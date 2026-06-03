Every sitting president has done it.**

But in President Trump’s case the Senate GOP says “NO!”

It’s recess appointments. Presidents can bypass Senate approval to temporarily assign individuals to the policy-making positions in the federal judiciary (judges) as well as over 1,300 positions at federal departments, agencies, boards, and commissions because the Constitution says so — as long as the Senate is in recess.

President Trump’s administration currently has close to 100 nominations for open positions in the federal judiciary and executive branch.

But in President Trump’s case the Senate GOP says “NO!”

You may read that President Trump is “the only President” who’s not been allowed recess appointments.

That’s not true. What is true is how Senate Republicans have very successfully employed this party-driven blocking tactic after they first saw Senate Democrats initiate it in 2007.

This is also true. Trump is the first US President to be blocked by his own party from using his Constitutional right to recess appointments, which was quite a prolific practice by all Presidents before Trump first took office in 2017.

What is a recess appointment?

America’s blessed Founding Fathers understood the need to ensure the government could function effectively under duress and so instituted recess appointments to allow the President, as the final stopgap, to make certain that someone is in charge of running essential governmental functions. That authority is codified in the Constitution’s Recess Appointments Clause.

Because such appointments circumvent the normally required Senate advice and consent process, these temporary appointments are only valid through the current session of Congress but carry full authority while in place.

What’s a pro forma session?

A pro forma session requires just one Senator — most times in a totally empty Chamber when every other Senator is away, out of town, on vacation, or otherwise busy elsewhere — to spend typically less than a very few minutes performatively gaveling in to fulfill the principle that “Congress controls its own proceedings.”

One lawmaker calls the body to order, usually transacts little to no business, and then adjourns within moments.

In the Senate it’s the Majority Leader that puts the process in place, usually through unanimous consent. In the House, the Speaker and House majority leadership guide its use. Both chambers point to the Constitution (Article I Section 5) that says the House and Senate cannot adjourn for more than three days without the consent of the other chamber.

By the way, if just one Senator objects to the unanimous consent call from the Senate Majority Leader / GOP leadership, it takes only a simple majority of senators present and voting to call a full legislative recess, so attendance and party unity can dramatically change the result of any such votes.

Block is ongoing

Our current GOP-majority House and Senate are continuing pro forma sessions, denying President Trump his right to recess appointments, after Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota and GOP Senate leadership** gave their blessing in early 2025. The Senate basically drives here because the Recess Appointments Clause applies only to those all-important high-level vacancies that require Senate confirmation.

How they do it

In late 2007, then Democrat Senate leader Harry Reid first used pro forma sessions to block Republican President George W. Bush 43, a tactic that prevented Bush from making more recess appointments after he had successfully appointed 99 full-time and 72-part time positions during his first term and the beginning of his second.

The Republicans then turned the tables to selectively use this political party-driven blocking tactic against the next President, Obama — but only selectively. You surely recall this from early 2016 when the Republican Senate selectively used pro forma sessions to block Obama as he sought to place D.C. appeals court judge Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

Then, holding the majority, the GOP Senate took the Democrat political tactic to heart and began constant pro form sessions as President Trump first took office in 2017, totally blocking him from recess appointments during his first term.

When the Senate reverted to Democrat control during the Biden presidency there was no reason to block the President’s wishes, so there were no recess appointments — but neither did the Senate ever go into recess, as it continued the practice of never-ending pro forma sessions basically masquerading as regular business.

Supreme Court’s blessing

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled in NLRB v. Noel Canning that President Obama absolutely could not use the Recess Appointments Clause unless the Senate is officially in recess for more than 10 days.

This decision gave Senate lawmakers a green light to continue using pro forma sessions as a political cudgel to prevent the President from recess appointments. They’ll never recess unless they are willing to give up their stranglehold.

Now our Republican-led Congress is showing us that it doesn’t support our President.

Make no mistake, CONSERVATIVE VOTERS ARE WATCHING.

Here’s the bottom line:

WHY IS THE GOP-MAJORITY SENATE that we voters elected alongside President Trump BLOCKING HIS RECESS APPOINTMENTS?

If the GOP-majority Senate

can simply lock arms on this without breaking rank,

WHY AREN’T THEY DOING THE SAME THING

ON THE SAVE AMERICA ACT?

** President William Henry Harrison made no recess appointments because he died about a month after taking office.

** Republican Senate leadership:

— South Dakota Senator John Thune, Majority Leader

(21 years in the Senate, U.S. Rep for 6 years before that)

— Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, Majority Whip

(19 years in the Senate)

— Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Republican Conference Chair

(11 years in the Senate, U.S. Rep for 2 years before that)

— West Virginia Senator Shelley Capito, Republican Policy Committee Chair

(11 years in the Senate, U.S. Rep for 14 years before that)

