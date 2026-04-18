Prison Still Topmost -- but What About School Transparency Stuff?
Ethics, public trust, and money always on the line; Arkansas celebrates our 250th birthday; proving Democrats targeted conservatives; nuking the filibuster; what about AI hacking and more
One of the best recent news stories broke last week when Governor Sanders requested that the Joint Budget Committee re-appropriate some $73 million already committed to construct her previously planned 3,000-bed prison near Charleston, Arkansas and instead spend it for
creating capacity, including expansion of recidivism reduction programs, infrastructure improvements, capital improvements, and the addition of bed space to relieve county jails of state inmates. The Department shall not spend any funds reappropriated in Section 1(A) for the purpose of constructing a prison in Franklin County, Arkansas.
The news sparked cautious optimism from Franklin County residents and others state-wide who oppose Sanders’ prison plan, as it appears to signal that Sanders may be open to other prison choices. That legislation is set to go before the full Legislature this coming week. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Terry Rice plans to run an amendment to that appropriations bill that would eliminate Sanders’ hand-picked Senior Advisor Joe Profiri’s job. (Sanders hired Profiri in 2024 after the Corrections Board fired him.)
Local
Whew, is it just that time of year, or ? Two separate reports — one a bomb threat and another about “bringing a gun” to Conway Schools — kept school officials and police scrambling this past Tuesday. Officials appropriately evacuated about 1,200 Jr. High students after the bomb report, when a male Jr. High student reported overhearing another male student talking about having a bomb and grenades. Thankfully, nothing was found. By Tuesday evening a 13-year-old girl who “didn’t want to go to school” and had no plan or access to a gun was arrested for her TikTok video threat early Tuesday morning to bring a gun to school. Later that day Conway police found that a bullet left a hole on the east wall of the schools Admin Annex on Hairston St. ”more than six feet above the ground at a downward angle.” Employees had “recalled hearing what they initially thought was a rock striking the building.”
Attention Walmart shoppers: Reports are that the man who fatally stabbed an innocent Walmart worker in Conway around 11 pm on a Tuesday night earlier this month thought he was “fighting off a demon.” What a sad shame for all of us that he was “known to be mentally ill, homeless, and on the streets.”
State
Do “ethics” complaints matter, really? A 4-0 vote by Arkansas’ Ethics Commission exonerated Little Rock’s newly re-elected Republican Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones from filming a campaign video with office staff during working hours in a courtroom. The Commission checked “whether Jones violated laws prohibiting public servants from devoting usual office hours toward the campaign of any other candidate or coercing public employees into doing the same…. Because the video was in service of Jones’ campaign, not any other candidate’s, investigators found he had not violated that statute.” (!!)
What’s going on with our school boards? It’s a constant battle with Arkansas schools that fight against transparency for their patrons: Ft. Smith attorney Joey McCutchen just sued the Pine Bluff School District / Board of Education for what he lists as 30 different violations of Arkansas open-meetings law and school-board meeting requirements (FOIA violations) from July 2025 through this February. McCutchen says:
When a school board holds open meetings but fails to properly record them, fails to capture public comments, fails to continue recording after returning to open session, and fails to specifically state why it is going into executive session, that defeats transparency and undermines the public trust.
There’s those words “public trust” again ….
Corrections Board “under control: It’s another 4-3 vote by the Governor Sanders-appointed majority on the Corrections Board. Governor Sanders’ newly appointed Board member Nathan Lee is also Deputy Secretary of State for Security and Law Enforcement. Holding both positions is both unconstitutional and illegal, says fellow Board member Lee Watson, a Ft. Smith attorney, who cited state law to challenge whether Lee could legally serve on the Board — an executive branch function — while he is an executive branch employee. With the Governor holding majority control of the Corrections Board, you shouldn’t be surprised that the Board voted 4-3 to basically ignore Watson’s challenge.
