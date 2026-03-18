Norris on the Way to Secretary of State
Voters send a message, PBS pushback, activist judges/protests, digital currency, government surveillance, PAC restrictions coming (?) and more
Arkansas’ Republican voters sent a message when they catapulted non-establishment candidate Bryan Norris to the top of the Secretary of State’s race in the March 3 primary. By 1,780 votes, Norris supporters bested term-limited state Senator and Governor Sanders-endorsed Kim Hammer, widely expected to be the top vote-getter in the 3-way statewide primary many folks correctly predicted would end in a runoff.
The good news continues: Not only did Norris get the most votes overall, he took 29 counties while Hammer picked up just 21 counties. In addition, third place candidate Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin-Harrison, who took 25 counties, has pledged her support to Norris for the March 31 runoff.
UPDATE March 18: Norris has reported on Facebook that “she informed me she would endorse me the night of the election…. However since she is an executive on a board she is prohibited from doing endorsements.” Former candidate Hardin-Harrison has now texted me to proclaim it is “absolutely not true” that she backed Norris:
I have repeatedly said I was staying neutral in this race.
The state Republican machine is putting out all kinds of stories about bad language and is lining up hard behind Governor Sanders and her lackey Cole Jester to pretty much unanimously back Hammer (surprise!!) — but did you notice there’s no talk at all about the issues (paper ballots anyone?) or Secretary of State policies and responsibilities, just personal attacks on Norris?
Conservative voters I know say those now-getting-desperate personal character attacks by the Republican “red wall” are only galvanizing resolve to elect Norris on March 31.
Financials tell a story
Here’s another strong message from voters: Look at the unofficial financials where Hammer spent $158,037 and Norris’ campaign spent only $56,593. By that measure, it works out that each of Hammer’s 90,018 votes cost around $17.55, while Norris spent only 61 cents each — that’s right! — to receive the largest total number of statewide votes at 91,798.
The March 31 Republican runoff winner goes against Democrat Kelly Grappe and state Libertarian Party chair Michael Pakko in the November midterm elections, where the last time a Democrat won statewide office was 14 years ago back in 2012.
Make plans NOW to VOTE on March 31 for Norris — and take someone with you to the polls to do the same!
Local
ICYMI, March 3 primary results in Faulkner County: County constitutional officers were unopposed, and only 2 Republican JPs had primary challengers. Who won and who just switched seats? What about Conway’s School Board races?
Arkansas
Message sent: As so many have noted, voters sent a message to Queen Sarah when five of her endorsed candidates were defeated in the March 3 primary races. ICYMI: Republican State Senator Jimmy Hickey posted a congratulations picture for Senator Ron Caldwell after Caldwell’s 70% win over his Governor Sanders-endorsed opponent, “Bo Dirt” Bohannan. Caldwell’s race was among several that were inundated with dirty, dark money, PAC-funded mailers that, frankly, were downright lies in many cases and way beyond the line. Take a look at the caption on that picture Hickey posted… COME ON, Republican lawmakers, let’s do it this Session!
Queen Sarah keepin’ it in the family: The Governor
appointed Ashley Caldwell to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees Monday. Caldwell is replacing outgoing trustee Kelly Eichler and her term expires in 2036. Caldwell’s husband served as Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign manager and was appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in 2024. Sanders named him senior advisor for her reelection campaign.
That’s the wife of Chris Caldwell, known back-room Republican operative for our Governor…
Suing for defamation: Saline County Sheriff candidate Richard Friend, represented by “Republican activist” Jennifer Lancaster/Cornerstone Law Firm, is suing several people for defamation after Rick Cross posted a Facebook video about Friend that alleged crimes, professional misconduct, and “exploitation of young women,” statements Cross “should have known were false.” Friend faces Dustin Robertson in the March 31 Saline County runoff. One of the defendants is a family member of Robertson.
Governor’s Mansion protest: How dare Governor Sanders bring Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk to the Mansion to proclaim Arkansas’ right to open TPUSA chapters in our state’s high schools, to “indoctrinate” our students! Of course, we had the obligatory leftist protestors at Wednesday’s press conference (regular routine protests at LR’s ICE facility and French Hill’s offices are not enough). And, of course it got physical — arrests, too, along with the customary complaints about how those arrests were made.
Those activist judges! Federal Judge Timothy Brooks rules that displaying the Ten Commandments in six Arkansas schools “violates the constitutional rights of students and parents” because the law, Act 573, “serves no educational purpose.”
That AAC cabal: You should be following the excellent behind-the-scenes probes into how money and influence flows through Arkansas (and always bypasses the voters) at Tracking Arkansas. Then you’ll want to know more about co-author Scott Perkins. He used to work for the Association of Arkansas Counties and now makes this interesting observation about his former employer:
… the organization I’d given six hard years of my life to wasn’t just advocating for counties. It was running a statewide influence operation.
