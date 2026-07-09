As Election Day November 3 gets closer, watch for more media articles touting the benefits of government-driven economic development (not that we taxpayers don’t get a pretty healthy dose of those messages anyway).

The Arkansas Legislature has submitted for November’s ballot a proposed constitutional amendment, “Arkansas Creation of Economic Development Districts,” giving a green light for state lawmakers to create new legislation to regulate economic development districts (EDDs) within a city, county, or group/compact of governmental entities.

So, Arkansas voters will likely be fed a steady media diet about the benefits of government-led economic development, community growth, and more jobs for the next few months. But a closer look at this ballot issue shows problems, despite the Legislature’s assertion it’s needed so local governments can more efficiently improve our state’s economy.

On our November ballot

This proposed constitutional amendment is one of three measures the Arkansas Legislature can lawfully put on our ballot each and every general election. Lawmakers approved SJR15 on the last day of the 2025 General Session in a somewhat bipartisan vote after passing Act 576 to set up multi-jurisdictional economic development “authorities” just days before.

Fundamental change

SJR15 redefines “economic development” itself:

The ballot issue amends Arkansas Constitution Article 12, § 5 that now actually restricts cities, counties, and other municipal corporations from being stockholders in private companies or lending public credit to private entities.

SJR15 defines an economic development district (“EDD”) as a designated geographic area within a city, county, or cooperative area and specifies the financial framework through which development may be funded.

Adding SJR15 to the state Constitution would formally approve sending taxpayer money via those EDDs to private entities in the form of loans, grants, and other incentives to entice new business/manufacturing/industrial private projects — funds that won’t count against certain existing constitutional debt limits.

(It’s important to know many communities already employ these types of financial “economic development” benefits and enticements on a routine basis — don’t skip “Documents exempt from FOIA” below.)

Under SJR15, local governments could appropriate money to corporations, associations, institutions, or individuals to finance economic development projects, provide economic development services, or fund/lend credit to an EDD.

SJR15 would suspend state taxes within EDDs while giving the governing EDD officials tax authority (affects property tax collections) and giving EDD sponsor groups (cities, counties, compacts) the ability to guarantee bonds issued by the EDD, thus passing risk onto the taxpayers.

EDDs would get special financial treatment, including the ability to issue bonds, receive public funding, benefit from local-government credit, and levy district taxes, assessments, or charges. Property inside EDDs would be exempt from ordinary taxation except for charges imposed by the district.

Diving deep

Specifically, SJR15 would allow cities, counties, and compacts of governmental entities (with no requirement for contiguous boundaries) to set up EDDs that could exist for up to 30 years that can issue bonds to fund improvement projects within the District. And remember, those bonds wouldn’t be subject to several existing constitutional restrictions on public debt and bond financing.

The secured debt would be repaid over time with “funds received by or allocated to the economic development district.” The city, county, or compact creating the EDD could also guarantee bond repayment for up to seven years, putting taxpayers on the hook even beyond the initial use of taxpayer funds for a project.

EDDs set their own taxes

Property within an EDD is exempt from any state taxes except taxes levied by the District, the idea being that each EDD can individually tailor its tax rates to that EDD’s specific needs and economic conditions.

Affects property taxes

Because all taxes levied go toward repaying bonds, critics say schools would likely see a reduction in property tax revenue as EDDs are created in their areas. However, supporters say personal property tax rates could be lower if an EDD sets its tax rate below the state’s rate.

Supporters also explain the proposed constitutional amendment freezes existing property tax revenue as EDDs are created — but schools would still lose out on future property tax hikes as long as the EDD exists.

EDDs can levy additional taxes

SJR15 also allows an EDD to finance its bonds by levying additional taxes within its boundaries, a move that could result in tax rates above the surrounding area.

As SJR15 sponsor Republican Senator Jonathan Dismang explains, his legislation would allow

whoever the taxing authority is, whether it be property tax or sales tax,” to set up an economic development district, “and in that district … really incentivize what can happen in there.” “For instance, they could abate the sales taxes for a retailer they want. The city of Searcy wants to lure [a retailer] into the city, they could actually, the sales tax at that time [with the creation of the district] would be frozen. So everybody that’s still receiving would still receive, [but] anything above that could be then held and bonded later on to help with infrastructure improvements. That’s kind of the theory there.

Critics point out those tax exemptions could lead to “reduced funding for public services” as the exemptions might reduce state tax revenue, impacting “essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, potentially leading to budget constraints and reduced service quality.”

Local control & vague qualifying projects

SJR15 is pretty general about the types of private projects that would qualify as “manufacturing, industrial facilities, research and technology facilities, recycling, distribution centers, call centers, warehouses, job training facilities, corporate headquarters, and sports complexes.”

Many EDD operational details would be up to the elected officials involved, whether that’s a city, county, or a governmental compact of some sort.

This proposal fully sanctions under our Arkansas Constitution the economic development activities by cities, counties, and groups of governmental entities, giving regulatory control to the state Commerce Department under more detailed legislation that state lawmakers would still need to create if the measure passes in November (with its January 2027 effective date).

