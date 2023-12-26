Links of interest today, in no particular order:

A coalition of LEARNS Act opponents [For AR Kids includes the Arkansas Education Association, Arkansas Conference of the NAACP, Arkansas Public Policy Panel, Citizens First Congress and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES)] filed a proposed constitutional amendment ballot title with AG Griffin to “amend” the education clause in the Arkansas Constitution.

Most unsafe cities? Little Rock tops the list for having the fewest neighborhood watch groups and ranks #8 for the number of crimes per 100,000 population, while Ft. Smith is #10 on a list showing the percentage of Airbnb rentals without security cameras.

On Dec. 13, police apprehended Bella Vista resident Lawrence Hickman at a pier with two inflatable kayaks in Pacific County, Wash. and charged him with possession of 6 live home-made bombs after a woman called police to say Hickman was harassing her; he was allegedly planning to leave the country to “avoid trial in Texas.”

ICYMI: On 12/20/23, nonpartisan activists Arkansas Citizens for Transparency again submitted ballot language for their proposed initiative to protect our Arkansas Freedom of Information Act from further attacks.

That After School Satan Club planned for Cordova, Tennessee, is generating pushback from alarmed parents. “Find somewhere else,” they’re saying.

Like keeping up by listening to that police scanner? Many cities are encrypting that livestream to try to “prevent abuses” of the data. Do we want our police/first responders having to deal with those potential online abuses, or do we want them to be able to operate real-time “in the dark”? (How far should government transparency go, Governor Sanders?)

Remember those pro-life kids that got booted from a D.C. museum for (horrors!) wearing pro-life t-shirts when they visited Washington for last year’s March for Life? Vindication: the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) has received court documents from the National Archives’ Chief of Management that ensure that unconstitutional discrimination won’t happen again.

A federal judge has upheld the 2nd Amendment by blocking California’s ban on concealed carry in public places.

As the numbers of illegal aliens crossing our southern border continues to break records, Biden’s Border Patrol released its latest numbers late on Friday before Christmas, a typical tactic they hope will mean fewer folks to see the hideous statistics that prove our country is being invaded.

The AP (sure, we trust their analyses!) insists that “missing 2020 poll tallies in Georgia don’t prove 20,713 votes never existed; other records available,” but just repeating that same point from other Leftist media outlets doesn’t prove your position.

Former New Mexico State University law professor David Clements released his documentary “Let My People Go” about the events of the 2020 election.

Citizens in Cuba (and now Venezuela) are dealing with much higher prices for fuel and basic services as these countries attempt to rein in the negative effects of the past few years of Communist/Leftist-run governments. How much longer before this could be going on here in the United States?

Even AOC agrees the “vehicle kill switch” embedded into Biden’s 2021 infrastructure law is a bad, freedom-killing idea.