Presidential candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders — er, excuse me, Governor Sanders — makes national news on reports that LEARNS Act requirements vaulted Arkansas students’ math and science proficiency higher than before by 7 percentage points. But that news didn’t focus much on the still-too-high average of 56% of our third graders who are judged to be non-proficient.

I say “judged” because LEARNS allows individual school districts to designate and exempt students whose primary language is not English and who are learning English (“English Language Learner” / ELL) or who are placed on “Individual Education Plans” (ILPs).

A closer look (below) shows hundreds of third-graders fell short of LEARNS literacy standards and so received exemptions (despite the media’s breathless anticipation that 10,000 students would be held back). In the state’s largest school district, for example, almost 97% of those non-proficient stu­dents got an ELL or ILP exemp­tion.

Truly accurate measuring overall proficiency improvements is complicated because Arkansas changed literacy assessments to the ATLAS system in 2024. Before 2024, Arkansas had used the ACT Aspire test platform since 2016.

In Conway, 62% of third-graders scored non-proficient in 2025 and proficiency seems to be sliding backward… Results are not yet available for 2026. However, it’s interesting to note that just a little over 5% of Conway students were designated as having limited English proficiency in 2026.

What is your local school district doing to improve English, math, and science proficiency? How did your local school district score on these LEARNS proficiency standards?



Much Drama, Not Many Held Back on Proficiency Testing Elizabeth Sotallaro · Jun 24 Earlier this spring the media breathlessly reported that perhaps “10,000 students” across Arkansas could be held back from fourth grade due to LEARNS Act reading proficiency requirements, but that over-emphasized drama about not promoting third-graders now looks like a lot of smoke and mirrors. Read full story

Local

Spend More, Get More? Conway’s City Council approved on Tuesday a total restructuring of the Sanitation and Transportation Departments, plus sweeping pay raises across the Fire and Police Departments, City Attorney’s office, District Court, Public Works, and Parks & Recreation/Permits Departments. Can’t disagree with paying our first responders more, but whadayasay now about the eye-watering 32% raise for Council members and the 17% raise the Mayor voted to give themselves? Who do YOU know that gets that sort of pay hike? And, let’s not talk about that generous benefit package taxpayers also fund for City employees. Oh yes, and remember that first order of business at each City Council meeting where they always vote to waive all the required three readings of every ordinance on that night’s agenda?? Here’s one more question: Why have City Council meetings at all, if the votes are always unanimously in favor of whatever’s on the agenda, as all the votes showed again on Tuesday night??

JPs Nix New Library Spot: Three JPs were absent when a new youth services County Library position came up for approval at the June Faulkner County Quorum Court meeting, so it took only three other JPs voting “NO” to squelch the new position. It’s the first time I can recall that the County’s Republican supermajority Quorum Court has ever turned down a Library proposal for more staffing or more appropriations. The Library is funded directly by dedicated tax dollars but JP Maree Coats Coats — one of the “NO” votes — noted that since 2021, the library “has been spending more money than it’s bringing in.”

Arkansas

Did He or Did He Not … live there? JP Phil Stowers served District 13 in Pulaski County for over 20 years. He resigned “one day after he was asked to explain” a Maumelle apartment lease in his name. Questions were raised after he was seen walking his dog on the Tennyson Court property, which is not in District 13.

Proud of Them: GOP governors in Alabama, Indiana, Nebraska, and Tennessee have renamed June with labels celebrating married families with children such as Strong Families Month, Marriage & Family Month, and Nuclear Family Month. Arkansas and Utah are calling June Fidelity Month, referring to dedication to faith, family, and country.

Standing for What’s Right: Despite the dismissal with prejudice of his lawsuit challenging results from the March Secretary of State primary, candidate Bryan Norris clarified afterward that his extended legal fight was aimed at “insisting on integrity in all election aspects” and to illuminate that “what Judges choose to see as the relevant issue – affects your election process integrity rights as citizens.” He carefully explains much more on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Handsy Candidate (?) for Governor: Whatever happened with the multiple complaints of alleged “unwanted touching and comments” that former employees filed against the Democrat’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Fred Love, when he was Director of Community Services for Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde back in 2023? What’s Judge Hyde holding back?

I don’t believe Obama will ever see the inside of a courtroom, do YOU?

— @MJTruthUltra

National

Tech

By Mail is Old-Style: “A bill introduced in the Minnesota House this spring, HF4962, would write “mobile voting technology” into state election law, defining it as an application on a mobile device used to “complete and submit a ballot” in a secure and encrypted manner. It would also allow voters in jurisdictions that authorize the technology to receive ballots, instructions, and certificates of voter eligibility electronically, then return the ballot electronically through the same system….”