Enabling legislation died in committee

In the 2025 legislative session Dismang also introduced SB647 as enabling legislation with those details contingent on SJR15 approval, however that bill died in committee.

Documents Exempt from FOIA

It’s been a long-standing practice for governmental entities (City of Conway, for example) to transfer taxpayer funds to a nonprofit “development” company (Conway Development Corporation, for example) via economic development contracts in order to entice new businesses.

What happens then is anybody’s guess because we’ve mostly then lost our gold-standard-protected right to “follow the money” through our Freedom of Information Act.

While this proposed constitutional amendment SJR15 mandates an online repository of public documents on projects within an EDD, it also exempts from FOIA documents that “give an advantage of competitors or bidders.” (You should ask, “Who gets to make that determination?”)

Just Say “NO”

I oppose economic development by government, whether it’s the city, county, or state, first because economic development falls outside government’s sole job of providing public safety, clean water, waste management, roads and infrastructure, public health, parks and recreation, and public schools.

When and if those needs are adequately provided perhaps government can look to do more!

Secondly, economic development projects automatically create unfair business winners and losers. Why should some businesses/development efforts “deserve” the tax breaks and those other lucrative “enticements” while others in the same community are unable to leverage those advantages for their industries/businesses?

As one of three Legislature-driven proposed constitutional amendments on our November ballot, SJR15 absolutely deserves Arkansas voters’ close attention. I urge you to vote “NO” for the above reasons.

More Info

Legislature Puts 3 Constitutional Amendments on November’s Ballot

Legislators refer three constitutional amendments to November ballot

What’s on the ballot in 2026 (info sheet on Arkansas ballot issues)

Fiscal Impact Statement / Department of Finance & Administration

Cities, counties, state could shower private projects with taxpayer funds under senator’s amendment (details on existing TIF districts, property tax revenues as well as lawmaker support and concerns)

An amendment to give big local tax breaks to developers appears headed for the ballot

BELOW IS A CHATGPT SUMMARY OF SJR15. Remember that AI can make mistakes, so you should verify details below that are important to you:

This proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would greatly expand the state’s ability to use public money, public credit, and special districts for economic development. It would allow the General Assembly to create programs that make loans and grants of public money for several broad public purposes, including economic development, job creation, transportation and commerce expansion, and real estate development tied to economic growth. It would also specifically authorize the creation of economic development districts. The amendment would allow an economic development district to issue bonds to finance projects inside the district. Those bonds could be paid from funds received by or allocated to the district. Importantly, those bonds would not count against certain constitutional debt limits and would not be subject to several existing Arkansas constitutional restrictions on public debt and bond financing. It would amend Arkansas Constitution Article 12, § 5, which currently restricts counties, cities, towns, and other municipal corporations from becoming stockholders in private companies or lending public credit to private entities. The amendment keeps that general prohibition but creates major exceptions for economic development. Local governments could appropriate money to corporations, associations, institutions, or individuals to finance economic development projects, provide economic development services, or fund/lend credit to an economic development district. The amendment defines economic development districts as designated areas within a city, county, or cooperative area created under authority granted by the General Assembly to promote economic development. It also expands the definition of economic development projects to include land, buildings, equipment, infrastructure, and improvements for manufacturing, industrial facilities, research and technology facilities, recycling, distribution centers, call centers, warehouses, job training facilities, corporate headquarters, sports complexes, and economic development districts themselves. It defines economic development services to include planning, marketing, strategic advice, job recruitment, job development, job retention, operation of industrial parks or similar properties, and negotiating contracts for the sale or lease of those properties. It defines infrastructure broadly to include land acquisition, site preparation, roads, highways, rail construction, water service, wastewater treatment, employee training equipment, and environmental mitigation or reclamation. The General Assembly would be allowed, by a three-fourths vote of each house, to amend the economic-development portions of Article 12, § 5, as long as the amendments are related to the same subject and consistent with the section’s policy and purpose. The amendment would also change Arkansas Constitution Article 16, § 5, dealing with taxation. Property already exempt from taxation would remain exempt even if included in an economic development district. But property located within an economic development district created by the General Assembly would be exempt from ordinary taxation, except for taxes, assessments, or charges levied by the economic development district itself. It would amend Amendment 62 regarding elections for bonds. Bonds or obligations issued by counties, municipalities, or political subdivisions for economic development and payable from ad valorem taxes would still require approval by a majority of qualified voters voting on the issue. However, loans, grants, bonds, or obligations created by an economic development district and secured by ad valorem taxes of that district would not be treated as constitutional debt. The amendment contains a broad supremacy/repealer clause. Any existing constitutional provision, amendment, law, or judicial interpretation that conflicts with this amendment would be repealed, modified, or superseded so this amendment controls. It includes a severability clause, meaning if part of the amendment is struck down, the rest remains in effect. The amendment would take effect January 1, 2027.

— CHATGPT summary



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