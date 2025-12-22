Senate District 26 Early Voting Begins December 30
What do the GOP candidates say about Queen Sarah's fever dream of a prison?
Early voting begins December 30 in the Senate District 26 special election to replace beloved Senator Gary Stubblefield. Wonder how Queen Sarah feels now that voters know exactly how each of the GOP primary candidates feels about her Franklin County fever dream?
Arkansas
Schools get grades, too! ICYMI: Arkansas released its first public school letter grades under the new grading system lawmakers OK’d last fall called the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System (ATLAS), bragging that 3/4ths of K-12 schools got a “C” or better. We wonder about the system that ranks schools “on the curve” … Wanna look up your local public school? Statewide:
A – 122 schools
B – 291 schools
C – 352 schools
D – 137 schools
F – 130 schools
Lawfare: Of course, federal district Judge Timothy Brooks allowed the online social media group NetChoice a temporary injunction against Act 901 in its suit against the new Arkansas law that limits social media content and another law that allows parents of children who commit suicide to sue over social media content. NetChoice, “a trade association of online businesses that advocates for free expression and free enterprise on the internet,” has launched these lawsuits all across the country and federal district judges are increasingly ruling in their favor.
Take care of it: While specifying a way to pay him, the Corrections Board just revisited the October Pulaski Circuit Court ruling that said Queen Sarah can’t block the Board’s hiring of an attorney as it continues to resist the Governor’s ramrodded Franklin County prison deal. The Board prevailed in its lawsuit over the two new laws the Republican-led Arkansas Legislature passed in 2025 (after the Board hired their attorney) that gave Sanders authority instead of the Prison Board, but their attorney is still owed $307,000. This detailed overview of the craziness demonstrates the Governor’s single-mindedness to continue spending taxpayer funds going to Court to forcibly pursue her fever dream of that 3,000-bed prison.
Governor gets two: With one person resigning and another whose term is ending, Queen Sarah will be naming two individuals to the Corrections Board in 2026. Board Chair Benny Magness' term is over this year and board member Brandon Tollett resigned in October with five years remaining on his term. It’s a slam-dunk the Governor’s new appointees will push for anything she wants as she drives home that 3,000-bed Franklin County prison — just watch and see — while the Board has, up to now, successfully remained independent in its deliberations.
Will they still say ‘NO’? 2026 brings a money-oriented session of the Arkansas Legislature (although other bills can be considered upon a 2/3 majority vote), and state lawmakers refused five times this year to give the Governor the $750 million she wants to build that facility, which would be the largest prison in the state once built.
Where all good staffers go: Government service is so incestuous. The Governor’s deputy chief of staff is leaving for a very influential lobbying firm in January:
National
They just left town: The GOP-majority U.S. Senate and U.S. House are done for 2025, without passing healthcare, crypto, most appropriations, or really, much of anything this past year. The 118th Congress passed fewer than 150 bills, while Democrat-majority 117th Congress passed more than 350. Who thinks the Republicans should remove the filibuster and get busy passing President Trump’s executive orders into law? Whadaya say, would Democrats immediately ditch the filibuster when they regain control (and you know that is inevitable, the way the Republicans are sitting back on their hands!)? To make matters more dire, Congress reconvenes for 2026 on January 6 (another notable date **) and so has only about three weeks until the next, kick-the-can January 30 government shutdown deadline.
** Statute of limitations: On January 6, 2026, the five-year statute of limitations on the January 6, 2021 fedsurrection expires with no prosecutions or arrests for the egregious circumstances that trapped so many unwitting patriots who honestly believed they were exercising their 1st Amendment rights to protest. That is, unless Trump’s administration can make conspiracy/RICO charges stick because the statute of limitations on a massive conspiracy like this begins as the last piece of evidence is revealed.
Another day, another federal judge: A D.C. federal judge has issued another temporary stay on another DHS policy, saying yes, it violates an appropriations law that allows members of Congress to make unannounced visits to ICE detainment facilities after 12 Democrats in Congress sued the administration. This year, DHS created the new policy that requires lawmakers to give seven days’ notice, plus approval from an agency official, before visiting a detainment facility.
Whadaya say now about the 2024 election, overseas interference (?), and machines/paper ballots? General Michael Flynn opines on the Benny Johnson Show:
We need to keep our eyes on Iran: