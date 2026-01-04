Is it really just about the money??

In 2024 and 2025, the state Republican party attacked (dismantled?) the entire citizen referendum process in its efforts to stop out-of-state actors from buying a new Arkansas constitutional amendment making abortion a constitutional right. State Senator Kim Hammer (now a 2026 Secretary of State candidate), railing against out-of-state money, successfully spearheaded the addition of several roadblocks to our rights to petition our government and bring issues to the ballot for a public vote.

Then late last year the (Republican) state Supreme Court decided to follow one part of the state Constitution — the part that says “no measure approved by a vote of the people shall be amended or repealed by the General Assembly except upon a yea or nay vote on roll call of two-thirds of all members elected to each House of the General Assembly” — but ignore the part that says “No legislation shall be enacted to restrict, hamper or impair the exercise of the rights herein reserved to the people.”

Of course, now there’s also a federal lawsuit. Democrat “pro-democracy” groups pushed back and obtained a temporary injunction so they don’t have to follow Hammer’s new laws as they continue gathering signatures for several initiatives they want for the 2026 ballot and their lawsuit winds its way through the judicial system.

Along the way conservatives are taking sides, and, as Garland County’s Russell Thomas recently points out, influential "conservative” advocates in Arkansas are working against the will of the people (that’s all of us, not just the Democrats who take the time and trouble to sue over it, you know!). Thomas rightly observes that only when we reduce the role of money in politics can we hope to secure true representation from our elected lawmakers:

One camp believes Arkansans have the constitutional right to pass laws and amendments without legislative interference. The other wants to sharply limit that power. Opportunity Arkansas and the Family Council are influential organizations in the second camp. I generally agree with these organizations, but not on this issue. The Family Council’s position appears driven largely by abortion politics. Despite the fact that roughly 57% of Arkansans oppose abortion—and any abortion amendment would likely fail—they support shutting down the petition process altogether. Opportunity Arkansas raises a similar concern: that voters might pass liberal policies. But the numbers don’t support that fear. About 41% of Arkansans identify as conservative versus 15% as liberal, and 64% voted Republican in the 2024 general election. Liberal initiatives are unlikely to pass statewide. Even with an 81% Republican Legislature, it would be difficult to find the 66% supermajority needed to overturn a liberal voter-approved measure. Yet that same Legislature can often muster near-unanimous votes when certain big businesses or lobbyists want an issue undone. That leads to the real problem with initiative, amendment, and referendum petitions. A decade or two ago, it was said out-of-state corporations could buy an Arkansas law or constitutional amendment for around $250,000 by hiring paid canvassers. Today, the price tag is several million dollars. As long as wealthy interests can write our Constitution and laws with cash — and as long as our city manager form of government remains even easier to influence — the people are not truly in charge. If we want real representation, we must pull our legislators back from the grip of bureaucrats and lobbyists in Little Rock and Washington and reduce the role of money in politics. Only then do we get democratic results. Legislative committees, full legislative sessions, and even congressional meetings could be held by video—giving the public more access and lobbyists less control. When representatives live among us and interact with us daily, rather than with lobbyists and bureaucrats, they are far more likely to represent us.