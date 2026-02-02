Did you know? Arkansas just quietly implemented new rules governing poll watchers that are now in place for our March 3 primary election.

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners says the new rules clarify and expand upon existing state election laws and are “designed to promote transparency without undermining voter privacy or the integrity of the vote.”

Among the changes are requirements on who can serve as poll watchers and the number of poll watchers allowed per polling place, rules that govern where and how poll watchers “may position themselves” within polling places, and an emphasis on poll watchers’ duty to “observe,” and not “police” poll workers.

Even though the full Arkansas Legislative Council just approved the updated rules a few days ago on January 20, training on the new rules has been underway all during January, per the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners. (Hmnn. How did the Election Commissioners Board know ahead of time that these new proposed rules would be approved in time for training materials to be updated and rolled out all during January?)

It seems the Republican-majority Arkansas Legislative Council implemented these new rules pretty quietly. An extensive search for news stories shows only one report — from KHBS 40/29 News in Ft. Smith/Fayetteville (republished via MSN and Yahoo news).

#WhadayaSayNow #TheMoreYouKnow





