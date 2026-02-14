Your vote doesn’t matter: Why do we always see that school millage item on our March 3 ballot? It does not matter whether you vote for or against it. What?! Oddly, Arkansas law mandates that the millage rate appear our ballots at each school board election with “yes” and “no” options, even if the school district is not seeking an increase. So, unless the school seeks a millage change, your vote does not matter. Let’s repeat that: even if the majority votes “no” (as has happened in Conway more than once in recent years), your school’s millage tax rate does not change. Your vote does not matter unless a rate change is on the table. What a strange way to get voters to pay attention to their votes on a valid millage rate change! #themoreyouknow

Hands on a Hyundai: This year’s Toad Suck Daze on the first weekend in May in Conway brings back a crowd favorite event under a new sponsor and a new name. If you know, you know!

New jail on the way: After three decades, Faulkner County’s Quorum Court has approved initial funding to construct a replacement for its deteriorated Unit I max detention facility.

Scooting around Conway: City Council members began discussing how to regulate dockless e-scooters and scooter-share plans after being told state law prohibits the municipality from outright banning the alternative transportation devices likely to be coming soon.

Shoulda known better: A judge has ruled that Conway’s School Board must not hold any more executive sessions in violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information/public’s right to know after the board was warned but met in secret anyway after a whistleblower questioned possible theft of maintenance resources (school funds).

Unethical advantage? Republican State Senator Kim Hammer has posted this video ad for his Arkansas Secretary of State campaign that is “produced using publicly funded governmental space and resources in a manner prohibited by Arkansas law and ethics rules,” according to ethics complaints filed by Craighead County voter (former GOP Chair) Barry Eggars and Pulaski County voter Rick McKay, the America Voter Integrity Initiative reports.



Fraud is theft here, too: Arkansas DHS finally reported to state auditors that 13 DHS employees stole nearly $8,000 from SNAP after the March 2023 tornadoes hit central Arkansas. Further investigations showed other problems such as a $609,609 altered state warrant and an employee receiving ineligible Medicaid.

Says who: Two county officials sued former Hot Spring County GOP chair Mike Schnaekel, saying he posted false, defamatory statements on Facebook in an effort to derail their political campaigns “just prior to the early voting period for the March 3, 2026, primary election" in a way “calculated to cause maximum damage to plaintiffs’ re-election campaigns.” Plaintiff County Treasurer Glorie Thornton was elected as County Treasurer in 2022 after being chief deputy treasurer the past 11 years. She’s the wife of plaintiff County Judge Dennis Thornton, elected in 2016.

Who was minding the store over the last ten years? State auditors also report that, while “less than a quarter of funds for an academic scholarship for African American students was spent on scholarships” over a ten-year period, the largest portion of the UALR program’s funds was spent on salaries, wages and fringe benefits — and 32% of its scholarships went to ineligible students. The program was part of the desegregation settlement on behalf of African American students where Arkansas pays $65.8 million a year to the Little Rock School District, the Pulaski County Special School District, and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District. The Joint Auditing Committee is holding off on action as of now.

New rules at the polls: The Board of Election Commissioners has quietly updated new rules for the March 3 primary “to clarify and expand upon existing state election laws.”

Secret-money politics? In late January voters in Pulaski/Perry County’s 6th Judicial District got texts reminding them how embattled conservative Prosecutor Will Jones “made reducing crime in central Arkansas his top priority and the results prove it.” OK, that’s political talk. The source of those texts was clearly labeled — but Arkansas has no records for sponsor Citizens for Freedom. Those texts arrived the day some (mostly Left-leaning) folks and “former prosecutors were scheduled to hold a high-profile fundraiser” for GOP Jones’ opponent Bobby Forrest Jr. Secret money political talk from either side of the political aisle doesn’t stay secret long because it just plain stinks.

Now, right before early voting begins for the March 3 primary, we learn via the Democrat-Gazette that Forrest “claimed Little Rock residency while serving on the Little Rock Civil Service Commission despite being registered to vote in Sherwood,” an issue, if proved, disqualifies him as a candidate for political office. Interesting time for such a game-changing item. #WhadayaSayNow ?