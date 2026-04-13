In a sharp rebuke during the last Conway School Board meeting, Alyce Hardee criticized Board members’ “disrespectful conduct” with fellow Board members and during public comments at Board meetings and urged better behavior and clearer communication procedures from Board members.

Similar to others who spoke during public comments at the March 10 School Board meeting, Hardee, a retired Conway teacher, focused on a lack of transparency, public distrust, ignoring patrons’ concerns, and questionable actions by some Board members.

She pointed out how side conversations between Board members and administrators during the public comment period give the obvious impression that Board members do not care to hear non-favorable public feedback, action that undermines public trust.

Unanswered Questions

Hardee questioned why Board members are put off or interrupted when asking certain questions, while many questions from Board members are not even answered at all.

(A good example of this happened during this very same March 10 meeting when Board member Linda Hargis closely questioned why the entire Board never saw a proposed settlement to an ongoing FOIA lawsuit, but couldn’t get a straight, comprehensive answer from fellow School Board members, Superintendent Jason Black, or administrators/staff.)

Side Conversations

Hardee provided timestamped pictures from the February 10 School Board meeting to illustrate side conversations between Board President Sheila Franklin and Superintendent Jason Black that prevented the two of them from hearing what patrons had to say, which of course is the whole purpose of the public comment portion of school board meetings.

Hardee noted

It’s very disrespectful. And in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, the board meeting is supposed to be conducted openly and respectfully. Side conversations in an open meeting appears disrespectful to the speaker, can undermine public trust —and we already have a problem with that, may give the impression of private deliberating during a public meeting. And under the FOIA, deliberations and discussions of public business are expected to occur publicly and openly.

Superintendent’s Role

Turning to Black’s behavior, Hardee pointed out, along with another picture, that Black attends School Board meetings as the “Board’s chief executive advisor,” not as the person who sits in the middle of the Board members, conducts side conversations, and takes over at Board meetings. She observed

Let the Board sit in unity. This is a meeting for the board to handle public business…. People are here to listen to the Board and not the Superintendent. That’s a different meeting that he can call to talk with the community.

Hardee added

The superintendent never speaks at a board meeting unless a board member directly asked a question to them or presented to the Board the Superintendent’s report. There is too much talking from the Superintendent…

Strategic Planning Consultant: Transparency

Commenting on Jeff Standridge, the District’s strategic-planning consultant, Hardee said

You hired a consultant using our taxpayers money for that. We have seen no changes, a lot of nice presentations — but the consultant is supposed to be nonbiased, work on problems in the District. Yet he gave you a four-page recommendation letter to hire Mr. Black. That’s just unbelievable.

As she ran over the three-minute limit on public speakers and was cut off, Hardee admonished the Board:

You were voted on by us. You need to follow the laws, procedures, etc. so trust can be rebuilt.

Hardee’s comments from the March 10 School Board meeting (from Conway Schools YouTube channel):