In this trifecta Republican state, it’s all about this March 3 election cycle; whoever makes it to November will most likely get elected. And, this primary season reeks of such heavy-handed old guard Republican partisanship it’s hard for informed voters to just ignore. It’s hard not to see all the “dirty tricks” that Republicans are now proud to use against their fellow Republican primary candidates.

The Governor’s Franklin County fever dream prison plan is bringing drama and vicious Republican infighting across the entire state. It sure looks like old guard Republican power brokers are aiming disgusting, underhanded tactics at fellow Republican candidates/incumbents who are representing and addressing very valid concerns of Arkansas grassroots conservative voters!

After all, take a quick look at the campaign war chests of Republican-Party-endorsed candidates. It’s easy to see neither the Democrats nor independent candidates can afford the intense intraparty email and text attacks being waged against opponents of the Governor’s prison plan!

Do your research.

KNOW your candidates before you cast your vote this March 3.

Not all about the prison, but ?

Over in State Senate District 10, the Governor’s endorsed candidate turns out to own a business together with a convicted pedophile. It seems newbie Republican candidate “Bo Dirt” Bohannan, who’s opposing Republican State Senator Ron Caldwell, quickly backed away and then hung up when he was asked about the details of his business and his sketchy partner, saying:

Well we just got into that about 6 months ago figuring that out….

And, oh, yeah, the Governor not only endorses Bo Dirt, but called in a favor to get Kid Rock to endorse Bohannan as well. Incumbent Caldwell is one of the numerous Republican state lawmakers who last spring repeatedly blocked additional funding for Governor Sanders’ prison plan.

This race is obviously critically important to someone because a whole lot of money is also buying hot-button, anti-Caldwell mailers lying about his voting record and connecting Caldwell with China. I say “someone” because the group supposedly behind the mailers, Freedom Forward Alliance, apparently doesn’t exist.

Freedom Forward Alliance flyer attacking state Senator Ron Caldwell

Senator Caldwell responded strongly to the ugly mailers/flyers tactic, not only correcting the lies about his voting record but also pointing out how voters are at a disadvantage because outright lying in political campaigns is protected by the First Amendment:

Replacing Senator Stubblefield

In Senator Stubblefield’s Senate District 26, the Governor’s prison scheme defines the entire race between special election runoff winner Republican Brad Simon and independent candidate Adam Watson, a Franklin County farmer who created the Gravel & Grit nonprofit to formally oppose the 3,000-bed state prison the Governor wants to build in his county.

Not only did Sanders first try to disenfranchise Senate District 26 voters by delaying Stubblefield’s replacement election for over a year, a dirty mailer campaign from Simon’s return address smeared Simon’s special election opponent Wade Dunn as a “sellout to China.”

That Democrat vs. GOP Supreme Court race

Looking around, let me digress to the top race on our March 3 ballot. It’s a clear choice — candidate John Adams’ past Democrat political activism obviously makes him totally unsuitable as a “nonpartisan” Arkansas Supreme Court Justice, no matter what he says now in this, his third political bid. Whadaya say now? Gotta gamble on the Republican conservative Nick Bronni for this one.

What goes around

State Senator Bryan King — one of Arkansas’ most consistently conservative state lawmakers — is being primaried for his Republican Senate District 28 seat by challenger Bobby Ballinger, Jr. — yep, THAT Ballinger, son of the man King beat to get that Senate District 28 seat in 2022. King and Ballinger Sr. have traded legislative seats since around 2012… And, just look at the circles Bobby Jr. runs in!

Senator King and the late Senator Stubblefield steadily opposed the Franklin County prison scheme from the start. Interestingly (or maybe not so much), Senator King’s current state Senate race is also smeared by untraceable attacks on his voting record via those same Freedom Forward Alliance mailers and phone calls to Republican voters in Boone, Carroll, Franklin, Johnson, Madison, and Newton counties — just like what’s going on in Senate District 10.

Whadaya say? Just look at the money. Challenger Ballinger Jr.’s campaign is well funded via PACs connected to the Governor’s prison plan as far back as October, 2025.

Paid for by Freedom Forward Alliance

Is he or is he not?

Eligible, that is. Apparently not, as his votes won’t be counted… Another intraparty skirmish took Republican political consultant Ken Yang of Benton into House District 92 (Grant County and parts of Saline County) for a successful lawsuit that clarified “those who have been placed under probation under the First Offenders Act” cannot run for office in Arkansas.

Yang says he does not represent any opponents of the now ineligible Republican District 92 candidate, Casey Reed of Sheridan. Reed, a real estate agent and member of the U.S. Army Reserves, was ruled ineligible on the Republican primary ballot as a result of Yang’s suit — Reed’s December 2012 Class D felony guilty plea resulted in probation under state law, an action the prosecutor at the time did not view as a felony conviction.

Keeping it in the family

In state House District 94, Republican candidate John Day tried by lost his bid to disqualify his Republican primary opponent, Laura “Missy” Wardlaw, for “infamous crimes” stemming from a 2018 hot check for which she forfeited bond. The state Supreme Court agreed with Wardlaw’s attorney “that bond forfeiture does not constitute a conviction or a guilty plea,” so no ”infamous crime” occurred and Wardlaw remains on the March 3 Republican primary ballot. Wardlaw is married to state Republican Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, who currently represents House District 94 but is term-limited.

And — secret money again; this time it’s cross-party

and just plain dirty politics. In late January voters in Pulaski/Perry County’s 6th Judicial District got texts reminding them how embattled conservative Prosecutor Will Jones “made reducing crime in central Arkansas his top priority and the results prove it.” OK, the source of that political talk was clearly labeled, but here we go again — Arkansas has no records for sponsor Citizens for Freedom. Secret money political talk from either side of the political aisle doesn’t stay secret long because it all just plain stinks!

Last fall, Jones publicized an interview explaining his extramarital affair with Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Ward as it became publicly known. Now voters learn that opponent Bobby Forrest Jr. claimed Little Rock residency while serving on the Little Rock Civil Service Commission despite being registered to vote in Sherwood,” an issue, if proved, disqualifies him as a candidate for political office.

Voter trust?

It’s disappointing to see these escalating Republican intraparty fights, dirty smears, lies, and sneaky, unethical tactics going around instead of actual policy and fact-driven campaigning! It’s a huge barrier for conservative voters who want to vote “in favor” of candidates we believe will adhere to the job of following the state and U.S. Constitution by representing the people.

Be sure you Know Your Candidates before you cast your vote!





