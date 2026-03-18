Arkansas’ Republican voters sent a message when they catapulted non-establishment candidate Bryan Norris to the top of the Secretary of State’s race in the March 3 primary. By 1,780 votes, Norris supporters bested term-limited state Senator and Governor Sanders-endorsed Kim Hammer, widely expected to be the top vote-getter in the 3-way statewide primary many folks correctly predicted would end in a runoff.

The good news continues: Not only did Norris get the most votes overall, he took 29 counties while Hammer picked up just 21 counties. In addition, third place candidate Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin-Harrison, who took 25 counties, has pledged her support to Norris for the March 31 runoff.

UPDATE March 18: Norris has reported on Facebook that “she informed me she would endorse me the night of the election…. However since she is an executive on a board she is prohibited from doing endorsements.” Former candidate Hardin-Harrison has now texted me to proclaim it is “absolutely not true” that she backed Norris:

I have repeatedly said I was staying neutral in this race.

The state Republican machine is putting out all kinds of stories about bad language and is lining up hard behind Governor Sanders and her lackey Cole Jester to pretty much unanimously back Hammer (surprise!!) — but did you notice there’s no talk at all about the issues (paper ballots anyone?) or Secretary of State policies and responsibilities, just personal attacks on Norris?

Conservative voters I know say those now-getting-desperate personal character attacks by the Republican “red wall” are only galvanizing resolve to elect Norris on March 31.

Financials tell a story

Here’s another strong message from voters: Look at the unofficial financials where Hammer spent $158,037 and Norris’ campaign spent only $56,593. By that measure, it works out that each of Hammer’s 90,018 votes cost around $17.55, while Norris spent only 61 cents each — that’s right! — to receive the largest total number of statewide votes at 91,798.

The March 31 Republican runoff winner goes against Democrat Kelly Grappe and state Libertarian Party chair Michael Pakko in the November midterm elections, where the last time a Democrat won statewide office was 14 years ago back in 2012.

Make plans NOW to VOTE on March 31 for Norris — and take someone with you to the polls to do the same!

Local

ICYMI, March 3 primary results in Faulkner County: County constitutional officers were unopposed, and only 2 Republican JPs had primary challengers. Who won and who just switched seats? What about Conway’s School Board races?

Arkansas

National

Banning digital currency: What does housing relief have to do with central bank digital currency? “Bipartisan housing affordability” legislation (ROAD to Housing Act) has passed the Senate and enjoys total White House approval, but at least 27 Freedom Caucus House members oppose one provision that would bar the Fed from issuing a CBDC for only five years, pushing instead for a permanent ban like the one included in earlier bipartisan House votes. House members say the Senate bill is dead on arrival if the five-year CBDC provision remains in the bill. (Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill co-sponsored the Housing for the 21st Century Act legislation in the House.)

Privacy vs. national security: Spy authority up for extension: At least one Freedom Caucus member opposes a “straightforward extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act” (FISA) that House Republicans and the White House both want to get passed quickly in the coming weeks. Section 702 allows the FBI to collect data of noncitizens without a warrant, even if the person at the other end of the suspect's communications is an American. Watch Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who cites Section 702 abuse by FBI agents to query data on Americans after January 6. Luna says the only way the SAVE Act will pass is if it’s attached to the FISA: The Senate has failed the American people and will not under any circumstances pass the Save America Act, which is why we will have to stick that on FISA.

Don’t blow off the midterms! Texas Republicans spent nearly $100 million in the recent primary, but Democrats cast 52% of all the primary ballots. Democrat turnout also beat Republican turnout in North Carolina. In past election cycles, Republican turnout in both states had been greater than Democrat turnout…

Need for speed: Whadaya say now about that DC sewage spill, originally estimated to take “multiple months” to repair? President Trump OKd a disaster declaration for Washington, D.C. two days after the January 19 rupture that dumped more than 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. DC Water now says repairs are complete. An amazingly fast job that just took political will to get it done!

Not politics:

Bigfoot? Being a native Arkansan where the creatures have supposedly been seen many times, I couldn’t help but notice that residents are reporting 8 “high-credibility” Bigfoot sightings in Ohio between March 6 and 10. “There are boots on the ground in the area of the Bigfoot sightings investigating them in person. They’re conducting in-person interviews and looking for evidence.”