing back against changes lawmakers had made to Amendment 98 since 2016 saw the Arkansas Supreme Court overturn a 74-year-old precedent saying the Legislature could not change citizen-led legislation once enacted into law.

“All-Red” Arkansas: “We still hear Republican officials say, “the Republican Party is the Governor’s party”, and many legislators are still more concerned about what a Governor (and lobbyist) want instead of being concerned about the promises made to the people by the Republican Party in its principles and platform….” This early 2024 piece is even more relevant today!

No more Leftist propaganda: Arkansas is the first state to announce we’re severing ties with PBS , after Congress defunded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that cut $2.5 million in federal money, leaving AETN with no way to pay the $2.5 million annual membership dues. PBS Arkansas is now rebranded as Arkansas TV, “promising an increased focus on local content,” according to Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing (former GOP state Rep).

When you start putting parameters in place that you need to meet in order to build a new prison – that the land is available, that the workforce is available, where do we not already have existing space that we can add and not hurt [workforce] … the circle gets really small, really fast. A lot of those communities we looked at, they simply don’t meet a lot of the key criteria that are needed. Franklin County does. It still remains the best place for us to do that.

Supreme Court “appears likely” to reverse : In the Louisiana v. Callais lawsuit, Republicans could gain nearly 200 state legislative seats across Arkansas and 9 other states where black or Hispanic voters comprise a majority, if the U.S. Supreme Court guts Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law that restricts racial gerrymandering.

There are moments — rare, uncomfortable, necessary — when the mirror turns its glass back toward the soul. One of mine came recently, wondering how local politics had become so crowded with small, self-serving people masquerading as leaders. The answer came quietly, like a whisper through the trees…

After-the-fact: Sure, Conway Schools Safety & Security Director Eric King submitted paid leave requests at school for the days he spent at his position on the Conway Civil Service Commission on hearings for former Conway police K9 officer Britney Byrd — but only after the Byrd hearings were over and he was caught with nothing on file. What’s going on in Conway Schools?

Settle it? The Quorum Court Public Safety Committee unanimously voted to establish “a functional relationship” between the County Emergency Squad and Office of Emergency Management, formally allowing the Sheriff’s Reserve Unit to support the Sheriff’s Office. The ordinance awaits full Court approval. Perhaps this helps settle long-standing issues like who pays for, owns, and uses body armor, body cams and other equipment…

Root cause: Mentally healthy fathers matter! Children’s mental well-being is affected by their father’s depressed state, a recent study proves, but the study also uncovers a glaringly obvious problem. Researchers followed 1,422 families from 20 major American cities between 1998 and 2000 and checked in with the families when the children reached 1, 3, 5, 9, 15, and 22 years old, partially focusing on father-child pairs. The study found the dads’ mental state does, in fact, affect children throughout their lives. But, we’re very sad to see that the study reveals that, by the time the children from all those families were 5 years old, nearly 3/4ths of the fathers were living with their children less than half the time (!!!) Having no father in the home is obviously a root cause of many of our current struggles. #MAHA

No lockstep on ACA subsidies? Senators Boozman and Cotton vote in lockstep much of the time, but we see that Boozman voted for cloture on Republican Senator Mike Crapo’s Health Care Freedom for Patients Act that dealt would’ve directed money straight to individual’s Health Savings Accounts. Cotton did not. (This was one of the two failed Senate GOP healthcare plans with identical 51-48 votes from last Thursday.)