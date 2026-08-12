How horrifying is this!? This dystopian nightmare AI has brought us is pretty hard to believe. As one observer says, it’s “the quietest slaughter in the history of human civilization.”

After authors sued, a federal judge has ruled it’s “fair use” for Anthropic to destroy rare books to feed to AI language models — books are “just things” once bought and the Copyright Act doesn’t apply; buyers can “do as they wish” with those “things.”

It’s almost too late! Anthropic has already purchased millions of used books — including rare editions because of their focus on “less common, high quality books.” Then they sliced off the covers, then scanned every page to train Claude in a project court files called “Project Panama.” Brokers now sell book-buying services to other artificial intelligence (AI) firms.

Why?

“Old print is clean, and that is the whole point. AI text now floods the web. Feed it back into a model and the model degrades….”

Anthropic is just one company “that has been buying physical books in bulk to rip apart, scan, then destroy, in service to its AI model Claude. Any books will do, even if that book is the very last copy of that book in the world…. It could no longer be leafed through. No longer browsed. No longer passed down. It existed only in weights and parameters within an opaque, inaccessible system; within a model that could be downgraded or shut down at any moment.”

“AI companies are not “preserving” these books...they are harvesting them.

They extract the knowledge, strip away the context, and then destroy the physical object. This is the plunder of knowledge characteristic of the industrial age. Data is looted, artifacts are pulverized, and all that remains is a “cash return.”

This “video from Canada’s ABTec Solutions demonstrates the process of cutting books’ spines prior to scanning.” It was for “an educational article discussing the drawbacks of cutting books’ spines and highlighting non-destructive alternatives including robotic page-turning technology. ABTec Solutions does not perform destructive scanning and opposes the practice.”



TRULY HORRIFYING!

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing

day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.

Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

― George Orwell, “1984”

Local

Arkansas

It’s coming: Locating nuclear reactors in Arkansas is both “feasible and advisable,” says a Legislature-requested report from EXCEL Services Corporation that also identified six areas best suited for these projects while noting that “state assistance with preparation and financing may be required.” Central Arkansas, including areas south and southwest of Little Rock is one of those six spots. DeltaplexNews

National

A “waste of time”! Here’s the GOP Senate’s suggested talking points on why they will not support the SAVE Act . Despite overwhelming voter support, “some lawmakers think that it’s so unfeasible that it’d be a waste of time and resources.” WTH is wrong with these Republicans!??

Didja know? Flock decided to abandon its plans to roll out a ‘human distress detection’ feature beyond the trial period. The tool uses urban acoustic microphones to detect sounds such as human screaming and alerts local police so they reach the incident quickly. On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Chatrie v US that sucking up geofence data from your smartphone equates to a Fourth Amendment search. “The Court held that individuals maintain a reasonable expectation of privacy in their historical location information despite the data being maintained by a third-party…”

Social Security alarm: It’s popping up again as a way to handle the Social Security funding crisis — means testing that would reduce or eliminate SS benefits for moderate to higher-income individuals when the government determines that an individual’s assets exceed a certain threshold (savings, 401(k), pension, and/or real estate). (Notice how this fits right into the Left’s mantra “TAX THE RICH and MAKE THEM PAY FOR EVERYONE?” The MSM is already saying “surveys show the affluent should foot the bill.”) The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare (NCPSSM) has proposed several other methods Congress could employ to stave off the impending depletion of trust fund reserves and preserve SS as a benefit that workers pay for. This affects YOU, whether you’re an older American or a younger worker with a family. Contact your lawmakers TODAY. SS is not intended to be a welfare program, as NCPSSM said back in 2024: Social Security was created as an earned right whose benefits upon retirement are determined by the contributions made during a person’s working career. The relationship between earnings and benefits is a fundamental feature of the program that distinguishes it from welfare programs and other non-earned entitlements. Means-testing Social Security would break this historic relationship and convert the program into a welfare program.

Tech

100,000 secret spies: Cybersecurity company VulnCheck found that Chinese-made wireless routers used worldwide have a secret backdoor that allows unauthorized access to devices connected to the network wherever they’re being deployed. VolnCheck says the backdoor automatically “dials the same tiny set of endpoints.” They say at least 100,000 of these routers from Shenzhen Zhibotong Electronics Co. and sold under the Zbtlink and Wiflyer brand names are in use worldwide.

Who did it? “A coordinated cyberattack targeted operational technology at more than 30 Minnesota community water systems on July 26 and 27…similarities were consistent with … other states and industries, but investigators could not yet determine whether a single actor was responsible.” Now at least seven states could be affected by the attacks that “increasingly appear to be the work of Iran.”

Safeguard your email: All they need is your email, the gateway to banking, personal, medical, and every other important account in your name. Help yourself out now:

1. Use a real password.

2. Turn on 2FA, and use an authenticator app (or passkey where feasible).

3. For gmail, check your Google account/Security/Linked apps and delete those old ones you’ve long forgotten about.

This

Holy, Holy, Holy! Archaeologists have deciphered a 1,800-year-old silver amulet in Germany with 18 lines of Latin text that clearly prove that Christianity extended north of the Alps in Europe a century earlier than previously thought. So, how do they know? What did it say?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~