Got the funds, or not? What does a county comptroller do if not perform oversight of daily financial operations and budgeting to insure prompt, accurate, and compliant record keeping? What role does a county judge play in oversight of financial matters? Democrat (lame duck) Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and his appointed county Comptroller Michael “Hutch” Hutchens have called for County Treasurer Debra Buckner to resign, saying she’s the sole reason Pulaski County is struggling with what Buckner improperly characterized as a severe budget shortfall blamed on accounting encumbrances. Pulaski County’s Democrat-majority Quorum Court — we assume they see and question monthly financial reports, as should both Hyde and Huchens (?) — just this month approved a $42 million transfer to the county’s general fund from reserves, based on Buckner’s reports. Now Hyde and Hutchens say the County never had a shortfall — but when asked about the rarely used accounting practice of encumbrances he says was the basis of the problem, Hyde says
So that played a role, um, uh, in the, um, uh, in the, in, uh, in the claimed, uh, negative numbers in the general fund, uh — because — but, but primarily, uh, it was in the ordinances that, uh, authorized spending.
Using our tax money to campaign: The GOP nominee for Secretary of State, Senator Kim Hammer, was reported to the Ethics Commission for filming campaign ads in his State Capitol office, using the Capitol and taxpayer-bought materials in the background — and opponent Bryan Norris was also hit with ethics complaints over cupcakes and how he reported mileage reimbursement. Now Hamilton School District Superintendent Tony Thurman used his official school email to campaign for a failed property tax hike for his school district, not just an ethics question but activity barred by state law. “Punishments” from the Ethics Commission are capped at fines of up to $2,500 and "letters of admonishment,” but what about violating state law?? What about elected officials “avoiding the appearance of impropriety”? That’s the real question for those Republican electeds who are touting our state’s election integrity (including Hammer!). (And, didja see where Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones was just totally exonerated over basically the same issue? Is this a predictor of what’ll happen with Hammer, Norris, Thurman??)
It’s 250th birthday time: In celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday, Adjutant General Chad Bridges welcomed 250 Arkansans who joined the Arkansas National Guard in an April 11 enlistment ceremony at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock.
National
Still no justice: The DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group released a report this week on how the Biden Administration targeted anti-abortion activists, finding that Biden’s DOJ worked with Planned Parenthood (among other abortion rights groups) to track pro-life citizens and groups and withheld exculpatory evidence in FACE Act prosecutions, pursuing average sentences of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants, compared to 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants. Acting AG Todd Blanche says “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice. No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”
And still no justice: You’ll recall that a “whistleblower” report on President Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the basis of the Democrats’ failed 2019 impeachment attempt against Trump. Now previously hidden documents prove that the Democrats — then-House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among others — not only knew that former CIA employee Eric Ciaramella was the whistleblower, they knew Ciaramella was a registered Democrat who’d worked with Biden on Ukraine, that he had met with Schiff and his staff before he made his “whistleblower complaint,” and that Ciaramella’s knowledge about that call came only second-hand from a White House-circulated call summary report. Schiff had locked away in a s afe exculpatory testimony and materials from former Intel Committee IG Michael Atkinson’s faux probe into Caramella to keep the info away from the House Judiciary Committee during the 2019 impeachment probe. KUDOS to House Intel Chair Rick Crawford, who declassified all these materials on March 24.
A great start! More than five million children have been signed up for Trump Accounts says the IRS. Allowed contributions from individuals, employers, and charities can begin July 5. The federal government contributes $1,000 to start these tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts opened for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.
Birthright or not? 9% of U.S. births in 2023 were to illegal immigrants or mothers with legal temporary status at the time of the child’s birth if the father is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident. Yet, Chief Justice John Roberts says birthright tourism is “too small” a consideration as SCOTUS writes its upcoming decision on Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order?
Tech
Don’t fall for it, hacking is rampant: The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office warns to watch for spoofed emails that appear to be from familiar or trusted people — and specifically messages about traffic fines being overdue (Traffic court doesn’t send text messages) — and this isn’t limited to just Faulkner County, it’s happening across the state. As always, if you get any unexpected emails, phone calls or texts asking for passwords or other sensitive information or urging quick action (“You must act now or your account will be locked!”), just stop. Then contact the group, retail store, individual, or government entity directly and ask about the information you just received. On a larger scale, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese hackers are rapidly deploying AI to leverage their nefarious activities, and now are also targeting ordinary citizens, not just high-impact targets. AI is also increasingly being used to mimic voices of trusted friends and/or family members. Setting up a secret family password is a useful tip to help avoid that trap.