Our March 3 election is coming up sooner than you might think — it’s only about six weeks away! On March 3, voters across Faulkner, Van Buren, and Searcy Counties get to pick a new Division 5 Circuit Court Judge to replace long-time Judge H.G. Foster, who has retired.

I think both Chad Brown and Quincy McKinney are solid candidates. Voters in either case will get a judge I believe will be governed by and will fairly apply the law and nothing but the law in their courtroom.

But don’t let the number of political signs you see affect your decision-making! McKinney’s campaign certainly seems to be blanketing our community with signs -- good for them! But signs don’t tell all the story. Do your research on the two candidates.

I support Chad Brown for Circuit Judge because his 15 years of broad experience inside and outside the courtroom spans across the many varied types of cases that could come into his Circuit Court once elected. His private law practice centers on civil litigation, family law, and probate.

Over a decade as Deputy Prosecutor

A Van Buren County native and UCA graduate, Chad has served as deputy prosecutor in the 20th Judicial District for 13 years now, exposing him to every possible kind of legal wrangle across our three counties.

City Attorney

Not only has Chad been a deputy prosecutor, he has also represented the cities of Van Buren and Searcy as city attorney.

County Attorney

In addition, Chad has represented both Van Buren County and Searcy County as county attorney.

Army veteran

A veteran, Brown served in the Army Reserves with Conway’s Bravo Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, and was deployed to Iraq in 2003.

Chad and his wife Nickie have been been married for 23 years and have two children; they’ve lived Faulkner County for 12 years.