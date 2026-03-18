Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Joshua's avatar
Joshua
1d

Where has Cathy Hardin-Harrison endorsed Norris? Ive heard that claim but I cant find it anywhere.

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Cathy Hardin Harrison's avatar
Cathy Hardin Harrison
1d

Please, correct your article. I have repeatedly said that I am staying neutral in this race. You should have not posted anything without speaking to me first. Cathy Hardin Harrison

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