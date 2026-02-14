Silly Season in Full Swing
Early voting for March 3 primary begins next week. Also ethics complaints, fraud in Arkansas (gasp!), new poll rules, 2020 election, SAVE Act, tech tips, and more
Your vote doesn’t matter: Why do we always see that school millage item on our March 3 ballot? It does not matter whether you vote for or against it. What?! Oddly, Arkansas law mandates that the millage rate appear our ballots at each school board election with “yes” and “no” options, even if the school district is not seeking an increase. So, unless the school seeks a millage change, your vote does not matter. Let’s repeat that: even if the majority votes “no” (as has happened in Conway more than once in recent years), your school’s millage tax rate does not change. Your vote does not matter unless a rate change is on the table. What a strange way to get voters to pay attention to their votes on a valid millage rate change! #themoreyouknow
Local
Shoulda known better: A judge has ruled that Conway’s School Board must not hold any more executive sessions in violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information/public’s right to know after the board was warned but met in secret anyway after a whistleblower questioned possible theft of maintenance resources (school funds).
Scooting around Conway: City Council members began discussing how to regulate dockless e-scooters and scooter-share plans after being told state law prohibits the municipality from outright banning the alternative transportation devices likely to be coming soon.
New jail on the way: After three decades, Faulkner County’s Quorum Court has approved initial funding to construct a replacement for its deteriorated Unit I max detention facility.
Hands on a Hyundai: This year’s Toad Suck Daze on the first weekend in May in Conway brings back a crowd favorite event under a new sponsor and a new name. If you know, you know!
Arkansas
Unethical advantage? Republican State Senator Kim Hammer has posted this video ad for his Arkansas Secretary of State campaign that is “produced using publicly funded governmental space and resources in a manner prohibited by Arkansas law and ethics rules,” according to ethics complaints filed by Craighead County voter (former GOP Chair) Barry Eggars and Pulaski County voter Rick McKay, the America Voter Integrity Initiative reports.
Fraud is theft here, too: Arkansas DHS finally reported to state auditors that 13 DHS employees stole nearly $8,000 from SNAP after the March 2023 tornadoes hit central Arkansas. Further investigations showed other problems such as a $609,609 altered state warrant and an employee receiving ineligible Medicaid.
Says who: Two county officials sued former Hot Spring County GOP chair Mike Schnaekel, saying he posted false, defamatory statements on Facebook in an effort to derail their political campaigns “just prior to the early voting period for the March 3, 2026, primary election" in a way “calculated to cause maximum damage to plaintiffs’ re-election campaigns.” Plaintiff County Treasurer Glorie Thornton was elected as County Treasurer in 2022 after being chief deputy treasurer the past 11 years. She’s the wife of plaintiff County Judge Dennis Thornton, elected in 2016.
Who was minding the store over the last ten years? State auditors also report that, while “less than a quarter of funds for an academic scholarship for African American students was spent on scholarships” over a ten-year period, the largest portion of the UALR program’s funds was spent on salaries, wages and fringe benefits — and 32% of its scholarships went to ineligible students. The program was part of the desegregation settlement on behalf of African American students where Arkansas pays $65.8 million a year to the Little Rock School District, the Pulaski County Special School District, and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District. The Joint Auditing Committee is holding off on action as of now.
New rules at the polls: The Board of Election Commissioners has quietly updated new rules for the March 3 primary “to clarify and expand upon existing state election laws.”
Secret-money politics? In late January voters in Pulaski/Perry County’s 6th Judicial District got texts reminding them how embattled conservative Prosecutor Will Jones “made reducing crime in central Arkansas his top priority and the results prove it.” OK, that’s political talk. The source of those texts was clearly labeled — but Arkansas has no records for sponsor Citizens for Freedom. Those texts arrived the day some (mostly Left-leaning) folks and “former prosecutors were scheduled to hold a high-profile fundraiser” for GOP Jones’ opponent Bobby Forrest Jr. Secret money political talk from either side of the political aisle doesn’t stay secret long because it just plain stinks.
Now, right before early voting begins for the March 3 primary, we learn via the Democrat-Gazette that Forrest “claimed Little Rock residency while serving on the Little Rock Civil Service Commission despite being registered to vote in Sherwood,” an issue, if proved, disqualifies him as a candidate for political office. Interesting time for such a game-changing item. #WhadayaSayNow ?
Clean up on Arkansas voter rolls: Sharing voter registration data with Tennessee and Alabama has revealed 1,267 individuals with duplicate registrations but Secretary of State Cole Jester’s office wouldn’t say if his office also found duplicate votes there. Jester’s office sent letters to say those folks would be removed from the voter rolls if they don’t respond within 30 days — but the letters weren’t on official letterhead and were undated! In October 2025, Jester said they’d had found 240 Arkansas registered voters who were not U.S. citizens; and referred that information to local prosecutors. At that time Jester estimated between 30 and 40 of those people had voted, some multiple times.
Pick and choose: The real Senator Tom Cotton ** did you know he’s running for office in the March 3 primary? ** appeared in person last Friday at the Independence County GOP fundraiser but sent a stand-in to that day’s Garland County Republican Party candidate meet-n-greet event, where his rep did his campaign speech, refused questions, and was allegedly overheard saying he had to “get away from these people.” I’ve reported on the Arkansas GOP’s list of “bad” County Committees before. Ya gotta wonder is Garland (still) on it?
National
Will voter ID by EO work? Watch for President Trump to issue an executive order requiring “voters to present proof of citizenship if the Senate does not pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which passed in the House this week.” Then stand back as the lawsuits from the Left immediately follow.
Less costly prescriptions: The new TrumpRX website provides an alphabetized list of numerous non-generic prescription drugs along with available discounts for those folks paying cash. Some says the site only collects a list of already-authorized drug company discount programs. But a closer look shows our President’s deal-making on “most-favored-nation pricing” pressured numerous pharmaceutical companies to agree to massive discounts for other drugs not already included in their existing discount programs. It’s a great start on lowering drug prices for folks without prescription drug insurance coverage.
2020 is not over: Despite massive denials and criticisms from the Left, President Trump, citing how Democrats “are willing to Cheat at levels never seen before,” posted on Truth Social this election fraud report about swing states’ “anomalies” that “created an irredeemably compromised Election, filled with violations of the Constitution, unlawful ballots, widespread broken chain of custody, electronic manipulation, and missing and corrupted election files that made it uncertifiable — and impossible to recreate the results…” As you know, the “FBI is investigating if ‘intentional acts’ caused discrepancies” in Fulton County Georgia’s 2020 election results.
Tech
Don’t use the cloud for this: You’ve heard it over and over again: back up your data, and it’s easy to just copy your files out to “the cloud,” right? Just remember the risks of exposing important or sensitive information to “the cloud” where it can be hacked, intercepted, and/or sold without your knowledge. To be safe, don’t copy financial documents, credit card numbers, tax returns, legal papers, intellectual patents and property, business details, personal ID (proofs), or passwords.
Is it real or Moltbook? Internet coding experts have now exposed that Moltbook contained a security flaw that allowed anyone to post, bot or not (now corrected), as well as skill scripts containing malware, which together with other critical flaws has somewhat dulled the excitement over the runaway “new shiny thing” that’s captured the AI community’s “fascination and alarm.” Experts found security flaws that allowed 1.5 million API authentication tokens, 35,000 email addresses, and private messages to be publicly accessible before being patched; others say “observed emergent behaviors reflect pattern imitation rather than genuine machine self-awareness…”
On Presidents: