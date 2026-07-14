Little Rock and Conway now face the data center incursion that up to now we’ve only been reading about happening elsewhere. Without clear facts, it’s a clear “NO” from central Arkansas residents who are highly concerned about water and electricity usage, both audible and subsonic noise, environmental pollution, and other issues surrounding displaced land use — not to speak of the lack of transparency from officials in charge of implementing these massive, highly expensive AI projects.

Michael White, a Pulaski County Election Commissioner in Little Rock, wrote the following X post on June 24 urging his county Quorum Court to quickly enact a data center moratorium to give people time to get answers to their very valid concerns.

I repost it here with his permission, as his points very clearly illustrate the total disconnect between pro-data-center influencers and “We the People” that are negatively affected in so many different ways when a massive data center springs up in their communities.

To elected officials: What happens to the rights of the people who will be directly affected, whether in Little Rock or Conway?

I know a number of our Pulaski County Justices of the Peace follow this page and read what I post here. Truly, I appreciate that. It means you’re paying attention to the ground level conversations happening in our community, which is exactly what a dedicated public servant should do.

But after last night’s Quorum Court meeting, I have a very direct, respectful message for you.

I look at these issues through a consistent lens: human liberty, local sovereignty, and keeping centralized power in check. From where I stand, the data center moratorium shouldn’t be a partisan battleground. It actually offers a rare moment of perfect alignment, regardless of which side of the aisle you sit on.

To the Conservative JPs:

If you sit on the right and value conservative principles, let’s dispel a myth right now: this is not a free market enterprise.

True capitalism doesn’t rely on backroom government tax subsidies, monopolized utility carve outs (especially secretive ones), or corporate welfare while regular taxpayers pick up the slack. When a private enterprise pairs with government favors, that isn’t the free market... it’s crony corporatism.

Voting for a moratorium isn’t “anti business.” It is a pro taxpayer stance that says local government will not use its zoning and regulatory powers to roll out the red carpet for subsidized corporate giants at the expense of your own citizens.

To the Progressively Minded JPs:

If you sit on the left and focus on civil liberties, community protection, and corporate accountability, this should be an immediate, open and shut case.

These data centers are the physical computing muscle required to run the modern AI surveillance state. They house the infrastructure used by corporate monopolies and de facto intelligence actors to continuously harvest public data, track daily routines, and deploy predictive monitoring tools.

If you care about protecting privacy, resisting the expansion of the police state, and keeping massive tech conglomerates from weaponizing data against regular citizens, you cannot in good conscience rubber stamp the very factories they need to build their dragnet.

The bottom line: These two positions are not mutually exclusive. They are two sides of the exact same coin.

Whether your primary goal is stopping government backed corporate cronyism or protecting fundamental civil liberties from a digital tracking grid, the conclusion is identical from a liberty perspective: You must hit pause.

To you both:

Now, I know what some of you are thinking. It might seem a bit comical to see the person who is routinely labeled “the anti government guy” around here standing up and demanding local government action. But let’s set the record straight: I am not anti government; I have merely always stated that government has a single, proper role in a free society - to secure the fundamental rights we are born with.

For those familiar with my usual laissez faire, anarcho-capitalist, agorist, or libertarian beliefs, asking for a moratorium might look like an intellectual plot twist. In reality, it is completely consistent.

When a system relies on state subsidized cronyism to build a hostile surveillance dragnet, using a local regulatory pause isn’t “expanding the state.” It is utilizing the community’s immediate defensive barrier to protect individual liberty from an aggressive, encroaching threat. If a local governing body is going to exist AT ALL, its ONLY legitimate job is to act as a shield for its citizens’ rights, not a welcome mat for de facto intelligence actors.

Claiming you need “more time to consider” while the ground is actively being prepared isn’t cautious governance; it’s abdication.

Stop stalling, protect your constituents, and pass the moratorium.