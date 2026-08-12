No More Books? AI Destroyed 'Em All!
Arkansas nuclear power, school board (again!), election integrity, data center moratoriums, those library books, tech tips, affordability, and more
How horrifying is this!? This dystopian nightmare AI has brought us is pretty hard to believe. As one observer says, it’s “the quietest slaughter in the history of human civilization.”
After authors sued, a federal judge has ruled it’s “fair use” for Anthropic to destroy rare books to feed to AI language models — books are “just things” once bought and the Copyright Act doesn’t apply; buyers can “do as they wish” with those “things.”
It’s almost too late! Anthropic has already purchased millions of used books — including rare editions because of their focus on “less common, high quality books.” Then they sliced off the covers, then scanned every page to train Claude in a project court files called “Project Panama.” Brokers now sell book-buying services to other artificial intelligence (AI) firms.
Why?
“Old print is clean, and that is the whole point. AI text now floods the web. Feed it back into a model and the model degrades….”
Anthropic is just one company “that has been buying physical books in bulk to rip apart, scan, then destroy, in service to its AI model Claude. Any books will do, even if that book is the very last copy of that book in the world…. It could no longer be leafed through. No longer browsed. No longer passed down. It existed only in weights and parameters within an opaque, inaccessible system; within a model that could be downgraded or shut down at any moment.”
“AI companies are not “preserving” these books...they are harvesting them.
They extract the knowledge, strip away the context, and then destroy the physical object. This is the plunder of knowledge characteristic of the industrial age. Data is looted, artifacts are pulverized, and all that remains is a “cash return.”
This “video from Canada’s ABTec Solutions demonstrates the process of cutting books’ spines prior to scanning.” It was for “an educational article discussing the drawbacks of cutting books’ spines and highlighting non-destructive alternatives including robotic page-turning technology. ABTec Solutions does not perform destructive scanning and opposes the practice.”
TRULY HORRIFYING!
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing
day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.
Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
― George Orwell, “1984”
Local
Watch ‘em: How low can it go? It’s a sad state of affairs when school patrons have to repeatedly force the Conway School Board to handle its public business in a lawful manner. Now Conway’s Superintendent and school attorney are caught (again) blowing off the Freedom of Information Act and refusing to acknowledge audit records dealing with that theft of school resources by the Maintenance Department back last year — will a criminal referral change their behavior? ALSO — the School Board (again) apparently followed the attorney’s advice and has also totally mucked up the renewal of the school superintendent’s contract. A group of former teachers and activists is publicly calling for a do-over, even specifying the lawful, legal way to go about correcting their problem. If not, the Conway School Board gets to go to court on THIS — and it’s not the first time the Board has been called out for skirting around state law governing their actions. Meanwhile, with two open Board seats, seven victims … er, candidates, had filed for the open at-large position vacated when long-time Board member Trip Leach abruptly resigned this summer, including former School Board President Sheila Franklin who just resigned the Board in May 2026 so the school could then legally hire her daughter. (Franklin’s son-in-law is also employed at Conway Schools…) At their August 7 public meeting, the School Board appointed Dr. Matthew White (at-large) and the only Zone 4 candidate, Mary Lajeunesse, to those two open Board seats.Affordability? Let’s look at the inflation numbers:
Arkansas
Just stop it: Little Rock’s Board of Directors and the Pulaski County Quorum Court have both mulled data center moratoriums and another one is set for a vote on August 25 — but nothing sticks (so far). A one-year proposal failed as residents learned the JP behind it had consulted with Entergy and totally exempted the AVAIO data center at Wrightsville. Little Rock’s City Directors saw another, 18-month moratorium failed on a tied 4-4 vote. Residents are increasingly irate over two data centers — AVAIO and Google — going into Pulaski County. Last week’s PSC hearing on a proposed rate increase became quite contentious for Entergy. Meanwhile, Independence County joined Union and Carroll Counties when it approved a 5-year ban this week; Russellville just put a 6-month hold in place as well. As Independence County JP Brad Covington explained
We would not be able to support the needs of a data center, nor would we want to. It's not something that the citizens want or need, and it doesn't do anything for the citizens of Independence County.
