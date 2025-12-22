Early voting begins December 30 in the Senate District 26 special election to replace beloved Senator Gary Stubblefield. Wonder how Queen Sarah feels now that voters know exactly how each of the GOP primary candidates feels about her Franklin County fever dream?

As a long-time Bongino fan, I’ve watched pretty closely over the last few months and can’t say I was overly surprised he is stepping away from the FBI now. What’s also not surprising is the spin the MSM puts on the whole picture, just like their take on pretty much anything related to Trump or America First.

Schools get grades, too! ICYMI: Arkansas released its first public school letter grades under the new grading system lawmakers OK’d last fall called the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System (ATLAS), bragging that 3/4ths of K-12 schools got a “C” or better. We wonder about the system that ranks schools “on the curve” … Wanna look up your local public school? Statewide: A – 122 schools B – 291 schools C – 352 schools D – 137 schools F – 130 schools

Lawfare: Of course, federal district Judge Timothy Brooks allowed the online social media group NetChoice a temporary injunction against Act 901 in its suit against the new Arkansas law that limits social media content and another law that allows parents of children who commit suicide to sue over social media content. NetChoice, “a trade association of online businesses that advocates for free expression and free enterprise on the internet,” has launched these lawsuits all across the country and federal district judges are increasingly ruling in their favor. NetChoice members

Take care of it: While specifying a way to pay him, the Corrections Board just revisited the October Pulaski Circuit Court ruling that said Queen Sarah can’t block the Board’s hiring of an attorney as it continues to resist the Governor’s ramrodded Franklin County prison deal. The Board prevailed in its lawsuit over the two new laws the Republican-led Arkansas Legislature passed in 2025 (after the Board hired their attorney) that gave Sanders authority instead of the Prison Board, but their attorney is still owed $307,000. This detailed overview of the craziness demonstrates the Governor’s single-mindedness to continue spending taxpayer funds going to Court to forcibly pursue her fever dream of that 3,000-bed prison.

Governor gets two: With one person resigning and another whose term is ending, Queen Sarah will be naming two individuals to the Corrections Board in 2026. Board Chair Benny Magness' term is over this year and board member Brandon Tollett resigned in October with five years remaining on his term. It’s a slam-dunk the Governor’s new appointees will push for anything she wants as she drives home that 3,000-bed Franklin County prison — just watch and see — while the Board has, up to now, successfully remained independent in its deliberations.

Will they still say ‘NO’? 2026 brings a money-oriented session of the Arkansas Legislature (although other bills can be considered upon a 2/3 majority vote), and state lawmakers refused five times this year to give the Governor the $750 million she wants to build that facility, which would be the largest prison in the state once built.