Rejected Signatures, No Flocks in Pea Ridge, Tech Hints, Immune to Spying (?) ....
Conway data center records, stopping property taxes, Clinton stories, school board stunts, photo ID at Olive Garden, no PACE in Faulkner Co., immune to spying? and more
They tried — but the Secretary of State’s office says they didn’t make it.
Despite submitting 108,837 signatures “from all 75 counties” back on July 3, Protect AR Rights swung and missed to put its Ballot Measure Rights constitutional amendment on our November ballot.
Why not? Not a single signature qualifies as valid. The state’s verification process for the 20,000 some-odd petition pages that Protect AR Rights submitted revealed significant and numerous problems with the gathered signatures.
Primarily, all the submissions are invalid from the get-go…
Local
A broken clock: I was frankly surprised. It’s not like Republicans to push corporate welfare aside. The Republican supermajority Faulkner County Quorum court just voted against joining the Arkansas Property Assessed Capital Expenditure (PACE) Improvement District — an economic development/corporate welfare entity authorized by last year’s Act 579 that allows commercial, industrial, nonprofit, and multifamily property owners to join together for “energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and resiliency improvements.” Who voted for it and why did it fail? Keep an eye on Arkansas’ economic development chessboard now that the proposed SJR15 constitutional amendment is on our November ballot (just say NO).
Again, and again, and again: How many illegal actions will it take? Will the Conway School Board ever learn that Arkansas law governs their jobs? Deja vu all over again — this time school attorney Shastady Wagner and the Board are playing games about the legally required “evaluation” of Superintendent Jason Black’s performance before extending his contract. And (again) it looks just like a cover-up.
Data center records: Vilonia activist Kira Livingston reveals nearly $24 million in property records on the proposed Conway data center have been registered/recorded, along with utility easements for water, wastewater, electric, and telecommunications — but not until “months after the project’s public announcement in April 2025.” Great transparency, Conway!!!
Arkansas
Pea Ridge Privacy: After residents raised hell, the Pea Ridge Police Chief informed the Mayor, City Council, and residents the community will “discontinue the Flock Safety program.” Kudos to the Chief — a GREAT RESPONSE. THANKS for standing up for our 4th Amendment rights over encroaching mass surveillance!
Do you truly own your home? Or can it be taken away if property taxes go unpaid? Former Secretary of State candidate Bryan Norris wants to end property tax while keeping schools funded via a newly formulated constitutional amendment drive carefully described at OwnYourHomeArkansas.com.
Eminent domain & data centers: Infrastructure companies can weaponize eminent domain to take land for data centers. So can the cross-boundary industrial development authority created by last year’s SB361 / Act 576, the Industrial Development Authorities Expansion Act. That corporate welfare authority can legally acquire property — including rights-of-way — by gift, purchase, negotiation, or condemnation (but can’t use eminent domain to take a regulated public utility plant or utility distribution system for operation by the authority). This year’s SJR15, the proposed “economic development” constitutional amendment on our ballots, juices up corporate welfare so much further. Just say NO!
FOIA & “the Fair” It’s not just Faulkner County’s annual Fair under scrutiny. Last December, the Arkansas Livestock Show Association (Arkansas State Fair) was hit with two separate FOIA-related lawsuits — one from Rick Edwards, a member of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association Board of Governors and the second from a former Board member Joan Warren. How far does our FOIA push into entities that receive public funds? The Association tells the IRS it’s a governmental unit, and funding from the state describes the Fair as a “essential governmental program,” so Edwards maintains that it must comply with the FOIA. The Association denied a FOI request for the names and contact info for the Association’s board and executive committee; another FOI asked for communications with people about serving on the Board, Board member list, meeting minutes, Association bylaws, and financial records. Warren’s suit says the Fair denied her FOI request for about what calls wrongful termination and being removed from the Board. Warren ran the State Fair Queen Pageant for 15 years and served on the Board for 10 years; she was fired in 2024.
Audacity … is creating a (successful!) effort to raise funds to protect “public TV” and then expecting "PBS Arkansas restored -- all of it,” just the way you want it, while totally disregarding the 30% local programming pledge Arkansas TV CEO Carlton Wing made as the state agency confronts financial headwinds affecting its programming. “Former Arkansas first lady Barbara Pryor has accused Arkansas TV … of censorship because it canceled ‘Washington Week With the Atlantic’ and moved ‘PBS News Hour' from the 6 pm weekday time slot to 10 pm. Both shows are available on demand for free on the PBS app and on Arkansas TV's World sub-channel.”
Audacity … is using “I kicked out China” as a campaign theme after your staff tells you that one company you targeted has been cleared as being owned by China and the developer of the other is actually a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China. Once again, Governor Sanders’ messaging is, let’s say, pretty sloppy, deliberately blurring the lines to obviously enhance her national image.
National
SAVE Act in the House: Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna successfully got Speaker Mike Johnson to include SAVE Act provisions in the essential State Dept. funding bill and the 2.0 reconciliation package. Last month all four Arkansas Congressmen voted to pass the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027, that includes the SAVE Act. Now watch what GOP Senate majority leader John Thune and Senate Republicans do. Democrats would agree and applaud if they strip the SAVE Act from the legislation before passage — despite the public’s overwhelming support — as many expect they will do.
Much MORE to prove: Something’s gonna blow. Even if you followed along since 2020, there’s so much more to understand about Venezuela and how it manipulated machine/bar code voting, plus questions that could be answered sooner than later now that the CIA has released a declassified (but heavily redacted) intelligence report on Venezuela and its software and political influence on voting worldwide. The CIA’s own report undermines its publicized findings...
Ya won’t see this in MSM: Weekly applications for unemployment have fallen sharply to their lowest level in almost 60 years, as the U.S. labor market remains steady.
Becoming immune? “No longer is the outrage as loud or universal. It’s as if the attitude now is, “Of course the government spies on Congress. They spy on all of us.” Sharyl Attkisson learned this quite some time ago. So what if Jack Smith spied on Congress?
Focused on governing? Not! From 1996 to 1998, Air Force Lt. Colonel “Buzz” Patterson was operational commander of all White House assigned military units and lived and worked in the White House while he carried the “nuclear football,” the briefcase containing nuclear launch codes, for then-President Bill Clinton. Here he tells about the nuclear football on that morning in the White House when the news about Monica Lewinsky broke out.
Tech
What data center? It’s “been there for decades, you just never noticed.”
“Fair” or not: Testing of several well recognized AI chatbots shows that responses from all of them — including Grok on X — leaned to the Left. It’s what they were “educated” on… Where do you get YOUR information?
Use Amazon? With no warning, scammers can drain your reward balance if you’ve linked your credit card card to Amazon’s “Shop with Points” feature. Once a scammer links to your account they can use your reward points for purchases — and nothing about this scam triggers fraud alerts from your credit card company. Protect yourself: Set up purchase alerts for your credit card purchases. Then just go to your Amazon account settings (Shopping Programs & Rentals / Shop With Points) and UNLINK. This doesn’t remove your credit card, but bars anyone from stealing your valuable reward points (they’re worth dollar-for-dollar on my card account!).
Billions exposed: Cybernews recently found a publicly exposed, open database online with more than 8.3 TB of data containing 24 billion stolen credentials from 36 sources. Roughly 1.7 billion records traced back to hacking-related English / Russian Telegram channels, at least one of which contained stolen credit card data. Was your data exposed? Here’s what you can do — even though that database of usernames, email addresses, plaintext passwords, and login URLs has now been removed from public access. (I don’t get referrals but I do use Malwarebytes cybersecurity software suite.)
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