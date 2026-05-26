“Political incest” doesn’t quite fully describe the depth and breadth of Governor Sanders’ insider scheme to control the Corrections Board, a fight that Sanders, despite apparently putting Franklin County prison plans on (temporary?) hold, is continuing via the AG’s office. Now she may have won by opposing the Courts, after this week’s state Supreme Court ruling ordering the lower court judge to “reconsider” the AG’s settlement that puts “unconsitutional” laws back in effect.

For now, let’s look again at those cronies she loaded onto the Corrections Board:

Not only did Sanders appoint former Chief of Staff (and former state Rep. Sonia Barker’s son) Jamie Barker, the Secretary of State’s former legal counsel Nathan Lee, and Medicaid fraud investigator from AG Griffin’s office Boyce Hamlet to the Corrections Board and

Not only did she appoint the former AG’s Chief of Staff/Legislative Director Cory Cox as a state Supreme Court special justice as the Court was considering her power play appeals to delay special elections that would have left a state House District and a state senate District vacant and without representation in this year’s legislative fiscal session…

We now find that Hamlet’s wife is a senior assistant attorney general in AG Tim Griffin’s office — yet another obvious conflict! Neither did Hamlet publicly disclose this fact when he voted alongside the Sanders crew to approve that settlement offer from the AG’s office that effectively negates the rights of two Corrections Board members that are not Sanders appointees. That settlement declares those individuals violated FOIA and disregards a Pulaski County Judge’s ruling that Sanders’ actions to control the Corrections Board via Acts 185 and 659 of 2023 are unconstitutional.

How long will everyday Arkansans put up with the blatant power plays and conflicts of interest driven by this Governor who’s up for re-election this November?

And, hey can someone explain: The Legislature passed Acts 185 and 659 in 2023 to over-rule our state Constitution and give control of the Corrections Board activities to the Governor. So the Corrections Board sued and the Court ruled in favor of the Corrections Board every time while Griffin’s office continued to appeal.

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling requires the lower court to “reconsider” and so agree with the AG’s office that those laws were constitutional in the first place, giving the Governor the control she seeks. Can someone please explain: How is it that a settlement document from the AG’s office can somehow alter the Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of state laws duly passed by the state legislature!!??