PBS pressure campaign works for now: Arkansas public TV, in the news as the first state to move to sever its ties with PBS, will hold off for 180 days now after the Arkansas TV Commission’s meeting where 18 public commenters and around 100 attendees “expressed the important of PBS to them” and cheered when the delay was announced. CEO Carlton Wing, who left the Legislature to lead the change away from PBS programming/funding after federal funding collapsed existing AETN finances, observed
The people who came to speak spoke about things that they’re passionate about, programs they like, memories we all had growing up. But we still have to deal with the finances as they exist or as they don’t.
The pushback on cutting ties with PBS is spearheaded by the Friends of Arkansas PBS, led by former Arkansas first ladies Barbara Pryor and Gay White. The Arkansas Advocate reported that one Commissioner who reversed her earlier vote said there were “no public statements of support for disaffiliation at the meeting or in Arkansans’ calls and emails to commissioners."
Putting off LR concerns about new data centers: Democrat state Representative Denise Ennett of Little Rock has two data centers slated to be built in her district. She told constituents recently that she supports transparency legislation surrounding the data center industry but ruled out “addressing the issue” in this April’s fiscal legislative session, saying “there will be an opportunity to do so during the 2027 regular Session.”
$3.25 million: State lawmakers’ reimbursed expenses for 2025 totaled $3.25 million.Top five in the Senate are all Republicans. Democrat leads the House where the top five includes 2 Democrats.
FBI wants a dismissal: Do you remember that FBI special agent who deliberately erased his hard drive containing “recordings from a cooperating defendant” in the 2017 Jon Woods legislative corruption case? Republican former Senator/Representative Woods was convicted of money laundering, mail/wire fraud in 2018 and sentenced to 220 months in federal prison plus $1.62 million restitution. Now the FBI wants District Judge Timothy Brooks to dismiss a 2024 FOI suit seeking FBI records about that special agent that was filed by a NWA newspaper reporter and his wife.
No surprises at UA: A UA faculty committee backs the woke Middle East Director who got fired (surprise!), recommends reinstatement.
Faking our elections? Candidate Ryan Blue, who lost the March 3 Benton County Circuit Judge’s race against Tim McDonald, had accused McDonald of using an AI-enhanced image in campaign materials, a “mistake” that McDonald said he did not know about. Voters, pay attention!
National
Banning digital currency: What does housing relief have to do with central bank digital currency? “Bipartisan housing affordability” legislation (ROAD to Housing Act) has passed the Senate and enjoys total White House approval, but at least 27 Freedom Caucus House members oppose one provision that would bar the Fed from issuing a CBDC for only five years, pushing instead for a permanent ban like the one included in earlier bipartisan House votes. House members say the Senate bill is dead on arrival if the five-year CBDC provision remains in the bill. (Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill co-sponsored the Housing for the 21st Century Act legislation in the House.)
Privacy vs. national security: Spy authority up for extension: At least one Freedom Caucus member opposes a “straightforward extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act” (FISA) that House Republicans and the White House both want to get passed quickly in the coming weeks. Section 702 allows the FBI to collect data of noncitizens without a warrant, even if the person at the other end of the suspect's communications is an American. Watch Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who cites Section 702 abuse by FBI agents to query data on Americans after January 6. Luna says the only way the SAVE Act will pass is if it’s attached to the FISA:
The Senate has failed the American people and will not under any circumstances pass the Save America Act, which is why we will have to stick that on FISA.
Don’t blow off the midterms! Texas Republicans spent nearly $100 million in the recent primary, but Democrats cast 52% of all the primary ballots. Democrat turnout also beat Republican turnout in North Carolina. In past election cycles, Republican turnout in both states had been greater than Democrat turnout…
Need for speed: Whadaya say now about that DC sewage spill, originally estimated to take “multiple months” to repair? President Trump OKd a disaster declaration for Washington, D.C. two days after the January 19 rupture that dumped more than 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. DC Water now says repairs are complete. An amazingly fast job that just took political will to get it done!
Not politics:
Bigfoot? Being a native Arkansan where the creatures have supposedly been seen many times, I couldn’t help but notice that residents are reporting 8 “high-credibility” Bigfoot sightings in Ohio between March 6 and 10. “There are boots on the ground in the area of the Bigfoot sightings investigating them in person. They’re conducting in-person interviews and looking for evidence.”
What is the IRGC? Ayatollah Khomeini created the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — an ideologically driven part of Iran’s military — to protect Iran’s political system in May 1979 after the Iranian Revolution. The IRGC, estimated to number up to 200,000, operates a multi-service force (Ground, Aerospace, Navy and Quds) as well as controlling the Basij paramilitary volunteer militia used for internal security, suppressing dissent, and directing proxy groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis across the Middle East. Described as a “state within a state,” not only does the IRGC control Iranian business interests in energy, construction, and telecommunications, it is of course a designated terrorist organization across the world.
Where has Cathy Hardin-Harrison endorsed Norris? Ive heard that claim but I cant find it anywhere.
Please, correct your article. I have repeatedly said that I am staying neutral in this race. You should have not posted anything without speaking to me first. Cathy Hardin Harrison