The national news is even talking about it because Lonoke County has been boiling over with drama that’s now dominating the 2026 elections.

Public safety, transparency, and accountability are driving heated discussions about local law enforcement practices/actions in this mostly Republican-voting County after a local dad was charged with murdering a man who’d been charged with sexual abuse of his 13-yr-old daughter.

Adding to the drama, Lonoke County’s long-time Republican County Clerk quit a week into early voting for the March 3 preferential primary, submitting her abrupt resignation on Sunday, February 22, effective immediately.

Why all the drama?

In a case that’s gained national attention, Lonoke County dad Aaron Spencer was criminally charged with 2nd degree murder in the October 2024 death of a man accused of sexually abusing Spencer’s daughter when she was 13. Spencer is charged with murdering Michael Fosler after he discovered Fosler inside Fosler’s truck with Spencer’s daughter again after Fosler — out on bond — had been previously arrested and charged with 43 sexual abuse counts related to Fosler’s pursuit of the young girl.

Then, citing that situation, Spencer filed as the Republican candidate for Lonoke County Sheriff on a platform of protecting children from sexual violence. If elected in November, he says he wants to create “an investigative unit dedicated to child sexual abuse, grooming and domestic violence.”

Spencer won

On March 3, Lonoke County voters elected Spencer as their Republican primary candidate for sheriff by 54%, beating Republican Sheriff John Staley who received 27% of the vote in the 3-way race. Spencer commented:

Tonight, the people of Lonoke County stood up and chose transparency and accountability. This wasn’t a campaign about me. It was about every family who called for help and got nothing. That betrayal ends tonight.

Lots of interest — unofficial Lonoke County results show that 85% of the County’s 12,115 primary voters took the Republican ticket; however, only 150 of those Republican voters sat out the Sheriff’s primary race.

Spencer is ineligible for office if he’s found guilty at his 2nd-degree murder trial — but that trial’s been postponed.

Spencer trial winding through

Originally set for January, 2027, Spencer’s trial has taken some unusual twists and turns, including two rulings from the state Supreme Court. The Court first ordered that the unconstitutional gag order Judge Barbara Elmore placed on Spencer be lifted after Spencer’s attorneys demanded Elmore’s recusal. Then, in early 2026, the Supreme Court did remove Elmore over her iron-fisted attempt to severely limit public and media access to Spencer’s trial. Elmore had presided over Fosler’s initial sexual abuse case involving Spencer’s daughter.

County Clerk resigns

When Republican County Clerk Dawn Porterfield submitted her immediate resignation one week into early voting for the March 3 primary, she first attributed “personal and familial health concerns.” But her resignation note made it clear why she did not “wish to certify the current election under my name.”

Dawn Porterfield

After serving 22 years in office, Porterfield says she was stepping away immediately because “in combination with personal faults, those in my own office” no longer respect her leadership and have “repeatedly ignored my instructions. … repeated persecution of myself and others who work for me continues to escalate…”

Former state Senator steps in

Because Lonoke County’s Chief Deputy Clerk, Shawna Rogers, was on the ballot as a primary candidate, Lonoke County’s Republican majority Quorum Court appointed former Republican state Senator Eddie Joe Williams on February 27 to take over the County Clerk spot; he’ll serve through the end of 2026.

Williams says Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin asked him to “kind of help right the ship here,” and “The state came in. They were so gracious if we had questions. They knew I was new on the job, so they came in and give us a hand.”

As KATV reported,

Williams said his familiarity with the county played a role in the appointment. “When you’ve been around Lonoke County as long as I have, been a senator, as a mayor, most everyone knows me,” he said. “I think they were just looking for someone to maybe steady the ship a little bit.” In the coming days, Williams will oversee election preparations, work with county staff and the election commission, and ultimately be responsible for certifying the results. “Five days ago, I didn’t know I’d be serving the citizens of Lonoke County again, but it is an honor,” Williams said. “It has always been an honor, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Even though Williams hit the ground running to oversee ongoing election operations, Lonoke County also had trouble producing its unofficial vote totals after polls closed March 3. Lonoke County results came out about 1am on Wednesday. (Faulkner County also ran into problems with its unofficial vote totals that night.)

County Clerk primary results

Primary results show Joanie Howell bested Chief Deputy Clerk Shawna Rogers in the Republican County Clerk primary with 52% of the vote. In November, Howell faces Deputy Clerk Charla Perkins running as an independent candidate.