We’ve seen quite a bit of Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton in the news and for a while now he’s been quite visible on social media. It’s been relatively easy for him during the last election cycle but he’s now on the 2026 ballot. I’m watching to see whether that intense activity continues and, if so, what messages will he push now that he’s up for re-election in 2026.

Because we’ve certainly not seen him in person around Arkansas for at least a couple of years I wonder if he’ll even campaign publicly! He did, however, recently cosponsor a Tusk club Christmas party with Governor Sanders for the high-dollar old-guard Republicans who can buy their way into that inner Arkansas Republican Party circle that Queen Sarah and appointed lackey Joseph Wood are ruling over.

But, hey, I’m just a “normie” conservative voter, one of the majority Republican voting base he expects will put him back in D.C. for another six years. It feels to me like Cotton is avoiding the majority of the Republican voting base, but knows that those dependable donors will spend enough on him to do the trick.

It’s time to examine Cotton more closely. His association with IRI plus his voting record gives me heartburn.

Voting record

For voting, take a look below. This chart shows 15 of the 22 or so Republican Senators running again in 2026, plus their last and current voting record as measured against the America First agenda. (It’s current as of publication date, but we’re still pretty far from Senators’ final plans for 2026.)

Of these 15, Cotton is one of about half whose earlier rating on conservative policy votes dropped for his votes in the 118th Congress (2023-2025). Hmnn. Voters put President Trump back into office but Cotton’s support for the America First agenda dropped?

Associations

Yes, Cotton holds several influential positions within Congress. In addition to chairing the all-important Senate Intelligence Committee, he is also the third-ranking member in Senate Republican leadership as the Chair of the Senate Republican Conference.

Having been in D.C. for ten years now (since 2015), Cotton’s also prominent in other influential political arenas. One that worries me considerably — revealed by AI savant DataRepublican on X — is Cotton’s position as a Director at the International Republican Institute (IRI), one of eight high-level core NGOs closely aligned with USAID funding, the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, and worldwide progressive organizations claiming to “spread democracy” with American dollars.

Interestingly, Senators Joni Ernst and Lindsey Graham were also IRI Directors in 2025; Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Dan Sullivan served in the past, while Senator John McCain led the IRI for 25 years. Although the IRI carries the Republican moniker, its agenda and interests fundamentally conflict with President Trump’s America First policies.

While I’m not an isolationist, after a deeper dive I learned this Directorship puts Cotton squarely in the middle of the (known to how many lawmakers from both parties?) massive financial fraud being perpetrated on U.S. taxpayers by NGOs worldwide (we all know about USAID abuses!).

I don’t believe in conspiracies or coincidences, just reality. I do agree with the critics that IRI’s focus on global initiatives is not the agenda I agree with that prioritizes U.S. citizens and our conservative values.

Honestly, this is something Cotton needs to explain before he earns my vote again.