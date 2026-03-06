These two have been at it for a while now in Faulkner County. Former Governor Sanders appointee Eden Roberts yesterday took the JP 12 Republican primary nomination away from former state Representative David Meeks with 64% of the vote.

GOP nominee Roberts now goes against Democrat Lauralee Wilcox for the Quorum Court’s JP 12 seat in November. But regardless of who wins in November, Meeks, the current District 12 Justice of the Peace, is now a lame duck through the end of his current term this year.

Back and Forth

Republicans Meeks and Roberts have exchanged the JP 12 seat for a while now after long-time Republican JP12 Jerry Boyer passed away in May 2023, leaving the Quorum Court seat vacant.

That summer Governor Sanders appointed political newbie Roberts to finish Boyer’s term through 2024 on the Quorum Court.

Meanwhile, after serving (alongside brother Stephen Meeks) in the state House from 2011 to 2018, Meeks had taken a back seat in politics. But he reappeared to win the 2024 general election in JP District 12, taking the seat away from Roberts in January, 2025 for the two-year term that ends this December, 2026.

The winner of November’s general election begins the new two-year term for Faulkner County JP12 in January 2027.