Governor Sanders’ self-dealing loaded Corrections Board continues to romp all over anyone or anything that gets in its way to carry out her wishes to unconstitutionally take over the Board.

Now the compromised Corrections Board declared (in a 4-3 vote) that “conflict of interest” has no bearing on the fact that the wife of one of her chosen cronies… er Board members … works for the Attorney General’s office.

It’s a fact Boyce Hamlet didn’t think important enough to disclose when he voted with other Sanders’ appointees to OK two settlements the AG’s office arranged in those long-running Corrections Board lawsuits about putting the Board under Governor Sanders’ control.

Do you think Lydia Hamlet’s job creates a “financial interest” for her husband as he mulls his Corrections Board “work” while these nasty, ongoing power struggles between Governor Sanders/AG Griffin’s office and the (mostly former members of) Corrections Board flip-flop through the Courts?

Local

Reading tea leaves … or not? The CEO of Conway Corp says the city-owned utility will address these needs/plans in the next 5 to 10 years: “A new replacement generation facility that will continue to provide low-cost baseload generation to our electric customers, additional water supply to serve our growing community, and additional telecommunication products” driven by the company’s fiber overhaul of the current hybrid fiber-coax telecom system. Bret Carroll says by 2035 Conway Corp will deliver water from Greers Ferry as well as Lake Brewer due to a planned Community Water System regional water project. Current estimates say “Project Stratus” will need about 2 million liters (or 500,000 gallons) of water per day for evaporative cooling, so Conway Corp is studying redirecting its 5 million gallons/day of treated wastewater to the data center before its eventual discharge into the Arkansas River as it does now.

No FOMO on Conway data center: Bookmark the Conway Data Center website to keep up with all the latest “neutral, source-linked public information” about the Lollie Bottoms data center.

Remember Erin Brockovich? This environmental activist / paralegal successfully sued Pacific Gas & Electric for California groundwater contamination in 1993, spawning an Oscar-winning film in her name. Her new data center website focuses on “patterns of growth, conflict and uncertainty,” saying full transparency is mandatory: If Big Tech is going to drain public water and jack up utility bills … the public has a right to know how much. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Arkansas

Polling shows… The Chris Jones for Congress campaign says their survey of 660 respondents from May 8 shows Congressman French Hill’s Democrat opponent is ahead by 3% points, within the poll’s 3.5% margin of error.

UA faculty opposes president and trustees: The UA Board of Trustees recently upheld the President’s December termination of Shirin Saeidi as director of the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies over “violent, anti-semitic” social posts about Israel and Iran, despite a unanimous vote by the Faculty Committee on Appointment, Promotion and Tenure.

Spending every penny: Arkansas is now projected to accumulate another budget surplus. This time it’s $585.8 million — or 3.3% higher than last year — with projected total tax revenue of $8.634 billion for FY26 that ends next month. We should be excited over Governor Sanders’ .2% tax cut, and her FY27 budget that spends 3% more than this year than the last?

State tournament stopped: Fayetteville refused to continue the game after incidents on the field during the boys soccer Class 6A tournament in Conway a couple weeks ago. The Fayetteville player’s dad called the statewide newspaper to publicize the “racial slur” incident that caused his child to not be “comfortable” on the field after officials handled the situation per Arkansas high school athletics rules. Folks in the stands say there was a lot more going on than what’s reported in that story…. Conway was leading when the game was stopped and so notched the win, but lost the next game — the tournament semifinal — to Bentonville.

Politically incestuous: Political incest doesn’t quite fully describe the breadth of Governor Sanders’ takeover of the Corrections Board, a fight that Sanders, despite apparently putting Franklin County prison plans (temporarily?) on hold, is continuing via the AG’s office. Can you spell “conflict of interest”? Here’s another recent revelation about those cronies she appointed to the Corrections Board when she didn’t get her way in court. (Check Tracking Arkansas’s explainer on how this all came about.)

National

No more conspiracies: We now know — because she told us in her book and testified to Congress — that Dr. Deborah Birx deliberately misled our President Trump as an “essential component of the strategy” to direct the country’s response to Covid. Is there anything We the People have suspected about the Biden Administration that’s been anything other than crooked, corrupt, and deliberate lies to the American public?

Whadaya Say Now? I just reported the $1.77B “anti-weaponization fund” from President Trump’s tax return case against the IRS. January 6 police officers Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges are pushing back hard with a lawsuit against President Trump, Acting AG Todd Blanche, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. They say the Administration plans to pay people who organized / participated in what they insist on calling a “riot” and that the fund is basically “public financing paramilitary organizations” in the country.

Just leaving this here:

Pay no attention to MSM behind that curtain: Despite the Left-leaning MSM’s dire November predictions, last week’s primary election results in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania clearly show voters are willing to keep Making America Great Again. Tuesday’s Texas Republican primary blew GOPe away after AG Ken Paxton whomped incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn 64% to 36% after President Trump endorsed Paxton. Could voters actually be remembering their power at the ballot box?

“Whatever” Clause: Just a reminder that the “speech or debate clause” (Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 in the Constitution) gives U.S. Senators and Representatives legislative immunity for official actions and statements made during legislative sessions except in cases of treason, felony, or breach of the peace. It’s designed to allow lawmakers to speak freely without legal repercussions, ensuring they can debate and discuss issues openly. Are your November candidates morally observing this first principle, or using it to smear political opponents (both parties) and lie about their objectives and motivations without consequence? As John Adams correctly observed Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

Campaign dollars: Just who is George D. O’Neill Jr.? Below is just a clip, the entire list is more than intriguing…

Fake news again: That falsely edited video clip MSM pushed makes you think Speaker Johnson opposes a ban on Congressional stock trading, but a closer look at his 2025 remarks shows just the opposite (surprise!). He actually said, “I’m in favor of that because I don’t think we should have any appearance of impropriety here” before explaining with what the MSM blasted all over in their doctored quote: “Speaker Johnson says members should be allowed to engage in stock trading to take care of their families, citing financial hardship due to inflation….”

Tech

First computers, then EVs. Now lawn mowers: And again the facts come via “citizen journalism,” in this case an independent researcher who found that up to 6,000 Yarbro brand autonomous lawn mowers, consumer robots selling for $1500 to $5000, are phoning home to … where? U.S. company Yarbro’s alter ego Hanyangtec / Chinese parent company ByteDance! Worse, the company admitted the security flaws exist — while also insisting the issues are being corrected. Four live camera feeds per device and the ability to “extract the wi-fi password for every network it ever connected to” were “deliberately built into the firmware” and “root access” gives the company “deep control over the device.”