Library books! Of course, the Eighth Circuit didn’t “put libraries in peril” when it correctly upheld Arkansas’ 2023 law that compels libraries to put sexually explicit material in spaces “not accessible to young people.” An activist Arkansas judge had ruled that the law was overly vague and would infringe on 1A rights of public libraries, publishers, and parents. Liberals are more worried about their librarians being “criminalized” than responsibly protecting young innocent kids from materials that are clearly beyond their understanding/limits. And, of course, if those same librarians were not so militant about championing books like “Gender Queer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” that 2023 law and its felony punishments would likely not have been passed.
How to fix it: Media Matters was just one outlet that couldn’t help but disparage the “2026 Risk Mitigation Election Plan” presented to CISA (the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) by “activists in the election denial community” — proposals created and personally delivered to CISA in late July by Tina Peters and Clay Parikh as well as Colonel Conrad Reynolds and Will Huff of Restore Election Integrity Arkansas and the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative. The group urges CISA to immediately implement election integrity strategies to “reduce the opportunity for cheating” in November 2026.
Cabot & Mayflower, too: Late last week Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade announced
Effective immediately, Cabot is suspending its deployment of the automated license plate reader cameras while the city conducts what the mayor described as a comprehensive review.
This week, Interim Mayflower Police Chief Brittany Byrd aborted that City’s 2023 Flock camera contract that ran through September 2027.
It’s coming: Locating nuclear reactors in Arkansas is both “feasible and advisable,” says a Legislature-requested report from EXCEL Services Corporation that also identified six areas best suited for these projects while noting that “state assistance with preparation and financing may be required.” Central Arkansas, including areas south and southwest of Little Rock is one of those six spots.
National
A “waste of time”! Here’s the GOP Senate’s suggested talking points on why they will not support the SAVE Act. Despite overwhelming voter support, “some lawmakers think that it’s so unfeasible that it’d be a waste of time and resources.” WTH is wrong with these Republicans!??
Didja know? Flock decided to abandon its plans to roll out a ‘human distress detection’ feature beyond the trial period. The tool uses urban acoustic microphones to detect sounds such as human screaming and alerts local police so they reach the incident quickly.
Social Security alarm: It’s popping up again as a way to handle the Social Security funding crisis — means testing that would reduce or eliminate SS benefits for moderate to higher-income individuals when the government determines that an individual’s assets exceed a certain threshold (savings, 401(k), pension, and/or real estate). (Notice how this fits right into the Left’s mantra “TAX THE RICH and MAKE THEM PAY FOR EVERYONE?” The MSM is already saying “surveys show the affluent should foot the bill.”) The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare (NCPSSM) has proposed several other methods Congress could employ to stave off the impending depletion of trust fund reserves and preserve SS as a benefit that workers pay for. This affects YOU, whether you’re an older American or a younger worker with a family. Contact your lawmakers TODAY. SS is not intended to be a welfare program, as NCPSSM said back in 2024:
Social Security was created as an earned right whose benefits upon retirement are determined by the contributions made during a person’s working career. The relationship between earnings and benefits is a fundamental feature of the program that distinguishes it from welfare programs and other non-earned entitlements. Means-testing Social Security would break this historic relationship and convert the program into a welfare program.
Tech
100,000 secret spies: Cybersecurity company VulnCheck found that Chinese-made wireless routers used worldwide have a secret backdoor that allows unauthorized access to devices connected to the network wherever they’re being deployed. VolnCheck says the backdoor automatically “dials the same tiny set of endpoints.” They say at least 100,000 of these routers from Shenzhen Zhibotong Electronics Co. and sold under the Zbtlink and Wiflyer brand names are in use worldwide.
Who did it? “A coordinated cyberattack targeted operational technology at more than 30 Minnesota community water systems on July 26 and 27…similarities were consistent with … other states and industries, but investigators could not yet determine whether a single actor was responsible.” Now at least seven states could be affected by the attacks that “increasingly appear to be the work of Iran.”
Safeguard your email: All they need is your email, the gateway to banking, personal, medical, and every other important account in your name. Help yourself out now:
1. Use a real password.
2. Turn on 2FA, and use an authenticator app (or passkey where feasible).
3. For gmail, check your Google account/Security/Linked apps and delete those old ones you’ve long forgotten about.
This
Holy, Holy, Holy! Archaeologists have deciphered a 1,800-year-old silver amulet in Germany with 18 lines of Latin text that clearly prove that Christianity extended north of the Alps in Europe a century earlier than previously thought. So, how do they know? What did it say?
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