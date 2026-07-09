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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
12h

Great article. I have a question (actually several). If these EDDs would tax themselves and cancel state taxes while doing so, what happens to the senior citizen who has chosen to have their taxes frozen at age 65, or the disabled who are exempted from paying property taxes? Unless those exemptions carry over to the EDD, I can see hardship for people who depend on them.

I've never been a supporter of government declaring winners and losers - this seems to be another iteration of that snake oil.

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