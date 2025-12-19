As a long-time Bongino fan, I’ve watched pretty closely over the last few months and can’t say I was overly surprised he is stepping away from the FBI now. What’s also not surprising is the spin the MSM puts on the whole picture, just like their take on pretty much anything related to Trump or America First.

At the same time, the majority reaction on X ranges from “Oh man, you’re the only one I trusted in D.C!” and “How can you stand trying to work in that swamp?” to “I’m surprised you could stay that long” and gratitude that Bongino took up Trump’s offer to try to make a difference. (Of course, the trolls couldn’t resist jumping in with their nastiness, as well — ya gotta learn to read Twitter/X and just ignore.)

I go with our President Trump, who was quoted to say Bongino “wants to go back to his show.” I remember Bongino saying he missed his family, who stayed behind in Florida while he relocated to DC for 2025, and posting online about how shocked he was to find the Russiagate documents Biden’s people hid in that SCIF. The New York Times is quoted as saying he had agreed with Trump to stay only one year anyway.

Let’s apply “the Bongino rule” and give it at least 48 hours… I think I’d rather see Dan Bongino back at his daily commentary rather than fighting what I’m sure is an almost-impossible, difficult deep state FBI bureaucracy in D.C. We’ll absolutely need some strong media voices like his going into the 2026 mid-terms, and it looks like that may be his plan.

I’m not giving up on routing out the deep state. I truly believe that we’d need to wipe out almost all the existing federal employees to accomplish that goal — after all, the Democrats have been loading up the government with allies for decades while Republicans wrung their hands and pretended to take the high road on policy matters without acknowledging reality.

Then there’s those thoughts like below: getting out before the corruption consumes you. What’s your take? #WhadayaSayNow?