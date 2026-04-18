One of the best recent news stories broke last week when Governor Sanders requested that the Joint Budget Committee re-appropriate some $73 million already committed to construct her previously planned 3,000-bed prison near Charleston, Arkansas and instead spend it for

creating capacity, including expansion of recidivism reduction programs, infrastructure improvements, capital improvements, and the addition of bed space to relieve county jails of state inmates. The Department shall not spend any funds reappropriated in Section 1(A) for the purpose of constructing a prison in Franklin County, Arkansas.

The news sparked cautious optimism from Franklin County residents and others state-wide who oppose Sanders’ prison plan, as it appears to signal that Sanders may be open to other prison choices. That legislation is set to go before the full Legislature this coming week. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Terry Rice plans to run an amendment to that appropriations bill that would eliminate Sanders’ hand-picked Senior Advisor Joe Profiri’s job. (Sanders hired Profiri in 2024 after the Corrections Board fired him.)

Local

Whew, is it just that time of year, or ? Two separate reports — one a bomb threat and another about “bringing a gun” to Conway Schools — kept school officials and police scrambling this past Tuesday. Officials appropriately evacuated about 1,200 Jr. High students after the bomb report, when a male Jr. High student reported overhearing another male student talking about having a bomb and grenades. Thankfully, nothing was found. By Tuesday evening a 13-year-old girl who “didn’t want to go to school” and had no plan or access to a gun was arrested for her TikTok video threat early Tuesday morning to bring a gun to school. Later that day Conway police found that a bullet left a hole on the east wall of the schools Admin Annex on Hairston St. ”more than six feet above the ground at a downward angle. ” Employees had “recalled hearing what they initially thought was a rock striking the building.”

Attention Walmart shoppers: Reports are that the man who fatally stabbed an innocent Walmart worker in Conway around 11 pm on a Tuesday night earlier this month thought he was “fighting off a demon.” What a sad shame for all of us that he was “known to be mentally ill, homeless, and on the streets.”

State

It’s 250th birthday time: In celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday, Adjutant General Chad Bridges welcomed 250 Arkansans who joined the Arkansas National Guard in an April 11 enlistment ceremony at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock.

National

Still no justice: The DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group released a report this week on how the Biden Administration targeted anti-abortion activists, finding that Biden’s DOJ worked with Planned Parenthood (among other abortion rights groups) to track pro-life citizens and groups and withheld exculpatory evidence in FACE Act prosecutions, pursuing average sentences of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants, compared to 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants. Acting AG Todd Blanche says “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice. No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

And still no justice: You’ll recall that a “whistleblower” report on President Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the basis of the Democrats’ failed 2019 impeachment attempt against Trump. Now previously hidden documents prove that the Democrats — then-House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among others — not only knew that former CIA employee Eric Ciaramella was the whistleblower, they knew Ciaramella was a registered Democrat who’d worked with Biden on Ukraine, that he had met with Schiff and his staff before he made his “whistleblower complaint,” and that Ciaramella’s knowledge about that call came only second-hand from a White House-circulated call summary report. Schiff had locked away in a s afe exculpatory testimony and materials from former Intel Committee IG Michael Atkinson’s faux probe into Caramella to keep the info away from the House Judiciary Committee during the 2019 impeachment probe. KUDOS to House Intel Chair Rick Crawford, who declassified all these materials on March 24.

Tech