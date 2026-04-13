Another one of the five public speakers at the March 10 Conway School Board meeting questioned the District’s spending priorities and “whether the focus of this District remains where it should be — on the children.”

Conway Public Schools patron Audie Alumbaugh said taxpayers expect District funds to be directed toward classrooms and students rather than excessive spending for “Central Office operations“ and “duplicative professional services” like legal work (for which Conway Schools pays an outside legal firm when the District already employs a full-time attorney).

The Board should also use the last Conway’s school millage vote as a wake-up call, Alumbaugh added, as the millage vote’s failure indicates the public’s lack of trust in Conway schools.

Alumbaugh, who advocates pro bono for students across Arkansas, says Conway students and teachers must constantly hold fundraisers to provide basic opportunities, athletics, clubs, trips, classroom materials, and even equipment, and that

when multiple professionals are doing the same work or when the District repeatedly turns to expensive outside services, one question naturally arises: Are we being responsible stewards of the taxpayer dollar? Every dollar spent unnecessarily is a dollar that could have gone into a classroom, supported a teacher, or directly benefited a student.

Alumbaugh said that if duplicative spending “cannot be reined in, maybe Central Office should hold a fundraiser” because the Administration has an “almost unlimited list of individuals receiving travel stipends, conference reimbursements and other expenses connected to Central Office operations” — funds that do not directly benefit students.

She concluded:

… taxpayers already provide the funding, and the priority should be making those dollars reach the classrooms and the children that are meant they are meant to serve. The community expects transparency, fiscal responsibility, and above all, a child-first focus. I don't think we have it right now…. Are we structuring this District around what’s easiest for the system, or what’s best for students?

Alumbaugh’s comments from the March 10 School Board meeting (from Conway Schools YouTube channel):