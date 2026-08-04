They tried — but the Secretary of State’s office says they didn’t make it.

Despite submitting 108,837 signatures “from all 75 counties” back on July 3, Protect AR Rights swung and missed to put its Ballot Measure Rights constitutional amendment on our November ballot.

Why not? Not a single signature qualifies as valid. The state’s verification process for the 20,000 some-odd petition pages that Protect AR Rights submitted revealed significant and numerous problems with the gathered signatures.

Primarily, all the submissions are invalid from the get-go…

Local

Arkansas

Pea Ridge Privacy: After residents raised hell, the Pea Ridge Police Chief informed the Mayor, City Council, and residents the community will “discontinue the Flock Safety program.” Kudos to the Chief — a GREAT RESPONSE. THANKS for standing up for our 4th Amendment rights over encroaching mass surveillance!

Do you truly own your home? Or can it be taken away if property taxes go unpaid? Former Secretary of State candidate Bryan Norris wants to end property tax while keeping schools funded via a newly formulated constitutional amendment drive carefully described at OwnYourHomeArkansas.com.

Eminent domain & data centers: Infrastructure companies can weaponize eminent domain to take land for data centers. So can the cross-boundary industrial development authority created by last year’s SB361 / Act 576, the Industrial Development Authorities Expansion Act. That corporate welfare authority can legally acquire property — including rights-of-way — by gift, purchase, negotiation, or condemnation (but can’t use eminent domain to take a regulated public utility plant or utility distribution system for operation by the authority). This year’s SJR15, the proposed “economic development” constitutional amendment on our ballots, juices up corporate welfare so much further. Just say NO!

FOIA & “the Fair” It’s not just Faulkner County’s annual Fair under scrutiny. Last December, the Arkansas Livestock Show Association (Arkansas State Fair) was hit with two separate FOIA-related lawsuits — one from Rick Edwards, a member of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association Board of Governors and the second from a former Board member Joan Warren. How far does our FOIA push into entities that receive public funds? The Association tells the IRS it’s a governmental unit, and funding from the state describes the Fair as a “essential governmental program,” so Edwards maintains that it must comply with the FOIA. The Association denied a FOI request for the names and contact info for the Association’s board and executive committee; another FOI asked for communications with people about serving on the Board, Board member list, meeting minutes, Association bylaws, and financial records. Warren’s suit says the Fair denied her FOI request for about what calls wrongful termination and being removed from the Board. Warren ran the State Fair Queen Pageant for 15 years and served on the Board for 10 years; she was fired in 2024.

Audacity … is creating a (successful!) effort to raise funds to protect “public TV” and then expecting "PBS Arkansas restored -- all of it,” just the way you want it, while totally disregarding the 30% local programming pledge Arkansas TV CEO Carlton Wing made as the state agency confronts financial headwinds affecting its programming. “Former Arkansas first lady Barbara Pryor has accused Arkansas TV … of censorship because it canceled ‘Washington Week With the Atlantic’ and moved ‘PBS News Hour' from the 6 pm weekday time slot to 10 pm. Both shows are available on demand for free on the PBS app and on Arkansas TV's World sub-channel.”

Audacity … is using “I kicked out China” as a campaign theme after your staff tells you that one company you targeted has been cleared as being owned by China and the developer of the other is actually a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China. Once again, Governor Sanders’ messaging is, let’s say, pretty sloppy, deliberately blurring the lines to obviously enhance her national image.

Whadaya Say Now? Does this make sense to you?

National

— from 2020!

Tech

What data center? It’s “been there for decades, you just never noticed.”

“Fair” or not: Testing of several well recognized AI chatbots shows that responses from all of them — including Grok on X — leaned to the Left. It’s what they were “educated” on… Where do you get YOUR information?

Use Amazon? With no warning, scammers can drain your reward balance if you’ve linked your credit card card to Amazon’s “Shop with Points” feature. Once a scammer links to your account they can use your reward points for purchases — and nothing about this scam triggers fraud alerts from your credit card company. Protect yourself: Set up purchase alerts for your credit card purchases. Then just go to your Amazon account settings (Shopping Programs & Rentals / Shop With Points) and UNLINK. This doesn’t remove your credit card, but bars anyone from stealing your valuable reward points (they’re worth dollar-for-dollar on my card account!).

Billions exposed: Cybernews recently found a publicly exposed, open database online with more than 8.3 TB of data containing 24 billion stolen credentials from 36 sources. Roughly 1.7 billion records traced back to hacking-related English / Russian Telegram channels, at least one of which contained stolen credit card data. Was your data exposed? Here’s what you can do — even though that database of usernames, email addresses, plaintext passwords, and login URLs has now been removed from public access. (I don’t get referrals but I do use Malwarebytes cybersecurity software suite.)

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